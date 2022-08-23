The Yankees have won the first two games of this four-game set in Oakland, building a nice little five-game winning streak along the way. That streak can continue with a victory tonight, but the big story has to be, as always, Aaron Judge. His three-run home run last night was all the offense the Yankees managed, but it was enough in the 3-2 win. Moreover, it was Judge’s 49th of the season, and the chase for 50 seems all but assured, with Yankees fans just wondering if tonight is the night.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO