All the details of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Yve’s domestic dispute with Mohamed

By Francesca Bacardi
 5 days ago

    The details surrounding the events that led to Yvette “Yve” Arellano being charged with domestic assault and battery have been revealed.

    The “90 Day Fiancé” star’s estranged husband, Mohamed Abdelhamed, called police and claimed that, throughout the relationship, he “endured emotional and physical abuse from Yvette,” according to docs exclusively obtained by Page Six.

    According to the criminal complaint from Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court, Mohamed claimed to the officer on the scene that Yvette becomes “very violent and angry” when she imbibes alcohol and has often threatened to have him “sent back to Egypt,” his native country. Due to his immigration status, Mohamed told police that he hasn’t called for help because he was afraid he would “get in trouble.”

    While with the officer, Mohamed played an audio recording from July 21, 2022, in which Yvette can be heard yelling at him that she needs help with chores around the house.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TxQz1_0hSKGaB200
    “90 Day Fiancé” star Mohamed’s criminal complaint details what led to his estranged wife Yve being charged with domestic assault and battery.
    90 Day Fiance/YouTube

    “I can hear Mohamed yelling in the background telling Yvette not to hit him again,” the police officer notes.

    The complaint goes on to detail how Mohamed, 28, developed an online relationship with a woman named Andrea, but he ultimately ended it. Mohamed claimed that Andrea allegedly extorted him and threatened to tell Yvette about the relationship, but Yvette had already found out about the online affair, prompting her to get into a physical altercation with Mohamed.

    “He said she sat on top of him and put her knee to his throat to try and force him to release the phone,” the report alleges, and adds that Mohamed showed the officer “pictures of text messages” from Yve and a man named Mike, which he believed to be “proof” she was having an affair.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gb4Nc_0hSKGaB200
    Yve’s rep told Page Six that she’s hired a “dream team” of attorneys to help her fight Mohamed’s claims.
    yve_arellano/Instagram

    Mohamed, who told the officer that he had moved out of their marital home, also claimed that in the early hours of Aug. 14 he was concerned Yve was “going to hit him” because she appeared drunk.

    Naturally, when the officer spoke to Yve, 48, “sometime later,” the TLC reality star gave a different story in which she claimed Mohamed was having an affair with Andrea and “another female from Minnesota.” She believed Mohamed, whom she had been helping to establish residency in the US, was making plans with Andrea to get Yve into trouble so that he could apply for a “U-Visa.”

    “She is scared and worried because she does not know what he is capable of doing,” the complaint notes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHSbd_0hSKGaB200
    The former couple are now estranged and looking to get divorced.
    90 Day Fiance/YouTube

    Yve confirmed some details of the Aug. 14 confrontation but stated she did not try to hit him and noted that he “willingly” left their home.

    The police officer left both parties with domestic violence packets and noted she did not “observe any injuries on either party” but would issue a criminal summons over the incident detailed in the report.

    Following Page Six’s report about the charges Yve is facing, her publicist claimed Mohamed “falsified” the abuse allegations.

    “The domestic abuse allegations are completely false and just a ploy to keep him in the US. Yve was not arrested on 8/15 or any other day,” Yve’s rep, Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, claimed in a statement. “Yve has never been abusive toward Mohamed and just wants this chapter in her life to be done so she can move forward.”

    We’re also told Yve has hired a “dream team” of attorneys to “help her put a stop to these wild allegations and shine light on the truth.”

    Comments / 1

