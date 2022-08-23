Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that planned road work will close a portion of Route 1020 (Grangers Road) in Monroe Township, Snyder County. On Tuesday, September 6, Grangers Road will be closed between Route 1017 (Park Road) and Route 15 southbound, while the contractor constructs a new deceleration lane to make right turns from Route 15 southbound onto Grangers Road. This work will also include new mountable curbs and paving a portion of Grangers Road. A detour using Park Road, Sunbury Road (T-520/Route 1021), and Route 15 will be in place for the duration of the project.

WINFIELD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO