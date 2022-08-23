Read full article on original website
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker: Game 126
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. On to Game 126:
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Astros down O’s, but lose Justin Verlander to injury
The good vibes of a five-game win streak have quickly evaporated, with the Yankees looking listless in Oakland. If you’re looking for a distraction from Yankee baseball, well, other teams are playing baseball. The playoff picture in the American League continues to get clearer by the day, so here’s your rundown of what happened on Sunday.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/28/22
Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: The last thing this team needs is more injuries, and we got a scare Friday night in Oakland after Jose Trevino was removed from the game after getting hit by a pitch on his right foot. However, manager Aaron Boone revealed that x-rays on the foot were negative, and there are no further tests scheduled for Trevino. As there are no catchers on the taxi squad with the team in Oakland, Isiah Kiner-Falefa would apparently be the backup to Kyle Higashioka if Trevino can’t play. So let’s avoid that.
Pinstripe Alley
Why Aaron Judge is a good fit for center field at Yankee Stadium
It’s been fascinating to watch Aaron Judge move seamlessly back and forth between center field and right field in 2022. A player of his frame at a premium defensive position is something we have never seen in the game of baseball, unless you include Oneil Cruz at shortstop. Judge...
MLB・
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Gerrit Cole vs. JP Sears
Last night was the offensive breakout that felt weeks in the making. The Yankees scored 13 runs without a ball leaving the yard, with nine of those runs being scored by the 7-through-9 batters. Seven Bombers contributed multi-hit efforts and the team ended up with 20 base knocks total. Let’s see if they can parlay the momentum of this offensive outburst into a fifth-straight win.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees @ Oakland Athletics: Domingo Germán vs. Adam Oller
The Yankees have won the first two games of this four-game set in Oakland, building a nice little five-game winning streak along the way. That streak can continue with a victory tonight, but the big story has to be, as always, Aaron Judge. His three-run home run last night was all the offense the Yankees managed, but it was enough in the 3-2 win. Moreover, it was Judge’s 49th of the season, and the chase for 50 seems all but assured, with Yankees fans just wondering if tonight is the night.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: 4-2 and other weird score streaks
In finally starting to show some signs of ending their recent slump, the Yankees avoided a sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays on Sunday, and then followed that up with a two-game sweep of the Mets. Beyond just the fact that they were wins, there was something similar about all three games: the Yankees won them by the score 4-2.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees have plentiful outfield combinations for postseason
The New York Yankees appear to finally be emerging from a bad slump that brought down their AL East division lead. With Giancarlo Stanton returning to start the series against the Oakland Athletics, and Oswaldo Cabrera providing a spark in the major leagues, the outfield situation is going to continue to get more and more complicated.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/29/22
Well, so much for the good feelings wrought by the five-game winning streak. The Yankee offense submitted a pair of pitiful performances, getting one-hit on Saturday night before managing just one run on Sunday. They’ll have another opportunity to feast on an AL doormat as they travel to face the Angels, but it’s hard to feel all that confident that the team will remember to bring their bats with them on the flight.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Zack Britton comments on early departure from rehab appearance
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well into the second half, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
