Summer concert was a hit
The Cannon Valley Senior Center free summer concert was a hit. With 60 people in attendance, the weather was perfect and so was the location. A big shout out of thanks to our Cannon Falls fair board for giving us a great stage, parking and clean restrooms open and available.
Yesteryear: Kusilek competes in world championships
This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Yesteryear column:. Jami Kusilek, 12, of Cannon Falls competed at the 2007 National Barrel Horse Association Youth World Championships held in Jackson, Mississippi, July 23-28. This invitation-only event is the largest youth barrel race in the world. Contestants must qualify each year in their states to compete. They came from 45 states, Panama, Canada and France.
PHOTOS: Spacious house filled with natural light for sale in Cannon Falls
This home is charming inside and out. You will be impressed with the spaciousness of the home. Oversize picture windows in the living room and dining room overlook the park and provide lots of natural light. Off of the dining room is the kitchen, which boasts two pantries and room...
Letter to the Editor: Partnership built on trust
This letter is to endorse Roger Kittelson for the Minnesota House of Representatives for Minnesota House District 20A, which includes parts of Goodhue, Wabasha counties and Douglas Township in Dakota County. My husband and I met Roger in 2014, when I needed to increase my physical space for my business...
Oh, deer!: Hungry deer causing huge problems for farmers
Deer chomping on corn and beans in Les Anderson’s Welch fields are racking up an incredible tab. $25,000 to $30,000 a year. That’s the loss in yields that Anderson has seen from deer eating crops in the field. “They are out of control,” he said. “It’s a big...
‘Stay humble, hustle hard’: Bomber volleyball team shrugs off comparisons to last year
This fall’s theme for the Cannon Falls Bombers volleyball team is “stay humble, hustle hard” and it is a fitting one as the Bombers try and differentiate themselves from last year’s squad. The 2021 team had a historic season but graduated seven seniors. The 2022 team...
Man arrested on abduction suspicion
Cannon Falls Police Saturday rescued a woman in her 30s who reporting being abducted. A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested and is facing charges related to the abduction and flight from police officers. At approximately 10:48 a.m., police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom of a...
