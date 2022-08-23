BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-1) and Samford (3-0-1) played to a hard fought scoreless draw on a sweltering afternoon at the Samford Soccer Stadium on Sunday. The opposing offenses struggled to break down their counterparts on both ends of the pitch, with Samford holding a narrow 7-6 lead in shots on the day. Ashley Orkus was called up four times and came up with the goods each time for her fourth clean sheet of the season.

