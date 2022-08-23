Voters cast their ballots on Primary Day

(WBEN) - Tuesday is the second edition of Primary Day in Western New York, as voters take to the polls to cast their ballots, especially for the heated Republican nomination for New York's 23rd Congressional District between Carl Paladino and Nick Langworthy.

While Tuesday's primaries are only the tip of the iceberg before the race for November's elections begin, many people still feel the importance of getting out to the polls and getting their votes in.

"I just think it's important to vote. It's the only voice we have in our government, and that's an important thing," said local voter Sonya.

"It's something that I stress is very important to do. It's a right that we have, and I think it's a very popular opinion that everybody should get out and vote if they have the opportunity to," also said local voter Greg.

For some of the other voters taking to the polls, they are hoping to make an impact and create a change one way or another in New York State.

"I just think it's really important that we start getting out here and getting our votes out and making a difference. We need change," said local voter Shannon.

"To try to straighten up our government so we have more support for our community, especially New York, Western New York. So we get more recognition than Downstate," added voter and local business owner Ellen.

For some, this August primary has brought about plenty of confusion, given all that has happened that led to this point of the year. Some of the voters on Tuesday shared that confusion, but some just roll with the punches.

"I absolutely am confused, and I still am," Shannon admitted. "That probably deters a lot of voters, unfortunately, because either they don't know, they are confused. I don't understand why this process has to be as complicated as it is."

Despite the confusion, many people still took the time Tuesday to cast their votes, especially in the race for NY23, which they hope will have an impact come the time November rolls around.

"I hope a lot. I really hope that there's some change that's coming forward. But I don't know. I can't speculate, but I can hope that it proves something," Shannon said.

"I think a lot of it has to do with the numbers, the people that get out and vote. That's the biggest thing that I'm gonna be looking at tonight, tomorrow, how many people are actually going out and voting. I'd like to see some high numbers, hopefully," Greg added.

Every year when elections start to draw near, candidates and their teams campaigning in an effort to get the upper hand on the opposition. While some of the campaigning is tame, in nature, it has become all too common to see candidates publish ads and other slogans that try to attack the credibility of the other person, or people, running against them.

The continued mud-slinging tactics from some of these candidates running for office are starting to rub many people the wrong way.

"I think is a shame, the mudslinging that goes on," Sonya said. "I think it's great to put out stuff about yourself as a candidate to say what you have done and the past, but to sling mud on your opponent, it doesn't make you look better, in my opinion."

"Politicians are always out to slam the other guy instead of claiming their benefits," Ellen added. "I try to look at everything, hear what other people say that maybe knows that candidate. You can't always believe what you hear on the ads and read."

In addition to the mud-slinging and the calling out of candidates becoming too much, some even believe in today's day and age, some of those campaigns are just a waste of time.

"You're spending all this money for a commercial, say for Carl Paladino, he's got his commercial out there and he spends the first 20 seconds just putting down his opponent. Maybe spend your entire time saying how wonderful you are and what you would bring to the table, because at the end of that commercial, you don't even know what the commercial is about or who was for," Shannon explained.

More from local voters at the polls is available in the player below: