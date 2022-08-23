HBO is in it for the long haul with House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones spinoff has been renewed for a second season, less than a week after its debut. According to HBO, House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 has now been seen by over 20 million viewers across linear, On Demand and HBO Max platforms in the U.S., "based on a combination of Nielsen data and first party data," the press release states.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO