Pure Tonic opens as first 24-hour dispensary in northern Nevada
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For the first time ever, those working around the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center can stop by a dispensary on their way home from work any time of the day. Pure Tonic is one of the few 24-hour dispensaries in the state....
Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada grand opening happening August 27
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Aug. 27 is Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada's grand opening. There will be free shaved iced and a free Nevada board you get to create. Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada is located at 970 W. 7th Street in Reno. You can stop by between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
'We hope to make the highway safer' NDOT plans construction on U.S. 50 to Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is creating plans to enhance the safety of Highway 50 up to South Lake Tahoe. During a four-year period study, NDOT discovered crash rates were more than 50 percent higher on U.S. 50 between Elks Point Road and Glenbrook Drive when compared with other similar highways across the state.
Local TikToker goes viral for videos helping Reno's unhoused community
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just Knate posts weekly TikToks featuring unhoused people in Reno. The videos have almost 7 million views. In just three months -- Just Knate is becoming a social media sensation for his kind acts towards those who are normally overlooked. "Could...
Celebrating National Dog Day with Paws 4 Love
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It's National Dog Day!. Fox 11 is celebrating with Paws 4 Love to talk about therapy dogs with a special feature from therapy dog Tango.
Three-car crash on I-80 east at north Wells causes lane closure, traffic delays
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A three-car crash on I-80 eastbound at the north Wells exit has caused traffic delays Friday afternoon. Crews responded to the crash around 3:12 p.m., with traffic backed up between North Center St. and North Wells Ave. According to Trooper Powell...
Man killed, 22-year-old woman arrested after shooting near the Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One man was killed, another injured after an early morning shooting in the area of the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) Saturday. At approximately 1:48 a.m. on August 27, the Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to a report of a shooting at the GSR.
Two hospitalized, 22-year-old arrested after late night stabbing, shooting in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people are hospitalized after two separate incidents of shooting and stabbing in Sparks Saturday night, police say. According to the Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD), patrol officers responded to a report of stabbing in 670 Greenbrae Drive located inside Greenbrae Center at 11:07 p.m.
