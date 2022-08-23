Read full article on original website
Brent Black
5d ago
It’s about time. Thousands of vehicles use these routes weekly and the deterioration due to that volume has made sections very bad and in need for years.
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-29
According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. Pennsylvania State | On August 30, Local Utility will conduct Utility Work on Interstate 80 between Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) and Exit 308 (Prospect Avenue) in East Stroudsburg Borough. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 PM To 05:30 AM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. Traffic can expect rolling roadblocks/traffic stoppages for utility line crossing work. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. Local Utility expects to complete work on August 31.
CSVT Related Road Work Set to Begin on Grangers Road in Winfield
Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that planned road work will close a portion of Route 1020 (Grangers Road) in Monroe Township, Snyder County. On Tuesday, September 6, Grangers Road will be closed between Route 1017 (Park Road) and Route 15 southbound, while the contractor constructs a new deceleration lane to make right turns from Route 15 southbound onto Grangers Road. This work will also include new mountable curbs and paving a portion of Grangers Road. A detour using Park Road, Sunbury Road (T-520/Route 1021), and Route 15 will be in place for the duration of the project.
One lane on South Ninth Street in Lehighton to close starting Monday
The westbound lane of South Ninth Street in Lehighton will be closed for about three weeks starting Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday. Traffic will be detoured between Route 443 (Blakeslee Boulevard) and Bridge Street. Once the westbound work on South Ninth Street is finished, the eastbound lane...
Construction detour continues in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Construction on the Route 11/487 project in Bloomsburg continues this week. The roadwork improvement project will continue near the intersection of Sixth Street and Columbia Boulevard and East Street and will continue to E. Main Street. Saturday, Aug.27 Today, Phase 7B of the reconstruction project will begin on East Street between Third and Fifth streets. Route 11 southbound/487 northbound traffic will be returned to the Route 11...
Hiking the Hassen Creek Nature Trail at Fogelsville Dam Park Near Allentown, PA
When I’m traveling, I’m always on the lookout for new waterfalls and fun hiking trails to check out. So, when I discovered the Hassen Creek Nature Trail near Allentown, I knew it was a spot I needed to check out. The Hassen Creek Nature Trail is located in...
Restricted lane planned on I-81 north for bridge repairs
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Beginning Sunday evening, August 28, there will be lane restriction on Interstate 81 northbound. This is to allow crews to perform bridge deck repairs from mile markers 156 to 158. The repairs will be performed from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from August 28 to August 31 and September 7 to […]
4 injured in head-on crash on Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township
Four people were injured Friday night, around 8:30pm, in a head-on crash that occurred in the area of 924 West Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township. According to a preliminary investigation conducted by South Heidelberg Township Police, a shuttle bus that was attempting to back out of the driveway of Johnny & Hons Smokehaus, located at 924 W. Penn Avenue, struck a car headed east along Penn Avenue. The car then crossed the center turn lane and collided with another vehicle headed west on Penn Avenue.
Lehighton man charged in Estes fire
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
Your phone is the ticket to ride
KINGSTON — Bus companies used to encourage riders to leave their cars behind. Soon, Luzerne County Transportation Authority will be givi
Employee charged with arson in Estes trucking company fire in Carbon County
MAHONING TWP., Pa. -- A man is behind bars after police said he set a fire that heavily damaged a trucking business in Carbon County Wednesday night. Anthony Dick, 39, of Lehighton was arrested and charged with arson and risking a catastrophe. He's an employee of Estes Express Lines, where...
Palmerton mulls strategies to mitigate vandalism problems in the park
Palmerton continues to ponder ways to diminish instances of vandalism in its borough park. Borough council revisited the topic at Thursday's meeting one month after Councilman Cory Kepner addressed the situation. "We've been having a lot of issues over there," Kepner said. "We're trying to come up with a...
Look Back: Presumed dead at 15, young man returns home in 1922
Who was buried in Hanover Green Cemetery in Hanover Township on Sept. 9, 1918?. It wasn't James Engler, as the tombstone read, but James Lester Hurrey Jr. Hurrey was 15-years-old presumed dead by drowning when he went missing while swimming...
PA: Funds for Combating Climate Change to be Spent Repaving Parking Lots
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for "critical infrastructure to combat climate change" – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care...
Carbon crashes
• State police at Bethlehem reported investigating a two-vehicle crash along Route 873 in Lower Towamensing Township, Carbon County, at 4:57 p.m. on Aug. 22. Troopers said Carl Brown, 58, of Palmerton, driving a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, was northbound and stopped for traffic when his vehicle was hit in the rear by a 2005 Buick Lacrosse driven by Justin S. Patire, 21, of Lansford. No injuries were reported.
Spotted lanternfly seen in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The spotted lanternfly has been slowly making its way north, and now the invasive pest population is growing in Lackawanna County. Jill Baer is the master gardener coordinator for the Penn State Extension in Scranton. She says the invasive insect first showed up in Lackawanna County last year, and the bugs have only spread since then.
Luzerne County DUI checkpoint leads to three arrests
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton have released the results of a DUI checkpoint held over the weekend. According to a release from PSP, roving and stationary checkpoints held from Saturday through Sunday in Southern Luzerne County yielded the following results: TOTAL DRIVERS STOPPED: 140 DUI ARRESTS: 3 TRAFFIC CITATIONS: 6 WRITTEN WARNINGS: […]
Search for missing man turns up human remains
Search and rescue teams working to locate a Nanticoke man reported missing earlier this month found human remains in the area of McDonald Street in Plymouth Township on Saturday. The victim has not yet been positively identified, according to the Luzerne...
Man killed in Lehigh Twp. crash involving 2 pickup trucks
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Township Police are releasing more information about a fatal crash in Northampton County on Thursday. It happened just after 4:00 p.m. on State Route 248 at the intersection of Sycamore Drive. Police say officers responded to the 2-vehicle crash to find a pickup truck had...
Schuylkill County getting new SUV
Schuylkill County's Juvenile Probation Department is getting a new vehicle. Commissioners on Wednesday approved the lease-purchase of a $48,589 2022 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor SUV. It will be used to transport teenagers from placements, shelters, detention facilities and community service work sites. The money will come from the department's...
Panther Valley news, Aug. 26, 2022
The Panther Valley Golden Agers had 21 members attend Monday's meeting. President Diane Gould opened the meeting with the reading "Prayer For A Friend." A moment of silence was observed for Arlene Sheets. The group is planning a trip to Pines Theater, Allentown, for dinner and a...
