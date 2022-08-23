ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foxbaltimore.com

60-year-old motorcyclist dies in fatal Baltimore County crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening. At about 6 p.m., police believe a motorcyclist driving a 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle in the 11800 block of Harford Road near Hartley Mill Road crashed with a 2004 GMC Yukon. A preliminary...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tractor-trailer strikes motorcycle killing 65-year-old man in Howard County

HOWARD CO. (WBFF) — A 65-year-old man was killed when a tractor-trailer struck his 2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster on Route 1 in Howard County over the weekend. Police say at around 10:46 pm on Saturday, the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 1 near Brookdale drive when it was struck by a tractor-trailer making a left turn into the southbound lane.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian left critically injured after Anne Arundel County hit and run

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian with life threatening injuries. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash near Ritchie Highway Friday at about 9:30 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian wearing dark, non-reflective clothing was walking in a northbound direction in the southbound right travel lane when he was struck by an unknown pickup truck.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

20-year-old woman shot overnight in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot just before midnight Friday in North Baltimore. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the 400 block of Whitridge Avenue. Once on scene, officers located a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds near Greenmount Avenue. She was taken to...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Carjackers ditched vehicle half-mile away from crime scene, searching for suspects

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Three men robbed five other people at gunpoint and stole the vehicle they were sitting in, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Investigators say the carjacking happened just before 9 last night along Mary Lane in Glen Burnie. According to police, the five victims were in a parked vehicle when three men approached them with handguns and ordered them out of the car.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Commissioner calls on public in wake of NW Baltimore mass shooting

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The search continues for the suspects who opened fire on a group in northwest Baltimore, killing one man and injuring six others. Surveillance video captured the mass shooting. The footage shows a car pull up in front of a group of people sitting in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

PHOTOS | Trash truck burnt to a crisp in mid-morning fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trash truck caught fire Friday morning. According to reports, the truck caught fire at about 10:30 a.m. near Brexton and Cathedral Streets. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Trailer overturned on 83N Sunday morning

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trailer overturned on 83N at about 11 a.m. this morning. Traffic was limited to one lane for the time being causing delays. There was no word on any injuries. Stay with FOX45 for updates on the incident.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Can the "Al Capone Method" work in Baltimore?

WBFF — As crime rises in the city Former FBI agent Dr. Tyronne Powers joined to help break down the different approach to keeping repeat violent offenders behind bars. He discussed what the Al Capone method was and what Baltimore doesn't utilize it to diminish crime in the city. He also talked about whether this approach has always been used this and if not why? Powers also talked about how long it takes before we see if it is working.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Court of public opinion on Reynolds' family lawsuit against city of Baltimore

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Legal experts say the family of Timothy Reynolds, the man who was shot and killed after a confrontation with squeegee kids, has taken the first step needed in filing a lawsuit against the city and that is to notify the city that you are considering filing a lawsuit against them. But experts say if this case goes to a jury a win for the family could be difficult to get.
BALTIMORE, MD

