House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 2
Six months have passed and all eyes are on Viserys and his actions (or lack thereof). Corlys wants him to send an army to fight back against the pirates, but he's scared to delcare war. His thinking? You don't have to declare war unless you have to. Corlys believes that...
Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, and Robert Pine Talk Five Days at Memorial, Responsibility to the Story
Now that you've seen Five Days at Memorial Season 1 Episode 5, you know the extent of the horror that befell patients, visitors, and staff in the days after Katrina. It's also the right time to get insight into the central players, Dr. Anna Pou, Susan Mulderick, and Dr. Horace Baltz.
Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 6 Episode 3
Did the scavenger hunt bring Abby and Evan closer together?. On Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 3, the pair continued to work on a potential relationship. Meanwhile, Mick and Megan had a serious talk about past relationships. How did it help propel their relationship forward?. Use the video above to...
Dancing With the Stars Season 31: First Two Celebrities Revealed!
There was plenty of excitement about the move to Disney+ for Dancing With the Stars. Many thought the iconic series would look to Disney's content catalog to bring some big stars into the roster. While the cast is set to be revealed next month, TMZ has unveiled our first two...
Animal Kingdom Post Mortem: Showrunner Unpacks Vengeful Series Finale, Hitting "Emotional Landings" & Death!
J takes the haul while Pope burns the Cody kingdom to ash. If you're still reeling from the events of Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13, from J's vengeance, those heartbreaking flashbacks, and the devastating deaths, then you are not alone. After six seasons, Animal Kingdom ended with a high-octane,...
NBC Eyes Reduced Broadcast Schedule: Could Your Favorite Show Get the Ax?
NBC, as we know it, could soon be over. According to the Wall Street Journal, the broadcast network may stop programming the 10–11 pm hour, meaning there would be seven fewer hours per week of NBC shows. The network currently airs Law & Order: Organized Crime, New Amsterdam, Quantum...
House of the Dragon Renewed for Season 2 as Series Premiere Reaches 20 Million Viewes
HBO is in it for the long haul with House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones spinoff has been renewed for a second season, less than a week after its debut. According to HBO, House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 has now been seen by over 20 million viewers across linear, On Demand and HBO Max platforms in the U.S., "based on a combination of Nielsen data and first party data," the press release states.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Sleeping Dogs
Howard finally got his moment in the sun and made the best of it. Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 3 saw the long-awaited conversation between Howard and Kanan, which was subdued but effective. Howard got his point across calmly, and at the very least, he got Kanan's wheels turning.
The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 8
The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 8 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Yellowstone Season 5 Teaser: All Will Be Revealed!
We are just days away from another Yellowstone series marathon on Paramount Network. And what better time to release the first look at Yellowstone Season 5?. First, a refresher. How in the heck did Yellowstone Season 4 end?. There was a murder, an engagement, a wedding, a goodbye, a catfight,...
Parker Posey Shares Thoughts on Stepping Into Tales of the Walking Dead - "It Was a Blast."
One of my favorite things about interviews is seeing things in a new light from the cast and creatives who bring entertainment to life. From my perspective, tales of the Walking Dead "Blair/Gina" is a beautiful addition to the TWD universe. As much as I enjoyed it and saw the...
Manifest Season 4: Premiere Date, Plot Details Revealed
Manifest fans, we have some good news. Netflix has finally announced when the fourth -- and final -- season will get underway. The news broke on 828 Day in true Manifest fashion, with TUDUM sharing it all first. Cool, right?. The first ten episodes of Manifest Season 4 will receive...
Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13
Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
The Challenge: USA's Leo Temory Explains Sudden Exit
Leo Temory was one of just three contestants from The Amazing Race on the cast of The Challenge: USA. On Wednesday's new episode, Leo was eliminated from the CBS reality series after being thrown into a Hall Brawl against Enzo Palumbo. Temory revealed that he was under the impression this...
Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 12
Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 12 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Animal Kingdom's Jasper Polish & Kevin Csolak on the Cody Twins' Bond & "Heartwrenching" Series Finale
As we've tuned into Animal Kingdom Season 6, it's undeniably clear that Julia Cody is at the center of this story. And the relationship between the Cody twins has shaped so much of everything. With Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13 teasing that Andrew commits the Original Sin, it's safe...
Richard Harmon Takes on Tennis and Romance in Game, Set, Love
When Venus Williams is executive producing a romantic movie set around tennis, you know it's going to be good. Even better for leading man Richard Harmon is his sister, Jessica Harmon, directs, allowing Richard room to breathe as he enters a new arena as a romantic lead. Starring with Davida...
'Summer House' couple Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke get engaged
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Summer House couple Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are engaged to be married. The television personalities recently got engaged after seven months of dating. Radke proposed to Hubbard Saturday at Dune Beach in Southampton, N.Y., People reported Sunday. Bravo filmed the moment for Summer House Season 7.
Floribama Shore: Canceled After Four Seasons at MTV
Floribama Shore will not be returning to MTV. The cabler has announced it will not proceed with the reality series's fifth season. However, Deadline notes that "the future of the series is being evaluated" by the network. Whether that means the show could end up at another outlet down the...
Trevante Rhodes transforms into Tyson in Hulu series 'Mike,' reveals toughest scene to film
Champion and controversial boxer Mike Tyson gets the limited series treatment with "Mike" on Hulu, starring Trevante Rhodes and Russell Hornsby.
