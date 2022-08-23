ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

thegabber.com

Gulfport Man Accused of Forcing City Employee Into Traffic

For the second time in a month, police have arrested Gulfport resident Ray Rodriguez. On Aug. 14, St. Petersburg police arrested Rodriguez for allegedly resisting an officer. The St. Petersburg Police Department wanted to question Rodriguez in relation to an alleged aggravated assault that happened in Gulfport. According to the...
GULFPORT, FL
msn.com

‘We cry everyday': Gabby Petito's parents mourn her death 1 year later

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - One year ago, Nichole Schmidt received a text message that appeared to be from her daughter, Gabby Petito. However, something seemed odd about the text, since it said, “Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls.”. According to Schmidt, Stan...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Twerking Pinellas County Woman Arrested After Exposing Herself To Kids

On Monday A Pinellas County woman was arrested after twerking and exposing her breast to kids at a pool. Yailin Caraballo-Figueredo was arrested by Largo police after committing the act. Witnesses say she began twerking and started to attract an audience. She was also heard discussing a birthmark that she had in a private area of her body. The affidavit says Caraballo-Figueredo then pulled up her shirt and exposed her breast to children. The Largo police department tells us that two kids and an adult saw her and provided sworn statements.She was arrested on a charge of exposure of sexual organs but denies the allegations.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation in Sarasota reveals two fatalities

A death investigation involving two fatalities in South Venice Friday night. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is happening at the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The 800 block...
SOUTH VENICE, FL
pasconewsonline.com

NPR Police searching for suspect that stole motorcycle from business

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - New Port Richey Police are searching for a person that stole a motorcycle from a business Thursday morning. According to detectives, an unknown subject approached a motorcycle that was parked at Venom Custom Choppers on US Highway 19 in New Port Richey and was curiously looking around it. The subject walked around the motorcycle, stopped and stared at it for a while, then sat on the motorcycle and backed it up.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL

