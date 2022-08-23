ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Falls, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Summer concert was a hit

The Cannon Valley Senior Center free summer concert was a hit. With 60 people in attendance, the weather was perfect and so was the location. A big shout out of thanks to our Cannon Falls fair board for giving us a great stage, parking and clean restrooms open and available.
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Yesteryear: Kusilek competes in world championships

This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Yesteryear column:. Jami Kusilek, 12, of Cannon Falls competed at the 2007 National Barrel Horse Association Youth World Championships held in Jackson, Mississippi, July 23-28. This invitation-only event is the largest youth barrel race in the world. Contestants must qualify each year in their states to compete. They came from 45 states, Panama, Canada and France.
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Letter to the Editor: Partnership built on trust

This letter is to endorse Roger Kittelson for the Minnesota House of Representatives for Minnesota House District 20A, which includes parts of Goodhue, Wabasha counties and Douglas Township in Dakota County. My husband and I met Roger in 2014, when I needed to increase my physical space for my business...
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Cannon Falls, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Oh, deer!: Hungry deer causing huge problems for farmers

Deer chomping on corn and beans in Les Anderson’s Welch fields are racking up an incredible tab. $25,000 to $30,000 a year. That’s the loss in yields that Anderson has seen from deer eating crops in the field. “They are out of control,” he said. “It’s a big...
WELCH, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Man arrested on abduction suspicion

Cannon Falls Police Saturday rescued a woman in her 30s who reporting being abducted. A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested and is facing charges related to the abduction and flight from police officers. At approximately 10:48 a.m., police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom of a...
CANNON FALLS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy