Folsom, CA

ABC10

Woman attempts to steal catalytic converter at Delta Shores Walmart

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Photos circulating on Facebook show a woman trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in the Walmart parking lot at Delta Shores. Police say it happened on Aug. 21 around 3 p.m. The victim says a bystander who noticed what was happening stepped in and confronted the woman and started taking pictures, which led the woman to jump into a waiting car driven by another person.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state.  Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

'Absolutely is a crisis': Sacramento ordinance bans homeless camps from sidewalks, city now working with county to help with homeless

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is making changes to its homeless policies. City council approved Tuesday an ordinance aimed at addressing the growing issue of tents, sleeping bags and other encampments blocking access on sidewalks, streets or entrances to buildings throughout the city. "It breaks my heart,"...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Front Street Animal Shelter

Haley Waugh is here from Front Street Animal Shelter with Ducchess! She is part of our AdoptUs program – a hospice program for shelter pets. Friends of Front Shelter helps pay for their medical care and end of life services. If they want to ask about the program we can touch on that and general adoptions plus other ways to help.
SACRAMENTO, CA
viatravelers.com

19 Fun & Best Things to do in Murphys, California

Murphys, California, is one of the best places to relax, unwind, and explore some of the most historic sites in California. Established almost 200 years ago, Murphys has a rich history as a mining community, Gold Country and was the birthplace for many of the first millionaires in California. It...
MURPHYS, CA
wanderwithwonder.com

Off the Beaten Path: California Gold Country

California Gold Country stretches east of the state's capital city of Sacramento. Natural beauty defines the area, and it is rich in history, art, and culture. We sped down a highway past numerous road signs to small cities on Highway 80. Thanks to Visit Gold Country, I had the opportunity to slow down and explore the California Gold Country east of Sacramento. You cannot help but wonder how many Sacramento residents don't know what beauty there is to explore in such proximity to the city.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE

