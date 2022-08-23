ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, MA

homenewshere.com

Local and fresh at the Worcester Public Market

Food halls are a wonderful way to try multiple types of cuisines and try new products in a fun, community-centric atmosphere. These incubators for foodies and artisans are popping up in urban settings around the country, riding a wave of renewal and investment in local, fresh, and fun spaces. On...
WORCESTER, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Owners detail plans for former ‘New Kids’ Melville Ave. home

An architect representing the owners of the storied property at 10 Melville Ave. earlier this summer detailed extensive plans for renovations on the inside and outside of the property to create a two-family home. On July 26, the renovations were detailed during a Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) meeting. The plans...
BOSTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Hudson, MA
Government
City
Hudson, MA
WCVB

Iconic Boston market concerned about being squeezed out

BOSTON — Generations of Bostonians have been shopping from the iconic pushcarts that appear at Haymarket on Thursday through Saturdays, but visitors may notice the setup is a little different since a nearby hotel that opened in the spring. Longtime street vendors are at odds with a recently opened...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Historic Estate on The Ridge in Newburyport

This elegant property offers luxurious spaces, stylish conveniences, and scenic surroundings of exquisite natural beauty. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,795,000. Size: 4,680 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial. What if you combined a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noise Pollution#Atlanta#Hudson Intel#The Planning Board#Autumn Drive#Applicant
tourcounsel.com

The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts

Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
REVERE, MA
1420 WBSM

Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
SWANSEA, MA
CBS Boston

Colleen Ritzer family settles lawsuit against architecture firm

DANVERS -- The family of a murdered Danvers High School teacher has settled their lawsuit against the company that designed the school's video surveillance system. Colleen Ritzer was killed in 2013. Her family sued DiNisco Design, saying their security system didn't work as intended at the time of her death. According to Ritzer's family, by taking legal action, they were able to get answers to their questions about the security. In 2016, one of Ritzer's students was found guilty of assaulting and killing her. He was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison. 
DANVERS, MA
communityadvocate.com

Rimkus: Hudson 4-year-old to be featured in Times Square video

HUDSON – Yvette Murphy, 4, daughter of Jonathan and Mercedes Murphy of Hudson, will appear in the annual Times Square video presentation in New York City for the National Down Syndrome Society, on Sept. 17. The one hour video of 500 children, teens and adults from all 50 states,...
HUDSON, MA
Intel
Intel
Economy
Economy
Politics
Politics
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Five Amazon closures don't affect construction at Greendale Mall, site to open in 2023

WORCESTER – Where Greendale Mall used to be, the excavators’ reverse beeping and heavy whir fills the air around Neponset Street as work on an Amazon distribution center continues, even among upcoming five closures across Eastern Massachusetts.  Amazon spokeswoman Caitlin McLaughlin confirmed that the Worcester site will open as scheduled, although she did not specify when. ...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Small fires at Henchman Street apartments under investigation, 27 people displaced

WORCESTER - A fire that displaced 27 people from an apartment building at 2-4 Henchman St. Friday night remains under investigation. The blaze was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish two separate small fires, one on a first-floor rear porch and the second in a laundry room on the third floor, Deputy Chief Adam Roche said.
WORCESTER, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Methuen (MA)

In the 19th and early 20th century, three philanthropists left an impression on this city in Essex County that lingers to this day. More than a century after they died, David Nevins Sr. (1809-1881), Edward F. Searles (1841-1920) and Charles H. Tenney (1842-1919) are names that come up time and again in Methuen.
METHUEN, MA
MassLive.com

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
WRENTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.3 WCYY

Vacation Tiny at Adorable Tuxbury Tiny House Village in New Hampshire

Sometimes the coziest spaces are the best places to rest your head at night. As summer approaches and people make upcoming travel plans (exciting, right?), you or someone you know may be looking for a place to stay while on vacation. There's no shortage of hotels or Airbnb options you can select, but why not choose somewhere more unique instead? After all, you're traveling, and trips are all about having new and memorable experiences. Why not think outside the box?
SOUTH HAMPTON, NH

