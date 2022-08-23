Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
Hallsville Historical Society rings in the new school year
Morning sun poured into the parking lot of Hallsville Primary School on Friday as 5-year-old Mason Dixon rang a cast-iron bell the size of a watermelon. The bell's great "G-DOING!" resounded, cutting through the quiet, and Mason, in a purple Hallsville T-shirt, grinned widely.
Columbia Missourian
Families boogie down at Rose Music Hall's Kid Disco! event
Twirling around in her iridescent dress, Chandler Iseri and her mom joyfully danced to live music Sunday at Kid Disco!, an event held at Rose Park in Columbia. Rose Music Hall relaunched its popular event in early 2022 after a brief pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring live music, fun activities and the opportunity to boogie down, the lively affair drew the attention of over 100 guests on Sunday.
Columbia Missourian
EDITORIAL: Student debt forgiveness program has something for everyone to hate
There’s no such thing as a perfect solution to the student debt problem confronting tens of millions of Americans. President Joe Biden’s partial solution is guaranteed to make the left unhappy for not going far enough and to be lambasted by the right for being too generous and moving the goalposts on financial responsibility.
Columbia Missourian
The Cattlemen Days Rodeo wrangles in people from near and far
On Friday and Saturday night, the Cedar Valley Saddle Club hosted the 44th Cattlemen Days Rodeo in Ashland. Cowboys and cowgirls came from across America to compete in the rodeo, the highest prize being approximately $15,000 for the women’s breakaway event. On Saturday night, families and kids participated in the “Kiddie Roundup,” where kids could take pictures with the horses and ride on a bull riding simulator before the rodeo began at 8 p.m. Over 3,000 hamburgers and 1,500 hotdogs were served over the two day event, along with popcorn, nachos, soda and beer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Missourian
Ashland Rodeo Roundup: Cattlemen Days Draws Large Crowd for Saturday Spectacle
A large crowd flocked into the Cedar Valley Riders Saddle Club Arena on Saturday night for a festive evening of rodeo, music, and more. Over 4,400 people packed into the rodeo arena, beating the Friday attendance total of about 3,100. The evening kicked off with the “Kiddy Roundup,” which opened...
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer allows late equalizer to draw against Omaha
With ten minutes to play on Sunday, Missouri had maintained a 1-0 lead over Omaha for the majority of the contest. The Tigers had dominated possession of the ball throughout the games entirety and looked to be on their way to a second consecutive victory and their third in four games.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge softball finishes 2nd in Rockwood Summit Tournament
After winning its first four games in the Rockwood Summit Tournament, Rock Bridge softball lost to Blue Springs South 9-8 in the title game. Rock Bridge defeated Farmington 5-2 in the quarterfinal to start the day. That was followed by a 2-0 victory over Rockwood Summit, which finished second in the MSHSAA Class 4 tournament last year.
Columbia Missourian
Meet one of Missouri’s most vocal leaders: 'D-Rob'
Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson radiated pure intensity standing in front of his teammates as they finished stretching ahead of Sunday afternoon’s practice. “Get ’em up!” the senior yelled repeatedly at his teammates, shouting encouragement as they finished their jumping jacks and prepared for one of their final practices before kicking off the 2022 season against Louisiana Tech on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Department of Conservation to host first outdoor skills event since before pandemic
Mid-Missourians can pick up some outdoor skills at the Missouri Department of Conservation's next sampling event on Sept. 10. This is the first sampling event the department has hosted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which will train people in outdoor skills such as archery, fishing and...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia protesters attend abortion rights rally
Thirteen-year-old Faye Boland attended Saturday’s abortion rights rally with three of her friends. This wasn’t their first protest. The West Middle School seventh-grader, joined by her mom, held a sign that read, “Girls just want to have fundamental rights.”
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College women's soccer's upset bid comes up short
The Columbia College women's soccer team opened it's season Sunday on the road against Division I foe Southeast Missouri. The Cougars battled hard for a potential upset but were ultimately defeated by a score of 1-0. Columbia (0-1-0) played with no fear out of the gate, controlling the game for...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman, Battle softball fall short in opener; Rock Bridge throws two shutouts
Softball season is officially underway, as Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman all began their 2022 campaigns Friday. Here's a look at how each school performed:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
MU volleyball swept by Louisville in South Dakota Tournament
Missouri volleyball suffered a thorough defeat at the hands of No. 4 Louisville, who dominated on both ends of the floor from start to finish and swept Missouri at the South Dakota Tournament on Saturday in Vermilion, South Dakota. In spite of Anna Dixon’s team-leading 12 kills, Louisville stifled the...
Columbia Missourian
CC men's soccer plays top-ranked Missouri Valley to a draw in season opener
Columbia College men's soccer kicked off its highly anticipated season with a matchup against the No. 6-ranked team in the nation, Missouri Valley. The Cougars, ranked No. 4, played an evenly matched game that ended in a 1-1 draw. It was a tough defensive first half for each team, with...
Columbia Missourian
Disappointing Debuts
High school football returns to mid-Missouri as fans pack the stands, players return to the turf and cheerleaders line the field. After months of empty football fields around the state, the season-long journey began tonight. With losses from Southern Boone, Hickman, Battle, Mexico and Boonville, the season began with disappointing debuts.
Columbia Missourian
Marcella "Marcy" Henderson, Sep. 11, 1959 — Aug. 21, 2022
Marcella Henderson, 62, of Columbia, passed away August 21, 2022. She was born September 11, 1959 to Jerry and Geraldine (Blumer) Williamson. Marcy was a longtime employee of Boone Hospital, but her proudest accomplishment was being a mom to her sons Don Williamson and Tony Henderson. Survivors include her sons,...
Columbia Missourian
MU volleyball claims comeback victory in opening match
Missouri volleyball opened up its season in dramatic fashion with a comeback win against Northern Kentucky in the South Dakota Tournament on Friday. Led by highly stifling performances from sophomores Jordan Iliff and Trista Strasser, the Tigers emerged victorious in spite of chronic defensive struggles with high-octane, vertical play around the net.
Columbia Missourian
Suspect charged with murder after shooting of Central Methodist University football player
The Central Methodist University community in Fayette is mourning after the death of a football player Thursday night. Torrance Evans, a senior from Memphis, Tennessee, was shot and killed Thursday at an off-campus house on North Linn Street, according to a school official.
Columbia Missourian
'Come and Eat': Goldie's Bagels offers free food with donation system
In Columbia, anyone in need can stop in for a bite at Goldie’s Bagels, free of charge. As part of its "Whoever Needs, Come and Eat," initiative, Goldie's has given out free meals since its opening in 2020 for those unable to pay. If a customer cannot pay, Goldie's staff charge the meal to its "neighbor account," which other customers pay off by donating to.
Columbia Missourian
Penalties hurt Hickman in season opener against North Kansas City
The Hickman football team did not get the outcome it was hoping for in its season opener Friday night at home, as the Kewpies fell to nonconference foe North Kansas City 28-0. Hickman’s defense started out strong, forcing North Kansas City to three consecutive three-and-outs and not allowing a first down in the first quarter.
Comments / 0