Pasco, WA

More Popeyes locations coming to the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — It's been just one month since the first Popeyes came to Tri-Cities and leaders are already planning to bring a few more!. Management said the grand opening in Kennewick exceeded their expectations. With so much community support, leaders said they're gearing up to bring even more locations to our region.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Pasco Fire and Police teaming up to host blood drive

PASCO, Wash. — There's a huge need for blood donors in our area. To help, the Pasco Fire Department and Pasco Police Department are teaming up to host a blood drive. Leaders said the departments are having a competition to see who can recruit the most amount of people to donate blood.
PASCO, WA
Fire restrictions increased for Benton and Franklin counties

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — With warm temperatures continuing, the Bureau of Land Management is adding fire restrictions to Benton and Franklin counties. With this fire restriction order in place, there are several things that people cannot do until further notice. Officials said some things to avoid are:. Fireworks. Driving your...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Pasco, WA
Pasco, WA
Kadlec K-9 unit welcomes new members on National Dog Day

Richland, Wash. — In honor of National Dog Day, Kadlec introduced two of their newest members to the K-9 security team, handler Pete and K-9 major. The new pair joins handler Phil and Colonel who have been a part of the K-9 unit since 2019. Colonel is originally from...
RICHLAND, WA
Police investigating shooting in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are investigating a morning shooting in Kennewick. Just before 9 a.m., officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the area near Hildebrand Blvd and Highway 395 for a possible shooting. When police arrived on scene they said there was no victim, however, they said...
KENNEWICK, WA
Police searching for missing woman

KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE | KPD said Carely has been located and will be reunited with family. Thank you to the citizen who was observant and reported this vital information. -------------------- Kennewick Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a missing woman. Police said Carley is...
KENNEWICK, WA
POLICE: 19-year-old man shot in Pasco, gunman at large

PASCO, Wash. — A 19-year-old man was in stable condition in the hospital Friday morning, after being shot in Pasco shortly after midnight. According to the Pasco Police Department, at approximately 12:28 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Owen Ave and Butte St., after the victim called 911 to report he had been shot.
PASCO, WA

