Accused carjacker backs into child after she escapes vehicle in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police arrested a St. Petersburg man they say hit a 10-year-old girl with a car he was trying to steal. According to an arrest report, a woman got out of her green Toyota Avalon on 34th St. N. but left the car running. That’s when police say Hector Emmanuel Gomez Jimenez tried to steal the car.
Gulfport Man Accused of Forcing City Employee Into Traffic
For the second time in a month, police have arrested Gulfport resident Ray Rodriguez. On Aug. 14, St. Petersburg police arrested Rodriguez for allegedly resisting an officer. The St. Petersburg Police Department wanted to question Rodriguez in relation to an alleged aggravated assault that happened in Gulfport. According to the...
47-Year-Old Man Killed After Pulling Gun On Deputies In Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a deputy-involved shooting investigation. On Sunday, at 9:06 a.m., the Sarasota Public Safety Communications Center received a call reporting a man was threatening a woman with a gun. She indicated the two were
Fatal crash arrest after driver leaves the scene of bicyclist he hit
A 13-year-old bicyclist was pronounced deceased after a hit and run on a crosswalk in Sarasota on August 16.
Two People Dead, Dog Critical In Bizarre Florida Murder-Suicide
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting two related death investigations. Deputies were notified just after 5:00 p.m. Friday of a possible battery in the 800 block of E. Seminole Drive in Venice. The first deputy on the scene was approached
Hillsborough County Sheriff Looking For A Man Who Stole $6,000 In Sunglasses From Mall
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a sunglass thief and needs your help. According to deputies, on July 31, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., a black male entered the Sunglass Hut at Citrus Park Mall where he took several sunglasses valued
3 men shot, 1 killed near Robert Saunders Senior Public Library, Tampa police say
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1500 block of North Nebraska Avenue where one man was killed and two others were injured early Saturday morning.
2 dead after Ferrari, sedan collide head-on in Pinellas Park
Two people died after driving their Ferrari head-on into another car on Sunday night.
Riverview Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash Saturday
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – A 46-year-old Riverview man was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened around 6:25 pm on Saturday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling northbound on US-41, approaching West Bloomingdale Avenue, when for an unknown reason, he lost control
Man charged with molestation after meeting with victim in North Port
A Lakeland man is being charged with child molestation after he drove to North Port twice to meet with 14-year-old victim, who he met on Snapchat
2 found dead in Sarasota County neighborhood
Two people were found dead in Sarasota County on Friday evening.
‘We cry everyday': Gabby Petito's parents mourn her death 1 year later
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - One year ago, Nichole Schmidt received a text message that appeared to be from her daughter, Gabby Petito. However, something seemed odd about the text, since it said, “Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls.”. According to Schmidt, Stan...
Family files lawsuit after mother of 5 killed in Palm Harbor gas station fire last December
Eight months have passed since the tragic death of 46-year-old Sheryll Caballes at a Palm Harbor Circle K.
Video: Florida woman dances during sobriety test, tells deputy ‘you sound like my ballet coach'
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. - A Madeira Beach woman ended up in handcuffs after trying to impress a Pinellas County deputy with pirouettes during a field sobriety test following a car crash. According to an arrest report, Amy Harrington, 38, had rear-ended another vehicle along Gulf Boulevard shortly before 10:30 p.m....
Pinellas County student dies walking to his bus stop: How are bus stops deemed safe?
LARGO, Fla. — A teenage boy was hit and killed walking to a bus stop, and it's a tragedy the entire Largo community feels. A 15-year-old Largo High School student, Ethan Weiser, was crossing Belleair Road to get to his bus stop early Friday morning when he was hit.
Twerking Pinellas County Woman Arrested After Exposing Herself To Kids
On Monday A Pinellas County woman was arrested after twerking and exposing her breast to kids at a pool. Yailin Caraballo-Figueredo was arrested by Largo police after committing the act. Witnesses say she began twerking and started to attract an audience. She was also heard discussing a birthmark that she had in a private area of her body. The affidavit says Caraballo-Figueredo then pulled up her shirt and exposed her breast to children. The Largo police department tells us that two kids and an adult saw her and provided sworn statements.She was arrested on a charge of exposure of sexual organs but denies the allegations.
Death investigation in Sarasota reveals two fatalities
A death investigation involving two fatalities in South Venice Friday night. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is happening at the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The 800 block...
Family files lawsuit after deadly gas station fire in Pinellas County
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - It was a horrific and painful death at a Pinellas County gas station. Days before Christmas, a mother of five was killed after being pinned between her SUV and the gas pump. The fuel ignited a massive fire. Now, the family is suing Circle-K, and 12...
NPR Police searching for suspect that stole motorcycle from business
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - New Port Richey Police are searching for a person that stole a motorcycle from a business Thursday morning. According to detectives, an unknown subject approached a motorcycle that was parked at Venom Custom Choppers on US Highway 19 in New Port Richey and was curiously looking around it. The subject walked around the motorcycle, stopped and stared at it for a while, then sat on the motorcycle and backed it up.
Brooksville murder victim’s family thankful after killer gets life in prison
A man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for a murder in Hernando County, according to deputies.
