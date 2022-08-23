Super Bowl Countdown Clock Unveiled At Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Photo: Getty Images

Arizona is preparing to host Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium and the countdown is officially on. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will unveil an official countdown clock for the 2023 Super Bowl .

The clock will be in Terminal 4, and is set to be unveiled on August 23rd.

Officials at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport are expecting a record number of passengers flying into the airport for the Super Bowl game in February. More than 150,000 people from all around the world are expected to visit the Valley during that time.

You ca check out a live stream of the Super Bowl press event below:

Volunteers are still needed in the Valley for Super Bowl weekend. Anyone interested in helping out can apply at http://www.azsuperbowl.com/volunteer/ .