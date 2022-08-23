Read full article on original website
China eastern provinces' rice output hit by high temperatures - agri minister
Aug 29 (Reuters) - China's agriculture minister expressed concern for the country's autumn grain production, according to a ministry statement on Monday, and said high temperatures and drought have hit rice production in the eastern Jiangsu and Anhui provinces. China's agriculture ministry cited Tang Renjian as saying that it is...
GRAINS-Corn jumps to 2-month high as dryness curbs U.S. yields
SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose for a second session on Monday to their highest in two months after a U.S. crop tour forecast lower production following hot and dry weather, raising concerns over global supplies. Wheat gained more ground, while soybeans fell. "The Pro farmer crop...
CORRECTED-China's July sow herd +0.5% m/m, -5.3% y/y- agriculture ministry
BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China's sow herd at the end of July was at 42.98 million heads, down 5.3% from the same period last year, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp...
China to release pork reserves from Sept to ensure supply during holidays -state planner
BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Monday it will release pork reserves from September to ensure meat supply during upcoming holidays when demand typically increases. Pork prices have risen rapidly in recent months amid tighter supply and as farmers held back from selling hogs. (Reporting by...
Pro Farmer sees U.S. corn harvest smaller than gov't outlook, soy harvest bigger
ROCHESTER, Minn., Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. corn production will fall below government forecasts as hot and dry weather robbed the crop of its harvest potential, advisory service Pro Farmer, a division of Farm Journal Media, said on Friday after a tour of seven major production states. But Pro Farmer...
U.S. wheat futures end higher on spillover support
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures finished stronger on Friday on short covering and spillover support from other markets, traders said. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 16-1/4 cents at $8.05-1/4 a bushel. Last week, the most-active contract hit its lowest price since February. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery rose 16 cents to end at $8.82-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat futures were up 13-3/4 cents to $9.09-1/2 a bushel. * Rallies in CBOT corn and soybeans helped lift wheat futures, traders said. * Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is 98% complete at 18.8 million tonnes in spite of the war in the country's east and south, data from Ukraine's agriculture ministry showed. * On Monday, Statistics Canada is scheduled to release its first estimates of this year's Canadian crop production, based on a model. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Leslie Adler)
GRAINS-Corn resumes rally as U.S. crop tour results awaited
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures jumped on Friday on concerns about U.S. yields and as traders awaited final results from a major U.S. Midwest crop tour, analysts said. Farmers and commodity traders are closely watching the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour at...
CBOT Trends-Wheat and corn up 2-5 cents, soybeans up 10-20 cents
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 5 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures firm, following gains in...
LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle weaken as grain prices climb
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures declined on Friday as a spike in crop prices signaled higher costs for livestock feed, brokers said. Grain and soybean futures rallied at the Chicago Board of Trade on concerns that unfavorable heat and dryness in the U.S. Midwest...
Kazakhstan plans to scrap wheat export caps next month - minister
NUR-SULTAN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to scrap wheat and flour export quotas next month as forecasts for a bumper harvest ease concerns about domestic supplies, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said on Saturday. Central Asia's biggest grains exporter introduced the export limits in May to keep the local market...
UPDATE 1-Thailand, Vietnam to cooperate in raising rice price in global market - official
BANGKOK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Thailand and Vietnam have agreed to cooperate in raising the price of rice in the global market, a Thai agricultural official said on Monday, following months of talks aimed in part at improving rural incomes. "This is ... the first time Thailand and Vietnam ......
No-till and cover crops yield success in a northern setting
Greg Amundson, Gilby, North Dakota, had been sitting on the fence about making a full switch to no-till. He’d experimented with it and was growing cover crops to protect his soil from erosion. Still, switching to an all no-till system seemed risky for his location in eastern North Dakota’s Red River Valley, where the soil is heavy and slow to warm in the spring.
Record subsidies but weaker ag sector during pandemic year
Farmers faced higher expenses and earned less money from their crops and livestock than initially expected in 2020, due to market disruptions caused by the pandemic, said a USDA COVID-19 working paper. By many standards, such as debt-to-asset ratio, the financial strength of the sector softened in 2020, despite $45.7 billion in federal subsidies — the largest ever — said USDA economists.
Major Food Stamps Change Means More Grocery Options for SNAP Users Everywhere
The addition of a new third-party payment provider to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should be good news for grocers that want to accept digital payments for purchases -- and good news...
Vietnam Jan-Aug rice exports at 4.7 mln tonnes, up 19% y/y-statistics office
HANOI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in the January-August period are estimated to have risen about 19% from a year earlier to 4.7 million tonnes, government data released on Monday showed. Revenue from rice exports in the period is seen up 8.5% to $2.3 billion. August rice exports...
Zelenskiy: Ukraine has exported 1 mln tonnes of food under grain deal
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine has now exported one million tonnes of agricultural products from its Black Sea ports under the terms of a grain deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. In an evening address, Zelenskiy said 44 ships had been sent...
Think big picture for the year ahead, says analyst
One might look back to the beginning of Covid-19 as a time when extreme volatility kicked in for corn, soybeans, and commodities in general. The stock market has had no shortage of volatility, as well. As the summer of 2022 begins to wind down, we’re going to take a big-picture...
3 Big Things Today, August 29, 2022
1. Corn Higher, Soybeans Lower in Overnight Trading. Corn was higher in overnight trading after the Pro Farmer Crop Tour indicated reduced year-over-year production while soybeans were lower as participants forecast larger output. U.S. corn growers are expected to produce 13.759 billion bushels on yield of 168.1 bushels an acre,...
Press Release: UPDATE 1-Indonesia increases 2022 biodiesel allocation to 11.03 mln kl - statement
JAKARTA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia has raised its 2022 biodiesel allocation to 11.03 million kilolitres amid expectations of rising demand in the fourth quarter while it extends an export levy waiver to maintain price stability, a senior minister said on Monday. The allocation of biodiesel, which is made from...
