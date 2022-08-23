Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
El Cenizo candidates describe courtroom battle for 2022 election
El Cenizo will have an election in November after the Webb County 406th Judicial Court ruled one would indeed take place. The current administration, led by City of El Cenizo Mayor Elsa Degollado, allegedly told candidates wanting to file that one would not happen until 2023. As El Cenizo used...
sheltonherald.com
After being in doubt, El Cenizo will have elections in 2022
As election season approaches, a unique question recently surfaced: Will El Cenizo have an election at all in November to choose its municipal city leaders?. The matter was serious enough it found its way to a courtroom Friday, as the Webb County 406th Judicial Court ruled that the elections will indeed take place.
sheltonherald.com
More details emerge over Webb Co. Fairgrounds plans
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Further details have been provided regarding the current status and vision of the Webb County Fairgrounds project. After a number of months have passed with commissioners hoping to see more, they were treated to a workshop highlighting the changes...
sheltonherald.com
Nuevo Laredo creates its first economic development cluster
Nuevo Laredo and Tamaulipas now have their first-ever business cluster in efforts to spearhead economic development in the city, the region and the states of Tamaulipas and Texas. Formed this past week, the Clúster Logístico y de Cadenas de Suministro en Tamaulipas -- or the Logistics and Supply Chain Cluster...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
Webb Co. honors journalists for their longtime service
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Six journalists with 20-plus years of experience were recognized by Webb County this week and given a plaque of distinction for their service to the community. Juan Rodriguez, Miguel Timochenkov, Francisco “Paco” Díaz, Rogelio Guzman, Jose Luis “El Puma”...
sheltonherald.com
Webb Co. names September Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. County leaders this week declared the month of September to be Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in Webb County. Michelle Romani, daughter of Mary Beatriz Romani, described her experience witnessing her mom suffering from this disease. Mary worked for Head...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo legend set for launch to the moon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Laredoan and former NASA engineer Arturo Campos’ mission will posthumously come full circle Monday. During his career, he helped bring back the Apollo 13 ship and crew safely from the moon after a serious malfunction risked all their lives. Now a moonikin named “Commander Campos” will be leading the way to future missions there.
sheltonherald.com
Fallen Laredo Marine remembered, honored at alma mater
In honor of the one-year anniversary of the passing of Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza and the 12 U.S. Service members who were killed during the Aug. 26, 2021 Afghanistan attack, Espinoza’s alma mater held a private memorial service Friday in front of the LBJ library that was renamed in his honor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sheltonherald.com
A lasting legacy: Dr. Sara Carrasco honored, remembered at Laredo College
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Laredo College leaders, faculty and staff gathered for a special commemoration ceremony this week to dedicate a bench in the honor of a special individual to the school at the Ft. McIntosh campus. Dr. Sara Carrasco was honored Thursday...
sheltonherald.com
Fight between truckers leads to north Laredo shooting
A fight between truckers escalated into one individual being shot in north Laredo early Sunday morning, according to the Laredo Police Department. It was the second straight day a shooting was reported in north Laredo. An unrelated incident also occurred Saturday morning where a man was shot in the parking lot of a club, Vibe Laredo.
sheltonherald.com
Man crashes into light pole near LMC, in serious condition
An individual crashed into a light pole near Laredo Medical Center and is in serious condition, according to the Laredo Fire Department. A 26-year-old man was reportedly seriously injured in the incident. The crash occurred at around 2:26 a.m. on Saturday morning. The LFD reported paramedics arrived at the scene...
Comments / 0