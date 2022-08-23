Read full article on original website
One man in critical condition, another man injured in southwest double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man is in critical condition and a second man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Lexington neighborhood of southwest Baltimore. At around 6:38 p.m., officers were sent to the 2100 block of W. Lexington Street for a shot spotter alert. Officers...
60-year-old motorcyclist dies in fatal Baltimore County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening. At about 6 p.m., police believe a motorcyclist driving a 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle in the 11800 block of Harford Road near Hartley Mill Road crashed with a 2004 GMC Yukon. A preliminary...
Tractor-trailer strikes motorcycle killing 65-year-old man in Howard County
HOWARD CO. (WBFF) — A 65-year-old man was killed when a tractor-trailer struck his 2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster on Route 1 in Howard County over the weekend. Police say at around 10:46 pm on Saturday, the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 1 near Brookdale drive when it was struck by a tractor-trailer making a left turn into the southbound lane.
One woman killed and two men injured separate in shootings across Baltimore Friday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A continuance of violence plagues the city of Baltimore as one woman was killed and two men were injured in separate shootings across Baltimore City on Friday night. At about 9:46 p.m., officers received a call for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue....
Pedestrian left critically injured after Anne Arundel County hit and run
The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian with life threatening injuries. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash near Ritchie Highway Friday at about 9:30 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian wearing dark, non-reflective clothing was walking in a northbound direction in the southbound right travel lane when he was struck by an unknown pickup truck.
VIDEO: Baltimore Police ask for help identifying Park Heights Ave. mass shooting suspects
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for your help identifying the people who shot into a crowd at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue on Wednesday. One person was killed, and six other people were injured in the shooting just after midday. Investigators Tweeted...
20-year-old woman shot overnight in North Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot just before midnight Friday in North Baltimore. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the 400 block of Whitridge Avenue. Once on scene, officers located a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds near Greenmount Avenue. She was taken to...
Police: Carjackers ditched vehicle half-mile away from crime scene, searching for suspects
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Three men robbed five other people at gunpoint and stole the vehicle they were sitting in, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Investigators say the carjacking happened just before 9 last night along Mary Lane in Glen Burnie. According to police, the five victims were in a parked vehicle when three men approached them with handguns and ordered them out of the car.
Arrest warrant obtained for suspect of fatal shooting inside Mall at Prince George's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George’s County Police Department on Friday obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a mall in the City of Hyattsville. earlier this month. This comes after 20-year-old Darrion Herring was found suffering from gunshot...
Living on edge, community head says many in fear after Park Heights mass shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — They’re the frightening images of people fleeing for their lives as video shows killers who exit a vehicle and open fire leaving six shot and a 24-year-old man dead. It also marks another jaw-dropping reality, it's the second mass shooting to unfold in a Park...
Family of man who died in altercation with squeegee kids to sue Baltimore City
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The family of Timothy Reynolds, the man who was shot and killed during an encounter with squeegee kids in the Inner Harbor last month, intends to sue the city of Baltimore for millions of dollars, according to attorneys representing the family. The lawsuit claims that Baltimore...
Elderly woman dies in two-alarm house fire in Reisterstown Friday night
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — An elderly woman was killed in a two-alarm house fire in Reisterstown, according to Baltimore County Fire Spokesman Fire Captain Len Stewart. Fire crews arrived at the house with a fire burning inside the basement of the home on the 13400 block of Old Hanover RD.
5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
Commissioner calls on public in wake of NW Baltimore mass shooting
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The search continues for the suspects who opened fire on a group in northwest Baltimore, killing one man and injuring six others. Surveillance video captured the mass shooting. The footage shows a car pull up in front of a group of people sitting in the...
Man forgets to put car in park, it rolls away & crunches Montgomery Co. mailboxes: police
Montgomery County, Md. (7News) — A man's vehicle rolled away after he forgot to put it in park, striking several mailboxes in Silver Spring on Friday, Montgomery County Police said. Police added that that the man driving the vehicle struck another vehicle, and when he got out of his...
PHOTOS | Trash truck burnt to a crisp in mid-morning fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trash truck caught fire Friday morning. According to reports, the truck caught fire at about 10:30 a.m. near Brexton and Cathedral Streets. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
Trailer overturned on 83N Sunday morning
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trailer overturned on 83N at about 11 a.m. this morning. Traffic was limited to one lane for the time being causing delays. There was no word on any injuries. Stay with FOX45 for updates on the incident.
Can the "Al Capone Method" work in Baltimore?
WBFF — As crime rises in the city Former FBI agent Dr. Tyronne Powers joined to help break down the different approach to keeping repeat violent offenders behind bars. He discussed what the Al Capone method was and what Baltimore doesn't utilize it to diminish crime in the city. He also talked about whether this approach has always been used this and if not why? Powers also talked about how long it takes before we see if it is working.
Republican nominee for Baltimore County Executive says he'll fire police chief if elected
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — "Basically, I think it’s a coverup quite frankly," said Republican challenger for Baltimore County Executive Pat McDonough. McDonough is sounding the alarm about crime in the county and weighing in on statements made last week on FOX45 News by Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police President Dave Folderauer.
Court of public opinion on Reynolds' family lawsuit against city of Baltimore
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Legal experts say the family of Timothy Reynolds, the man who was shot and killed after a confrontation with squeegee kids, has taken the first step needed in filing a lawsuit against the city and that is to notify the city that you are considering filing a lawsuit against them. But experts say if this case goes to a jury a win for the family could be difficult to get.
