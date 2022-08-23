Read full article on original website
Flames Must Decide to Keep or Trade Milan Lucic
Milan Lucic has been the topic of conversation lately regarding the Calgary Flames. There is wonder if general manager Brad Treliving continues this amazing offseason and frees up even more cap space before next season. Lucic has been popping up in trade rumours, and as far as players left to deal and things left to do before the 2022-23 season, moving the physical forward is near the top of that short list.
3 Underrated Sabres Going Into 2022-23
Everyone loves to think about the big flashy star players on each team; the goal scorers, the high-profile names, and the fresh-faced rookies with big potential, but some players can fly under the radar for their team. These are the players that quietly contribute to the scoresheet or make subtle plays to break up opposing scoring chances, and they tend to go unnoticed for a majority of the season. They have moments here and there when they flash some brilliance, but for the most part, they do their best work when they are being underrated or going generally unnoticed.
NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Stars, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what happens with Dylan Larkin in Detroit? Do the Red Wings give him a big new deal or will there be trade talk surrounding the forward and pending UFA? Meanwhile, should there be any concern in Dallas that neither Jason Robertson nor Jake Oettinger has deals signed yet?
5 Worst Canadiens Contracts for 2022-23 Season
Take Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan’s contract as an example of how one team’s bad NHL contract is another’s treasure. The Calgary Flames literally had to pay the Habs a first-round pick to take on the $6.375 million cap hit, but the Canadiens are projected to a) have excess long-term injured reserve (LTIR) cap space and b) be in the running for a second straight lottery draft pick. So, taking on Monahan’s deal made sense on several levels.
Flames Can Cap Off Incredible Offseason With 2 More Moves
The Calgary Flames have had the most entertaining offseason to date, losing two of the best forwards in the NHL before gaining three very impactful players. Though it seems like free agency and trades have slowed down a lot for every team, there are still a couple of things to attend to before the Flames are ready to go into training camp.
Kings’ Prospect Preview: Quinton Byfield
Moving along with the Los Angeles Kings prospect preview series, I’ll be discussing Quinton Byfield today. The former 2020 second overall pick is heading into a pivotal sophomore season, as the Kings look to continue taking steps towards becoming a Stanley Cup contender again. Byfield’s 2021-22 season didn’t go...
Maple Leafs Commentary: William Nylander, Skilled But Polarizing
This is our fourth Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. First, we wrote about Auston Matthews and what we believe makes him the best player in Maple Leafs’ franchise history. Second, we looked at why we believe that Mitch Marner is so underrated. Third, we looked at Michael Bunting and shared his good fortune, as well as the team’s, to find a place on the first line. Today, we’ll look at William Nylander.
Islanders Farm System is Better Than Grades Indicate
The New York Islanders prospect pool is widely considered one of the worst in the league. The Hockey Writers‘ 2021-22 midseason rankings had them at 31st, behind only the Pittsburgh Penguins. Corey Pronman of The Athletic recently published his preseason rankings with the Islanders ranked 27th (from ‘NHL Pipeline Rankings: Breakdown of all 32 teams from Corey Pronman’, The Athletic, 8/22/22). This is very concerning for a roster that is veteran-heavy and needs young players.
Avalanche’s Recent Goaltender Success Hinges on Georgiev
As a player for the Colorado Avalanche, Joe Sakic made a living during his NHL career by befuddling goaltenders on pretty much a nightly basis. Now, as the team’s president of hockey operations and previously as general manager, Sakic is deftly picking his way through netminders once again – and his choices between goaltenders have made the Avs one of the best teams in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
3 Predators Storylines to Follow Heading Into 2022-23
The Nashville Predators made some noise ahead of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by landing defenseman Ryan McDonagh for what essentially was nickels on the dime. General manager David Poile took on some cap but maneuvered his way around it by shedding Luke Kunin’s contract and exiling him to the San Jose Sharks. The trade allowed the Predators to not only retain the services of Filip Forsberg long-term but add some sustenance to their depth.
NHL Rumors: Rangers, Bruins, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there had been some talk in the past about the New York Rangers being a team that was interested in trading for Patrick Kane. Are they still?. Meanwhile, how will the Boston Bruins make themselves cap-compliant when a handful of their bigger stars are back from injury? Finally, the Ottawa Senators want to upgrade their defense, but how willing are they to part with some of their better prospects?
Flames’ 5 Best Contracts for 2022-23
With one of, if not the most impactful roster turnovers in Calgary Flames history, this offseason has been quite the whirlwind. To sum it up; out goes Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan, and Erik Gudbranson, and coming in are Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, and Mackenzie Weegar, among others. With a Pacific Division-clinching season in 2021-22, the team is in contending form and should remain that way after the recent alterations. General manager Brad Treliving re-signed all of his restricted free agents apart from Adam Ruzicka and the departed Tkachuk, and also signed new star Jonathan Huberdeau as well as top unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri to big-time contracts.
An Early Look at Windsor Spitfires’ 2022-23 Leadership
After a run to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Championship last season, the Windsor Spitfires are getting ready for a bit of a reboot. With several graduating players comes a leadership group that needs to be rebuilt. It won’t be easy, but there are plenty of candidates who are ready to take the torch.
Maple Leafs’ Bunting Set to Repeat Breakout Season
As a 25-year-old with just 26 regular season games of NHL experience under his belt, Michael Bunting took a chance on himself ahead of the 2021-22 season. After playing minimal parts of two seasons with the Arizona Coyotes to kick off his NHL career, Bunting signed a two-year deal as an unrestricted free agent with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Maple Leafs Commentary: What Makes Mitch Marner Underrated?
This is our second Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. Yesterday, we wrote about Auston Matthews and what we believe makes him the best player in Maple Leafs’ franchise history. Today, we’ll look at our second Maple Leafs’ player – Mitch Marner. As a reminder if...
Flames & Canadiens Trade History Revisited
The Calgary Flames had a busy offseason. Whether losing star players or acquiring new ones, general manager Brad Treliving kept the hockey world on its toes. He probably didn’t sleep much this summer because it seemed he was preparing to give Flames fans an abundance of early Christmas gifts.
3 Pittsburgh Penguins Not Expected Back in 2023-24
The Pittsburgh Penguins enter this season expecting to contend for the Stanley Cup. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall did a fine job this summer locking up some big names for the Penguins, including Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell. Hextall was active on the trade market and has done a fantastic job re-tooling on the fly.
Maple Leafs Commentary: Michael Bunting’s Fortunate Perfection
This is our third Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. First, we wrote about Auston Matthews and what we believe makes him the best player in Maple Leafs’ franchise history. Yesterday, we looked at why we believe that Mitch Marner is so underrated. Today, we’ll look at our third Maple Leafs’ player – Michael Bunting.
Blues 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Colorado Avalanche
The St. Louis Blues will meet their Central Division rivals 26 times during the regular season, which includes four matchups against the Colorado Avalanche. How will they fare against the reigning Stanley Cup champions? Let’s find out. Colorado Avalanche. 2021-22 Record: 56-19-7 (119 points, Stanley Cup Champions) Notable Additions:...
Projecting Auston Matthews’ Career If He Is a Lifetime Maple Leaf
Oh, what Auston Matthews might become if he stayed with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the rest of his career. The storied history of the Toronto Maple Leafs has seen some great players suit up for the Blue & White. Some of them include Mats Sundin, Wendel Clark, Doug Gilmour, Dave Keon, Borje Salming, Lanny McDonald, and Darryl Sittler.
