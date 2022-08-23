Read full article on original website
QNRX: Enhanced Financial Flexibility to Move QRX003 & Other Assets Forward
Recent milestones include enhancing financial flexibility to advance growth strategy …. Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX has strengthened its cash position and reached several milestones to continue moving its lead candidates and other assets forward. In 3Q22, Quoin closed an equity offering, raising net proceeds of about $15.0 million to advance its clinical efforts and growth strategy.
As One Of The Best Gold IRA Companies, Gold IRA Blueprint Provides Guidance Towards Precious Metals To Its Potential Investors
The company specializes in assisting people in investing precious metals to make the most out of the money. Throughout history, gold has been regarded as valuable as a currency and investment resource. Since it is no secret that gold is a valuable asset, its price has soared in recent years, making it an attractive investment option. To make the process easier, simpler, and more reliable, gold IRA accounts are granted to interested parties, allowing them to store gold in a secure location and make it easily accessible. Several companies, including Gold IRA Blueprint, have been established to assist people with investing. Using its in-depth knowledge and 20 years of experience, the company ensures investors receive a great return on their investment while guiding them throughout the process. The company takes pride in being one of the best gold IRA companies in the United States, using its expertise and creating a blueprint to help provide excellent results in the long run.
New York's Medical Cannabis Companies Seek A Less Pricey Route To Go Recreational
Medical cannabis operators in New York are worried about having to pay an exorbitant fee in order to go recreational. According to the New York Times, in order to sell marijuana outside of a medical program, multi-state operators (MSOs) must pay a fee of $20 million. Winning bidders of the...
Forward Water Technologies Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. FWTC (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated un-audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
