Read full article on original website
Related
KEPR
More Popeyes locations coming to the Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — It's been just one month since the first Popeyes came to Tri-Cities and leaders are already planning to bring a few more!. Management said the grand opening in Kennewick exceeded their expectations. With so much community support, leaders said they're gearing up to bring even more locations to our region.
KEPR
Pasco Fire and Police teaming up to host blood drive
PASCO, Wash. — There's a huge need for blood donors in our area. To help, the Pasco Fire Department and Pasco Police Department are teaming up to host a blood drive. Leaders said the departments are having a competition to see who can recruit the most amount of people to donate blood.
KEPR
Fire restrictions increased for Benton and Franklin counties
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — With warm temperatures continuing, the Bureau of Land Management is adding fire restrictions to Benton and Franklin counties. With this fire restriction order in place, there are several things that people cannot do until further notice. Officials said some things to avoid are:. Fireworks. Driving your...
KEPR
Police urging drivers to stay alert for pedestrians with school starting
PASCO, Wash. — The start of school also means buses will be back on their routes and some students will be walking to school. Police are reminding drivers to be extra cautious. For those driving to work in the morning, police say it's crucial to pay extra attention to pedestrians and bikers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEPR
Kadlec K-9 unit welcomes new members on National Dog Day
Richland, Wash. — In honor of National Dog Day, Kadlec introduced two of their newest members to the K-9 security team, handler Pete and K-9 major. The new pair joins handler Phil and Colonel who have been a part of the K-9 unit since 2019. Colonel is originally from...
KEPR
Police investigating shooting in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are investigating a morning shooting in Kennewick. Just before 9 a.m., officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the area near Hildebrand Blvd and Highway 395 for a possible shooting. When police arrived on scene they said there was no victim, however, they said...
KEPR
Food truck hub starts strong, with new developments in the works
The new food truck hub in Kennewick is starting off strong. It's only been a few short weeks since 'Summer's Hub of Kennewick' opened up and the owner, Chris Corbin, tells us it's been busy. With up to 28 spots for food trucks and a 7,000 square foot building with...
KEPR
Police investigating after finding several bullet casings in Kennewick intersection
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are investigating after finding several bullet casings in a Kennewick intersection Sunday night. Just before 9 p.m., Kennewick police officers responded to a weapons complaint in the 600 block of S Beech St. Officers said they found a multiple bullet casings in the intersection, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEPR
Police searching for missing woman
KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE | KPD said Carely has been located and will be reunited with family. Thank you to the citizen who was observant and reported this vital information. -------------------- Kennewick Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a missing woman. Police said Carley is...
KEPR
POLICE: 19-year-old man shot in Pasco, gunman at large
PASCO, Wash. — A 19-year-old man was in stable condition in the hospital Friday morning, after being shot in Pasco shortly after midnight. According to the Pasco Police Department, at approximately 12:28 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Owen Ave and Butte St., after the victim called 911 to report he had been shot.
KEPR
Richland School District launches mental health program ahead of school year
The Richland School District is launching an expansion of their new mental health program as students head back to class. Ty Beaver with RSD says the program will be a team effort with a combination of school staff and parents depending on the need of the child. The Richland School...
Comments / 0