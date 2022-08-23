ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Fanatic

House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 2

Six months have passed and all eyes are on Viserys and his actions (or lack thereof). Corlys wants him to send an army to fight back against the pirates, but he's scared to delcare war. His thinking? You don't have to declare war unless you have to. Corlys believes that...
TV Fanatic

Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 6 Episode 3

Did the scavenger hunt bring Abby and Evan closer together?. On Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 3, the pair continued to work on a potential relationship. Meanwhile, Mick and Megan had a serious talk about past relationships. How did it help propel their relationship forward?. Use the video above to...
TV Fanatic

Dancing With the Stars Season 31: First Two Celebrities Revealed!

There was plenty of excitement about the move to Disney+ for Dancing With the Stars. Many thought the iconic series would look to Disney's content catalog to bring some big stars into the roster. While the cast is set to be revealed next month, TMZ has unveiled our first two...
TV Fanatic

House of the Dragon Renewed for Season 2 as Series Premiere Reaches 20 Million Viewes

HBO is in it for the long haul with House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones spinoff has been renewed for a second season, less than a week after its debut. According to HBO, House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 has now been seen by over 20 million viewers across linear, On Demand and HBO Max platforms in the U.S., "based on a combination of Nielsen data and first party data," the press release states.
TV Fanatic

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Sleeping Dogs

Howard finally got his moment in the sun and made the best of it. Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 3 saw the long-awaited conversation between Howard and Kanan, which was subdued but effective. Howard got his point across calmly, and at the very least, he got Kanan's wheels turning.
TV Fanatic

Yellowstone Season 5 Teaser: All Will Be Revealed!

We are just days away from another Yellowstone series marathon on Paramount Network. And what better time to release the first look at Yellowstone Season 5?. First, a refresher. How in the heck did Yellowstone Season 4 end?. There was a murder, an engagement, a wedding, a goodbye, a catfight,...
TV Fanatic

Manifest Season 4: Premiere Date, Plot Details Revealed

Manifest fans, we have some good news. Netflix has finally announced when the fourth -- and final -- season will get underway. The news broke on 828 Day in true Manifest fashion, with TUDUM sharing it all first. Cool, right?. The first ten episodes of Manifest Season 4 will receive...
TV Fanatic

The Challenge: USA's Leo Temory Explains Sudden Exit

Leo Temory was one of just three contestants from The Amazing Race on the cast of The Challenge: USA. On Wednesday's new episode, Leo was eliminated from the CBS reality series after being thrown into a Hall Brawl against Enzo Palumbo. Temory revealed that he was under the impression this...
TV Fanatic

Richard Harmon Takes on Tennis and Romance in Game, Set, Love

When Venus Williams is executive producing a romantic movie set around tennis, you know it's going to be good. Even better for leading man Richard Harmon is his sister, Jessica Harmon, directs, allowing Richard room to breathe as he enters a new arena as a romantic lead. Starring with Davida...
UPI News

'Summer House' couple Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke get engaged

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Summer House couple Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are engaged to be married. The television personalities recently got engaged after seven months of dating. Radke proposed to Hubbard Saturday at Dune Beach in Southampton, N.Y., People reported Sunday. Bravo filmed the moment for Summer House Season 7.
TV Fanatic

Floribama Shore: Canceled After Four Seasons at MTV

Floribama Shore will not be returning to MTV. The cabler has announced it will not proceed with the reality series's fifth season. However, Deadline notes that "the future of the series is being evaluated" by the network. Whether that means the show could end up at another outlet down the...
