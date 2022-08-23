Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Auburn Oaks senior living facility to continue serving low income seniors
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A California nonprofit is set to purchase the Auburn Oaks assisted living facility for low income seniors in Citrus Heights. City council approved an official agreement Thursday stating the facility will not change from serving its current demographic. The vote comes after council approved a...
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin water hydrant rupture: Photos captured by Rocklin High School Teacher
Rocklin, Calif. – A water hydrant ruptured near the Walgreens and Wells Fargo Bank on Sunset and Park in Rocklin this morning. Local resident and Rocklin high school teacher Eric Sturgeon happened upon the scene and took some terrific pics to share. The Rocklin Fire Department arrived onsite and...
CBS News
Buy a cat, get a free house in Olivehurst!
The real estate market is a little strange right now so maybe a unique deal can push you towards a purchase! Dave Grashoff is in Olivehurst finding out more!
Woman attempts to steal catalytic converter at Delta Shores Walmart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Photos circulating on Facebook show a woman trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in the Walmart parking lot at Delta Shores. Police say it happened on Aug. 21 around 3 p.m. The victim says a bystander who noticed what was happening stepped in and confronted the woman and started taking pictures, which led the woman to jump into a waiting car driven by another person.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Dying to Ask Podcast: Medical myths about showering, Vitamin C explained, plus 3 health hacks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Feeling blah?. Dr. John Whyte has a prescription to feel and look better with three tweaks to your day. No drugs. No supplements — and best of all, no copay!. Whyte is the Chief Medical Officer of WebMD. It's his job to make sure the...
KCRA.com
Blood emergency declared across the country. Here’s how people in the Sacramento area can help
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you given blood lately? Vitalant has announced there is a blood emergency in the Sacramento region and across the country right now. Supplies have fallen by nearly 50% and Vitalant is urging eligible donors to give blood by scheduling an appointment right away. Officials said...
California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state. Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
foxwilmington.com
Florida Mail Carrier Mauled to Death by 5 Dogs After Truck Broke Down
A 61-year-old woman who recently became a mail carrier was making her rounds, when five vicious dogs mauled her to death. Pamela Jane Rock had only been on the job for a year. Officials say she was on her route in a small Florida town, when her truck broke down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
'Absolutely is a crisis': Sacramento ordinance bans homeless camps from sidewalks, city now working with county to help with homeless
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is making changes to its homeless policies. City council approved Tuesday an ordinance aimed at addressing the growing issue of tents, sleeping bags and other encampments blocking access on sidewalks, streets or entrances to buildings throughout the city. "It breaks my heart,"...
Fox40
Front Street Animal Shelter
Haley Waugh is here from Front Street Animal Shelter with Ducchess! She is part of our AdoptUs program – a hospice program for shelter pets. Friends of Front Shelter helps pay for their medical care and end of life services. If they want to ask about the program we can touch on that and general adoptions plus other ways to help.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
A guide to the California Capital Airshow 2022: The planes, shows and prices to expect
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow returns to the Sacramento area this fall with a showcase of historical and modern airplanes that display the evolution of aviation in the United States. Where: 10425 Norden Avenue, Mather Airport, Mather. Dates: Sep. 30 to Oct. 2. Tickets. One of the...
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to do in Murphys, California
Murphys, California, is one of the best places to relax, unwind, and explore some of the most historic sites in California. Established almost 200 years ago, Murphys has a rich history as a mining community, Gold Country and was the birthplace for many of the first millionaires in California. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother of accused teen says 'bullying' sparked fire extinguisher attack
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The mother of the 15-year-old accused of attacking another student at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove is offering apologies and more insight into what she believes may have led up to the violent attack. “My deepest apologies because my son is not here...
Puppy rescued after being thrown away in a dumpster at a Northern California gas station
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a Vallejo resident threw a puppy into a dumpster while filling up at a gas station. According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy survived and made a recovery with the help of Animal Services. The Vallejo resident reportedly stopped at a gas station on […]
KCRA.com
'It's become a problem again': Sacramento businesses nervous after RV fire, return of encampments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An RV fire in Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon is sparking renewed concerns over safety in a Sacramento business park. The vehicle was parked on Commerce Circle, right along Highway 160, and threatening nearby businesses. "When the fire erupted, it was certainly a scary time for a...
How one South Sacramento resident is fighting blight through code enforcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A collapsing ceiling, dry rot, water damage and much more—inspectors with Sacramento's building and code enforcement recently described one home in the Pocket area of Sacramento as an "attractive nuisance and blight." Neighbors told ABC10 that they grew restless over the past year because of...
wanderwithwonder.com
Off the Beaten Path: California Gold Country
California Gold Country stretches east of the state's capital city of Sacramento. Natural beauty defines the area, and it is rich in history, art, and culture. We sped down a highway past numerous road signs to small cities on Highway 80. Thanks to Visit Gold Country, I had the opportunity to slow down and explore the California Gold Country east of Sacramento. You cannot help but wonder how many Sacramento residents don't know what beauty there is to explore in such proximity to the city.
KCRA.com
American River kayaker is one of Sacramento water's best lost and found
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — When you're 119 miles long and you twist and turn from the Sierra Nevada to Sacramento you provide a few stories to tell. "The American River is just a jewel," said Karl Bly. Bly has created his own tale paddling his kayak on the river...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
KCRA.com
Man experiencing homelessness jumps fence onto Stockton campus where deadly attack happened
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Unified School District officials on Wednesday confirmed a person broke into Stagg High School campus grounds where a girl was fatally stabbed months ago. (Previous coverage in the video player above) A person experiencing homelessness was able to make it inside Stagg High by jumping...
Comments / 0