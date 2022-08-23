Read full article on original website
Roster Countdown: 2 McClellan; 2 Hellams; 1 McKinstry; 1 Gibbs
Counting down the 2022 Alabama football roster three (or four) players at a time. Our final installment features running backs Jase McClellan and Jahmyr Gibbs and defensive backs Demarcco Hellams and Kool-Aid McKinstry. 2 RB Jase McClellan. 2021 season: Appeared in five games, including the first start of his UA...
Ole Miss Soccer plays to 0-0 tie at Samford
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-1) and Samford (3-0-1) played to a hard fought scoreless draw on a sweltering afternoon at the Samford Soccer Stadium on Sunday. The opposing offenses struggled to break down their counterparts on both ends of the pitch, with Samford holding a narrow 7-6 lead in shots on the day. Ashley Orkus was called up four times and came up with the goods each time for her fourth clean sheet of the season.
Alabama basketball lands state's top player R.J. Johnson
The Crimson Tide basketball program welcomed its second commitment for the class of 2023 on Friday in combo guard R.J. Johnson. The Huntsville (Ala.) Grissom product chose Alabama over Georgia, among others, after earning an offer from the staff earlier this month. “It feels like the right place to be,”...
