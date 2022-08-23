Read full article on original website
The Zoe Report Recaps: Amazon's Making The Cut, Season 3 Episodes 3 & 4, Plus How To Shop The Winning Looks
Spoilers for Making The Cut, season 3 ahead. A surprise comeback, a trip to the emergency room, and an Italian mafia funeral! Episodes 3 and 4 of Amazon Prime’s Making the Cut are live, with a fresh set of surprising challenges for the contestants as they manifest their place in the worldwide fashion landscape. You’ll find both cutthroat competition — look out for Jeremy Scott saying “fashion is cruel” — and collaboration, along with Amazon-shoppable looks guaranteed to get you playing with your own wardrobe. Scroll on to find out what you missed on Making the Cut Episodes 3 and 4, and how to shop the fabulous winning looks and companion pieces.
Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John On Why He’s Proudly Anti-Trend
If you know Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, and Serena Williams, then you know Sir John — well, at least, his work. Over the course of 20 years, the now very sought-after makeup artist has worked his way to the top of an industry where success is contingent on making connections. Sir John started his career working at MAC Cosmetics (where he was fired for being late) before going on to assist makeup artist greats like Charlotte Tilbury and Pat McGrath. Now, he maintains a star-studded client roster and recently, served as a judge on OnlyFans’ Creative Fund: Fashion Edition alongside celebrity stylists Maeve Reilly and Law Roach (who famously dresses Zendaya).
