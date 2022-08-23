ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Newcastle United Face Injury Crisis Ahead of Liverpool Game

Liverpool’s injury struggles early in the 2022-23 season have been well documented, with Jürgen Klopp’s side hit particularly hard in midfield and the manager forced to reconsider his stance and confirm that the club will move to make a midfield signing. They aren’t the only ones who’ve...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Leicester City vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Back at Stamford Bridge, for match number four of the young season. Which Chelsea will turn up tonight? We’re about to find out!. The WAGNH community were hoping for starts for Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher, and Tuchel, who’s banned from the touchline for this game, has obliged once again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

It’s Matchday 4! Manchester City host Crystal Palace at the City of Manchester Stadium, and the Council of Very Smart Cityzens are here to give our predictions for the match. Palace are a good side and City underestimated them last season. They are always capable of springing a surprise...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Emerson Palmieri
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Fulham: four straight?

Arsenal face Fulham at the Emirates with the Gunners looking to win their first four Premier League matches for the first time since 2003-04. Mikel Arteta’s side have the only remaining perfect record in the PL but face a tricky test in Fulham. The Cottagers have started the season well and are also unbeaten (1 win, 2 draws).
PREMIER LEAGUE
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SB Nation

Bayer Leverkusen agree Callum Hudson-Odoi loan with Chelsea — report

Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to join Bayer Leverkusen for the season, after the two teams managed to agree terms over a season-long loan — which reportedly involves just a loan and no other future considerations. The move had been in danger of collapsing due to a disagreement over these...
SOCCER
The Independent

Can Tottenham keep winning without playing especially well?

For some perspective on Tottenham’s start to the season, it is worth recalling how they began the last. Four league games in, they had won the first three but lost the fourth, going down 3-0 away at Crystal Palace. It was at that point that the faint and fleeting sense that something worthwhile could come of the Nuno Espirito Santo experiment fell away, and everyone remembered why it had been considered an underwhelming appointment in the first place.A year later, there is a lot different about how Tottenham have started. There are no such lingering doubts about Antonio Conte’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool Academy Players Debut in the Premier League

17-year old Liverpool Academy players Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark made their Premier League debut on Saturday. Liverpool proceeded to beat Bournemouth 9-0 in a sensational display of talents. “I was talking to Bobby saying, ‘This is our time, I think we’re going to go on!’ and we did, so...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Southampton 0-1 Manchester United: Fernandes goal separates two sides

Southampton could not overcome Bruno Fernandes’ second-half goal in a 1-0 Premier League loss to Manchester United on Saturday. Fernandes finished off a smart team goal on 55 minutes that saw the Portuguese international volley in Diogo Dalot’s fizzing cross with a right foot into the bottom corner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Chelsea offering players plus cash for Gordon, new stadium footage

“I speak every day with Anthony at the moment because I understand this is a difficult moment for him and it brings a lot of attention. We expect young people to just handle it and it’s not that simple. They have their phones and everyone around them telling them different things; some things I’ll like, some things I won’t. So it’s important for me to be there. The manager and coach should be expected to support players and I’ll do that no matter what happens while Anthony is an Everton player. I see him being an Everton player for a long time and I see his career as an England player going for a long time.” - Frank Lampard on Anthony Gordon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Saturday football open thread

Hi, friends. Not many words today, just football. This is your open thread for today’s Premier League Saturday match schedule, a full slate of games highlighted by... well, I have no idea which match is the highlight, but if Chelsea and/or Arsenal lose today, it’s definitely that on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Wolverhampton 1-1 Newcastle - Match Report: ASM saves the day

The day didn’t start well for the Geordies on a bright Sunday full of Premier League action. Not that those were fresh news, anyway, as the Magpies already entered the weekend knowing that Krafth and Wilson would be out no matter what—things got worse by the minute, though—and that newly-signed Alexander Isak wouldn’t make the cut in time to feature for the Men in Black.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

Say this about The City Ground — the atmosphere is fantastic. Tottenham Hotspur traveled to the East Midlands for the first time this season to play Nottingham Forest, a mystery box team if ever there was one. Spurs got a brace from Harry Kane that could’ve been a hat trick except that Dean Henderson saved on Kane’s penalty kick, snapping Kane’s streak of 21 straight penalties made.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

For Liverpool’s Midfield, The Future Is Now With Harvey Elliott

It has not been the best of starts to the season for Liverpool. Highly regarded as title-challengers yet again, the Reds drew against Fulham and Crystal Palace before losing in an abject performance against Manchester United. The squad finally got things on track in a big way against Bournemouth, crushing the Cherries 9-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

BREAKING: Wilfried Zaha Out Against City

According to multiple reports, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha will be unavailable for the match against Manchester City on Saturday. Zaha apparently suffered a leg injury in last week’s match against AstonVilla. Quoting The Sun. Zaha, 29, scored twice during Palace’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa last weekend.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Liverpool Injury News: Who is Closer to Returning?

Adressing the press ahead of Liverpool’s Saturday afternoon match against newly-promoted Bournemouth, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp tempered expectations by noting that no players are fit enough to make their return against the Cherries. Klopp did note, however, that Curtis Jones, Thiago, and Joël Matip are “not far away”...
PREMIER LEAGUE

