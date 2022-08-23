DANVERS -- The family of a murdered Danvers High School teacher has settled their lawsuit against the company that designed the school's video surveillance system. Colleen Ritzer was killed in 2013. Her family sued DiNisco Design, saying their security system didn't work as intended at the time of her death. According to Ritzer's family, by taking legal action, they were able to get answers to their questions about the security. In 2016, one of Ritzer's students was found guilty of assaulting and killing her. He was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison.

DANVERS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO