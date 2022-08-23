Read full article on original website
$350 million for WeWork co-founder shows how broken and biased venture capital is
A reported $350 million investment into a new, yet-to-be-launched real estate venture founded by WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann reveals just how biased the venture capital industry is, experts say.
TechCrunch
This freshly funded startup spun out of a student-run Stanford investment club
Now, two years later, the leader of that club, Steph Mui, is trying to replicate that playbook in the form of a venture-backed startup, and solo entrepreneurship. PIN, which stands for power in numbers, has freshly raised a $5.6 million seed funding round led by Initialized Capital, with investments from GSR, NEA and Canaan.
Providing Credit for Small Businesses - Interview With Dave Lewis, CEO and Founder of Ranqx
HackerNoon Reporter: Please tell us briefly about your background. I’ve donned many hats over my lifetime but have spent the last two decades firmly in the B2B world. Prior to starting Ranqx, I founded a company called VantagePoint, a growth advisory business with offices in Auckland, Sydney and Dubai.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Schlotzsky’s owner Focus Brands makes some key executive changes
Focus Brands on Wednesday promoted Shelley Harris to president of the company’s restaurants category while William Armstrong was named chief brand officer for the Schlotzsky’s sandwich concept. Harris had been SVP of operations for the restaurant category, which features Moe’s Southwest Grill, Schlotzsky’s and McAlister’s Deli....
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Bite Ninja raises $11M for remote staffing system
Bite Ninja, a startup that allows operators to staff their restaurants with remote workers, has raised $11.3 million to continue growing its technology. The round featured contributions from Manta Ray Ventures, Owl Ventures, Agfunder, Pioneer Fund and TRAC Unicorn fund. It brings Bite Ninja’s total funding to $15.4 million and will be used to help fuel its growth in the fast-food sector.
Malcolm Gladwell and the CEO of Whole Foods are arguing workers need to return to the office, but a new Fed study shows remote work is here to stay
Remote work is sticking around despite fervent opponents, the New York Fed said. Various CEOs and intellectuals have pushed back against telecommuting in recent months. Yet the Fed economists see 18% of service work and 7% of manufacturing continuing remotely. Various economists, CEOs, and intellectuals have forecasted the death of...
TechCrunch
Flexible, shorter-term apartment startups gain more traction
Now, Landing, a startup that is making it possible for its customers to rent a fully furnished apartment on its platform for as short a period as one month, says it, too, has secured fresh funding: $75 million in equity funding and another $50 million in debt. Delta-v Capital led...
Engadget
Pegasus spyware creator NSO Group plans layoffs after CEO steps down
Following more than two years of controversy, the chief executive officer of Pegasus spyware creator NSO Group is stepping down. On Sunday, co-founder and outgoing CEO Shalev Hulio said he was handing over operations of the company to chief operating officer Yaron Shohat as part of a restructuring that will see it refocus on NATO-member countries. According to , NSO is also cutting its headcount. The firm reportedly plans to lay off about 100 employees before it appoints a permanent replacement for Hulio.
CNBC
The future of the CEO job is becoming more techie, outside the tech industry
Most often, companies look to executives in positions like COO or CFO to fill open CEO roles. But recent chief executive officer appointments at Weber and XPO Logistics show more companies are seeing value in having a leader with a tech background. That provides a new opportunity for chief technology...
Brazen Boutique Founder Jance Chartae Talks Pivoting From Management To E-Commerce
Brazen Boutique's Jance Chartae is giving the 4-1-1 on how to pivot from management to e-commerce.
ChainRaise Entrepreneurs Create Unique Crowdfunding Bridge
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- ChainRaise is proud to announce the launch of their unique capital raising platform designed to provide an innovative solution for those wanting to invest in the equity of Web3.0, and blockchain, as well as real estate, technology, and other startup businesses in one environment. It also connects those individuals with likeminded entrepreneurs in the potential next big thing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005088/en/ Corey Goodlander, Co-Founder and CEO, and Jake Matykiewicz, Co-Founder and COO (Photo: Business Wire)
Domo Welcomes Wendy Steinle as Chief Marketing Officer
SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Wendy Steinle will join the company as chief marketing officer (CMO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005794/en/ Wendy Steinle (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Apple, Samsung partner Servify raises $65 million for its devices’ after-sales and management platform
Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund led the Mumbai-headquartered startup’s Series D funding. AmTrust and family offices including Pidilite and existing investors Iron Pillar, Beenext, Blume Ventures and DMI Sparkle Fund also participated in the round. The round hasn’t closed and the startup said a few other investors are looking to...
srnnews.com
Canada’s OpenText to buy British software firm Micro Focus in $6 billion deal
(Reuters) – Canadian software company OpenText said on Thursday it would acquire Britain’s Micro Focus International Plc in an all-cash deal that values the enterprise software maker at $6 billion including debt, in a push to expand its enterprise information management business. OpenText will pay 532 pence ($6.30)...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
3 technologies from other industries that are making their way into restaurants
On the Border revitalizes menu to drive bigger sales and new traffic. The Mexican casual-dining chain upgrades ingredients, plays up flavor to stay ahead of the competition. In an uncertain quarter, fine dining continued to outperform. The Bottom Line: Profitability concerns and fears of an economic downturn overshadowed strong overall...
thefastmode.com
Capgemini, SAP to Accelerate Automotive Industry’s Journey Towards Sustainability
A joint initiative by Capgemini and SAP will work to accelerate the automotive industry’s journey towards sustainability. Capgemini and SAP will provide cloud products and services to support sustainability transformation in strategy, technology, and business model change. The initiative will enable companies to better manage their suppliers and supply chains in pursuit of their sustainability goals.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Saladworks' parent Woworks creates two VP of culinary positions to lead menu innovation
Woworks, the parent company of six fast-casual restaurant brands, announced the creation of two new executive culinary positions on Tuesday. Cole Thompson was appointed VP of Culinary for Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek and Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina. Katie Caputo, formerly a Woworks executive chef, will transition into the new position of VP of Culinary for Saladworks, Frutta Bowls and Zoup! Eatery.
Infobip Builds an Integration for HubSpot to Enhance Customer Experience
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, has built an integration with CRM platform HubSpot to provide WhatsApp and SMS messaging for HubSpot’s clients. The integration, available in HubSpot’s App Marketplace, enables its clients to connect with customers using their preferred communication channel, to deliver a great customer experience and boost engagement and sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005263/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Intelinair Named 2022 “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year”
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Intelinair, the maker of AGMRI®, today announced AgTech Breakthrough selected AGMRI Enterprise as “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year” in the 2022 AgTech Breakthrough Awards. AgTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005121/en/ Intelinair named 2022 AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year by AgTech Breakthrough Award. (Graphic: Business Wire)
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Casey Terrell named Krystal CMO
The Krystal Co. on Tuesday named Casey Terrell its new chief marketing officer. Terrell replaces Alice Crowder, who was named chief marketing officer last year and who had previously worked for the chain between 2014 and 2018. Terrell comes to the Atlanta-based Krystal from Focus Brands, where he was the...
