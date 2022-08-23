Read full article on original website
TheSpoon
Israeli Startup Mermade Gets Seed Funding for Its Lab-Grown Scallops.
Mermade is more than just another food tech startup with a laboratory-oriented process to manufacture an alternative protein. The Jerusalem-based company’s method of using algae to create scallops has set it apart and attracted significant early-stage investment. The company has announced an oversubscribed $3.3M seed round as it showcases...
ADM Partners With New Culture as Part of Growing Buildout of Alt-Protein Production Infrastructure
ADM, one of the world’s largest food processing companies, has inked a deal with New Culture, a startup developing animal-free cheese utilizing precision fermentation, to offer joint product development and scale-up commercialization services. The deal will help New Culture scale up production of its animal-free casein (casein is the...
Podcast: Building a Next-Generation Ingredient Company with Shiru’s Jasmin Hume
As the former head of food chemistry for Eat Just, Dr. Jasmin Hume thought there was a lot of white space for innovation when it came to food ingredients. She knew food companies would increasingly need new and novel ingredients they could build plant-based food products around, but felt there wasn’t enough research being done to discover these critical building blocks.
From Grad School Project to $115 Million Series B: Afresh’s Matt Schwartz on Building an Operating System for Fresh Food
While in graduate school Matt Schwartz had an epiphany. At the time, he was learning about the food system as part of Stanford University’s Earth Program and also participating in an internship with food tech investor Dave Friedberg, and it was this combination of advanced education with a front-row seat to food tech innovation that helped him to see the future.
Ottonomy Debuts a Swervy, Customizable Delivery Robot in Ottobot 2.0 as it Closes $3.3M Seed Round
Today Ottonomy, a maker of autonomous delivery robots, unveiled its second generation robot, the Ottobot 2.0, alongside its announcement of its $3.3 million seed funding round according to an announcement sent to The Spoon. The new funding, which is led by pi ventures, also has Connetic Ventures, Branded Hospitality Ventures, and Sangeet Kumar (Founder & CEO of Addverb Technologies) joining the round.
Scoop: Tovala to Roll Out New Steam + Air Fry Smart Oven This Fall
Tovala, a Chicago-based smart oven & food delivery startup, will roll out a new oven this fall called the Tovala Steam + Air Fry smart oven. Technically, Tovala’s second-generation oven, unveiled in 2018, has convection built in (which acts essentially the same as air frying). Even so, the company hasn’t pushed the air fryer functionality in promotions or via specifically designed air fryer recipes up to this point.
Here’s Our Q&A With Ranjani Varadan, Who Just Became Shiru’s New CSO After a Decade With Impossible Foods
When she became the first scientist ever hired by Pat Brown at Impossible Foods in 2011, Ranjani Varadan became a pivotal part of the R&D team for one of the earliest entrants in the modern plant-based meat industry. Over the next decade, she would play a part in helping guide Impossible through many technical milestones, from the very early days in its stealth lab all the way to commercial scaleup.
The Weekly Spoon: A Farmers Markets in the Metaverse & The Coming Home Robot Invasion
This is the Spoon Food Tech newsletter. To get it delivered to your inbox, sign up here. Last night I walked around a farmers market. I spent about an hour walking from stand to stand, having conversations, and learning about new CPG products. Someone even offered me free candy. It was a blast!
Podcast: Navigating The World of Patents As a Food Tech Startup
Like many fast-growing industries, the world of food tech relies heavily on intellectual property. No matter if your startup is building alternative proteins, cooking technology, automation, or some other food tech product, chances are its future success will depend on its IP. But if you’re like me, you find navigating the world of patents confusing. So, I figured why not bring an expert on the podcast to help me (and you) better understand how to navigate the world of patents?
Celcy Opens Beta Testing Program For Its Combo Freezer & Oven Countertop Appliance
While new countertop cooking hardware concepts are few and far between nowadays, every now and then one emerges out of left field that does something new and different. And the Celcy, which combines freezing and automated cooking in a single-self-contained appliance, definitely qualifies as new and different. Here’s how I...
Robot Butlers & Roombas: Elon and Amazon Are Getting Serious About Building Home Robots
Last week, Amazon announced they were acquiring iRobot. The acquisition of the maker of the popular Roomba robotic vacuums comes less than a year after Amazon unveiled its own home robot, Astro. The news came the same week we got a sneak preview of Optimus, Tesla’s robotic humanoid. After the...
Come With Me as I Walk Around a CPG Farmers Market in the Metaverse
Last night I walked around a farmers market. I spent about an hour walking from stand to stand, having conversations, and learning about new CPG products. Someone even offered me free candy. It was a blast!. And all of it happened in the metaverse. I attended a virtual pop-up farmers...
Suvie Introduces Third Generation ‘Cool to Cook’ Countertop Appliance
Today Suvie, a Boston-based kitchen appliance and food delivery startup, announced its third-generation cooking appliance. The Suvie 3, which comes just a year and a half after its second generation cooking robot, features four major upgrades according to company CEO Robin Liss:. Smaller footprint. The Suvie 3 is 10% smaller...
