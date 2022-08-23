Duke Energy's five-year rooftop solar rebate program in North Carolina was supposed to end in July. But the utility says it will add one final application period in January. The $62 million program was required by a 2017 state law. Since 2018, it has distributed about $45 million to 9,000 homeowners, businesses and nonprofit institutions, Duke spokesman Randy Wheeless said. But there's money left over because churches and nonprofits did not use all the money allocated to them, he said.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO