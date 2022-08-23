“I speak every day with Anthony at the moment because I understand this is a difficult moment for him and it brings a lot of attention. We expect young people to just handle it and it’s not that simple. They have their phones and everyone around them telling them different things; some things I’ll like, some things I won’t. So it’s important for me to be there. The manager and coach should be expected to support players and I’ll do that no matter what happens while Anthony is an Everton player. I see him being an Everton player for a long time and I see his career as an England player going for a long time.” - Frank Lampard on Anthony Gordon.

