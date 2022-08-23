ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

wgnsradio.com

New Skatepark with Bowl Coming to Murfreesboro Parks

(Murfreesboro, TN) Skateboarders, inline skating enthusiast and more will appreciate the recent news announced by the Murfreesboro Parks & Rec. Department…. That was Rachel Singer with the Parks, talking about the future skatepark. Half-pipe ramps and more will all be a part of the concrete skate park. Thomas Laird, Assistant Director of the Parks, told WGNS…
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonherald.com

Southern Serenity Dental Spa opens in Brentwood

Southern Serenity Dental Spa has opened a new office right in the heart of Brentwood. Dr. Sarah Hermann D.D.S. plans to expand the business to employ 15 people in the new setting. Southern Serenity is a relaxing dental spa where patients can receive dental care and truly feel relaxed and...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WTVCFOX

Former Tennessee high school booster club president indicted on theft and forgery

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
LYLES, TN
murfreesboro.com

Free Cake for Murfreesboro Residents

On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Murfreesboro is giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (individually packaged miniature bundt cakes) to the first 250 guests at each bakery to celebrate its 25th birthday. The giveaway is part of a national celebration where the bakeries from coast to coast will give out more than 110,000 cakes.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
styleblueprint.com

Just Listed! This Green Hills Home is Truly a Sight to See

Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood is one of the city’s most desirable areas, thanks to the wide variety of upscale shops, delicious dining options, and highly accredited schools. Throughout this part of town, you’ll also find thoughtfully designed homes, including this stunning estate — designed by interior designer Branan White — that just hit the market!
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Football Preview: Franklin, Page emerges as county’s newest rivalry

FRANKLIN – It’s not Williamson County’s oldest rivalry, but it quickly becoming one of the best. The Franklin High School football team travels to Page Friday night in only the third meeting of the two schools in the past 35 years. The pair met four times in the 1980s with Franklin taking decisive victories in all four when there was a great disparity in the size of the schools.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

More than 330-year-old tree falls in Brentwood

Brentwood is full of beautiful trees and residents love trees on their property and in all the green space around the city. However, on Sunday morning, one resident woke to see his giant white oak tree had fallen. Marc Carter said on the Monday prior he was working from his...
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

FSSD ranks among top 10 performing schools based on TCAP

The Franklin Special School District is proud to be among the top 10 highest performing school districts in Tennessee based on the 2021-2022 TCAP achievement scores. In looking at the TVAAS growth scores, the FSSD achieved Level 5s in science and social studies, a Level 3 in literacy, and room to grow with a Level 1 in math. TVAAS measures student growth year over year, as compared to students across the state, regardless of achievement scores.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Man caught vandalizing 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was caught spray painting the Tennessee 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway. The 20-year-old man was spotted by a National Park Service employee who reported it to law enforcement officers. Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s arrived on the scene and detained the...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Suspicious letter prompts response to IRS building

On Tuesday morning shortly after 9 a.m. Franklin Police and Fire Departments responded to the IRS building, located at 127 International Drive in Franklin, when an employee reported feeling mildly ill after opening a suspicious letter. Out of an abundance of caution police reported the employee went through a decontamination...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Jane Muir (June 6, 1942- August 23, 2022)

Jane Kay Butler Muir of Franklin passed away peacefully on Aug. 23 at the age of 80. She was born June 6, 1942 in Columbus, Indiana to the late Robert Butler and Mary Jane Thompson Butler. Jane is survived by her husband of 58 years William T. Muir, her sons...
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

USTA looking to invest millions of dollars in Middle Tennessee

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 200 acres in Spring Hill could soon be home to a mixed-use development centered around a major tennis complex. Developers with Southstar, LLC—who have been working with the United States Tennis Association (USTA)—met Monday night to propose the project to the Planning Commission.
SPRING HILL, TN

