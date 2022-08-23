Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to spend two days in Boston, MassachusettsCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBoston, MA
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
Related
Kelley Square Gas Station, Convenience Store, Dunkin' Now Open
WORCESTER - The new 16-pump Gulf gas station at Kelley Square in Worcester is now open, alongside a Dunkin' with a drive-thru and a Chop Chop convenience store. The gas station plaza at 185 and 187 Madison St. is across the street from Polar Park and also includes a LUX carwash and a second retail storefront currently under construction.
msn.com
As land gets bought up by developers, the remaining farms compete to make the best ice cream
On a hot summer day, few things satisfy as much as ice cream. But most people have never bought theirs at the place where it all begins: a dairy farm. Today, there are 110 registered dairy farms in Massachusetts, at least nine of which make their own ice cream, according to state figures.
homenewshere.com
Local and fresh at the Worcester Public Market
Food halls are a wonderful way to try multiple types of cuisines and try new products in a fun, community-centric atmosphere. These incubators for foodies and artisans are popping up in urban settings around the country, riding a wave of renewal and investment in local, fresh, and fun spaces. On...
Dorchester Reporter
Owners detail plans for former ‘New Kids’ Melville Ave. home
An architect representing the owners of the storied property at 10 Melville Ave. earlier this summer detailed extensive plans for renovations on the inside and outside of the property to create a two-family home. On July 26, the renovations were detailed during a Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) meeting. The plans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Iconic Boston market concerned about being squeezed out
BOSTON — Generations of Bostonians have been shopping from the iconic pushcarts that appear at Haymarket on Thursday through Saturdays, but visitors may notice the setup is a little different since a nearby hotel that opened in the spring. Longtime street vendors are at odds with a recently opened...
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Historic Estate on The Ridge in Newburyport
This elegant property offers luxurious spaces, stylish conveniences, and scenic surroundings of exquisite natural beauty. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,795,000. Size: 4,680 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial. What if you combined a...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough’s economic development coordinator receives employee excellence award
WESTBOROUGH – Economic Development Coordinator Zachary Boughner has received the July Employee Excellence award. Boughner started as economic development coordinator just over a year ago. The position had been vacant for over a year before he began. The town noted in a press release that he has been successful...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tourcounsel.com
The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts
Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
Colleen Ritzer family settles lawsuit against architecture firm
DANVERS -- The family of a murdered Danvers High School teacher has settled their lawsuit against the company that designed the school's video surveillance system. Colleen Ritzer was killed in 2013. Her family sued DiNisco Design, saying their security system didn't work as intended at the time of her death. According to Ritzer's family, by taking legal action, they were able to get answers to their questions about the security. In 2016, one of Ritzer's students was found guilty of assaulting and killing her. He was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison.
communityadvocate.com
Rimkus: Hudson 4-year-old to be featured in Times Square video
HUDSON – Yvette Murphy, 4, daughter of Jonathan and Mercedes Murphy of Hudson, will appear in the annual Times Square video presentation in New York City for the National Down Syndrome Society, on Sept. 17. The one hour video of 500 children, teens and adults from all 50 states,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five Amazon closures don't affect construction at Greendale Mall, site to open in 2023
WORCESTER – Where Greendale Mall used to be, the excavators’ reverse beeping and heavy whir fills the air around Neponset Street as work on an Amazon distribution center continues, even among upcoming five closures across Eastern Massachusetts. Amazon spokeswoman Caitlin McLaughlin confirmed that the Worcester site will open as scheduled, although she did not specify when. ...
Small fires at Henchman Street apartments under investigation, 27 people displaced
WORCESTER - A fire that displaced 27 people from an apartment building at 2-4 Henchman St. Friday night remains under investigation. The blaze was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish two separate small fires, one on a first-floor rear porch and the second in a laundry room on the third floor, Deputy Chief Adam Roche said.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Methuen (MA)
In the 19th and early 20th century, three philanthropists left an impression on this city in Essex County that lingers to this day. More than a century after they died, David Nevins Sr. (1809-1881), Edward F. Searles (1841-1920) and Charles H. Tenney (1842-1919) are names that come up time and again in Methuen.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
Did Billionaire Car Dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. Buy Swansea’s Pleasure Island?
Is Ernie Boch, Jr. preparing for a move to the SouthCoast? Well, all we can say to that is, “Come on down!”. The car magnate-turned-rock and roller posted a photo to his Facebook page Tuesday of the bridge that connects Pleasure Island to the mainland in Swansea, making it his cover photo.
ABC6.com
Chain of RI nail salons sued for retaliating against employees, unpaid wages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — VIP Nails and Spa, a chain of nail salons in Rhode Island, has been sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) for employment violations and unpaid wages. According to...
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
Vacation Tiny at Adorable Tuxbury Tiny House Village in New Hampshire
Sometimes the coziest spaces are the best places to rest your head at night. As summer approaches and people make upcoming travel plans (exciting, right?), you or someone you know may be looking for a place to stay while on vacation. There's no shortage of hotels or Airbnb options you can select, but why not choose somewhere more unique instead? After all, you're traveling, and trips are all about having new and memorable experiences. Why not think outside the box?
Comments / 2