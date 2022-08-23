ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Reno

Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada grand opening happening August 27

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Aug. 27 is Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada's grand opening. There will be free shaved iced and a free Nevada board you get to create. Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada is located at 970 W. 7th Street in Reno. You can stop by between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
FOX Reno

'We hope to make the highway safer' NDOT plans construction on U.S. 50 to Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is creating plans to enhance the safety of Highway 50 up to South Lake Tahoe. During a four-year period study, NDOT discovered crash rates were more than 50 percent higher on U.S. 50 between Elks Point Road and Glenbrook Drive when compared with other similar highways across the state.
FOX Reno

Local TikToker goes viral for videos helping Reno's unhoused community

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just Knate posts weekly TikToks featuring unhoused people in Reno. The videos have almost 7 million views. In just three months -- Just Knate is becoming a social media sensation for his kind acts towards those who are normally overlooked. "Could...
