Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Allen Co. Fair is over and fairgrounds gets ready for Max's Trader Days
Now that the fair is over, the Allen County Fair Board and staff cannot take a break, because they have another big event just around the corner. The Allen County Fair is the largest event for the fairgrounds, but next weekend can be arguably the second largest, Max's Trader Days and Water Dog Races. There will be over 1,000 vendors and traders all over the fairgrounds for the three-day event, bringing in tens of thousands of people every year. So, the fairgrounds needs to be ready for them.
hometownstations.com
The 172nd Allen County Fair comes to a close
172nd Allen County Fair comes to a close Saturday with a long-standing tradition, and another that making it’s comeback at the fair. The Allen County Fair car show made it return to the fairground after a 30-year absence. All make and models of classic or collector cars were available for people to admire. Speaking of works of art, down at the plaza stage, the bids were flying as the Bear Hollow Wood Carvers sculptures were going for some big bucks. Some of the pieces up for auction include a patriotic flag, all sorts of wildlife, and Brutus Buckeye.
hometownstations.com
Runners hit the streets of Wapakoneta for 1st ever Back to the Future 1969 5K race
It didn’t take 1.21 gigawatts to send a group of runners back to 1969 for the first ever The Back to the Future 5K. Around 250 runners and walkers took to the streets of Wapakoneta Saturday morning for the event, which had some things related to the movie. The race started at the clocktower at the courthouse, passed the movie theater where a half a dozen DeLorean Cars were on display, and the runners got an orange vest reminiscent of Marty’s from the movie. But for that Wapakoneta touch, they also ran past the boyhood home of Neil Armstrong. This is the third race in the moon challenge, which included 5K runs at the Neil Armstrong Airport and the run to the moon during the Summer Moon festival.
hometownstations.com
Lima Memorial Health System's new welcome center opens on Monday
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Visitors and patients will be feeling a lot more welcome when Lima Memorial officially opens their new entrance. Starting Monday morning, the new welcome center at the health system will be officially open. The new entrance is the final part of the 30 million dollar project that started in 2019, to make improvements to the diagnostic and imagining center, cardiac area, and building a new medical center in Wapakoneta. The 7,000-foot addition will create ADA accessible area for visitors to the hospital and easy access to people that are getting tests done there too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownstations.com
Kalida Pioneer Days celebrating 150th Anniversary this year
It is the oldest festival in the State of Ohio, and it is getting ready to celebrate its century-and-a-half anniversary. Kalida Pioneer Days starts its 150th year on September 8th. To get ready for their historic weekend, they unveiled a couple of plaques on Sunday at Pioneer Park to mark the occasion. The one on the outside of the park that notes the 150 years of the festival and soon their will be a historical marker at the location too, to celebrate Pioneer Days being around since 1872. Getting the historical marker has been a three year process, and unfortunately, because of pandemic delays, it will not be done in time for the festival. But that is not going to stop all the fun and thousands of people coming to Kalida to be a part of history.
hometownstations.com
A Delphos area WWII vet turns 100
The Delphos Knights of Columbus was hopping Sunday afternoon to help celebrate a World War II veteran turning 100 years old. Harold Liebrecht hits the century mark on September 10th, but family, friends, and even an old classmate got the party started early. Liebrecht is known for being a mister fix-it and credits God for his longevity. He also likes to square dance, so we caught up between dances to him to ask him why he likes dancing so much.
hometownstations.com
Veterans honored at the Allen County Fair
It was a day of pride and remembrance at the fair as they honored those who have served. It was Veteran's Day at the Allen County Fair and hundreds showed up in observance. Each year, the Allen County Veterans Service Commission organizes a celebration where veterans from all branches and all eras get a chance to visit and reminisce about their time of service. Friday, those who received the purple heart were recognized and everyone heard about a new group for peer support.
hometownstations.com
GLOCK Sport Shooting Foundation holds match at the Lima Sabres Shooting Association
Hundreds of handgun shooters came to test their skill at first ever competition for Lima area. The GLOCK Sport Shooting Foundation is a group of GLOCK shooters & enthusiasts ranging in all levels of experience from new shooters to experienced shooters. This weekend the Lima Sabres Shooting Association hosted one of their 55 regional matches GSSF holds. Shooters from at least seven states came to compete this weekend in different shooting challenges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownstations.com
Telescope and equipment stolen from Schoonover Observatory
The Lima Police Department is investigating the break-in at the Schoonover Observatory where around $20,000 worth of equipment was stolen. According to the Lima Astronomical Society, the thieves stole their 14-inch telescope, guide scopes, and accessories from the dome. The theft was noticed before the Friday stargazing event. They say the telescope cannot be used by itself and the eyepieces that were also taken can only be used in larger telescopes. So, they are urging that the thieves bring the equipment back, since it needs other equipment to make it work. Lima officials have been notified, and the society has asked permission to start a GoFundMe page to replace the items that were stolen. Area pawnshops have been notified. The Lima Astronomical Society will be continuing their Friday night public Stargazing events with portable telescopes.
hometownstations.com
Lima Fire Department called out to a house fire on West Kibby Street
Earlier Friday afternoon, firefighters were called out to a fire on the south side of Lima. The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm house fire on the 800 block of West Kibby Street. Significant structural damage occurred to the two-story house as firefighters inspected the entire perimeter. Specific details have not been released, and the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.
hometownstations.com
Michigan man arrested after a pursuit around Rockford
A Michigan man was arrested outside of Rockford after leading law enforcement in a chase that reached 100 mph. 39-year-old Benjamin Polasky was charged with fleeing following his capture. Sunday morning, the Rockford Police officers were on a look out for a blue van that ran a stop sign in the village, they noticed that the license plates didn’t match the vehicle when they found it. Polasky took off when they tried to pull him over, he drove into the countryside at a high rate of speed toward Indiana. The van left the road and drove through a bean and corn field and ended up in a wooded area. Additional law enforcement, the Mercer County Drone, and the Rockford Fire Departments aerial ladder was called in to help with the search of the driver. An Ohio State trooper found Polasky at a home where he surrendered without incident. The U-S Marshals service also was looking for him.
hometownstations.com
Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival holds Punt, Pass, and Kick competition
Students showed their skills with the pigskin during the Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival. The festival held their first fully sanctioned Punt, Pass, and Kick competition at Ohio Northern University’s football stadium. Boys and Girls, ages 6 to 15, had two chances each to Punt, Pass, and Kick a football for distance and accuracy and the highest number for each is what they are scored on. There were around 125 kids that signed up for Saturday’s competition. The National Football League stopped sponsoring the event a few years ago, but some individuals bought the rights to bring back the competition.
hometownstations.com
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them
HOUSTON (AP) — A man evicted from a Houston apartment building shot five other tenants — killing three of them — Sunday morning after setting fire to the house to lure them out, police said. Officers fatally shot the gunman. The incident happened at about 1 a.m....
hometownstations.com
Allen County Public Health Experiencing Internet and Phone Service Outage
Allen County Public Health is experiencing an internet outage which is impacting many services, such as vital statistics (birth and death certificates), the printing of immunization records and scheduling appointments for immunizations. Phone service is also affected, and the health department will not be able to receive phone calls during...
hometownstations.com
Zachary Love's trial set for November 2022
Lawyers are preparing for a fall trial for one of the men in the car that killed Officer Dominic Francis in March of this year. 21-year-old Zachary Love had a pre-trial this afternoon in Hancock County Common Pleas Court. Lawyers are getting ready for Love's trial scheduled for November 14th. There has been a final pre-trial set for October to make sure everything is in place. Love was released from jail on bail last week.
hometownstations.com
The search for a new Allen County Clerk of Courts is underway
The Allen County Republican Party is starting the search for a new county clerk of courts. With the retirement of Margie Murphy Miller, the position is now open. Republican Chairman Keith Cheney says they are now accepting resumes for the position. Resumes will be accepted through 4 p.m. on September 6th. They can be e-mailed to republicans@allencountyohiogop.com or delivered to Allen County Republican Office, 3111 West Elm Street, Lima OH, 45805.
Comments / 0