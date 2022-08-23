Read full article on original website
Related
whqr.org
Starbucks in Wilmington second in North Carolina to unionize
The Starbucks Union for Middlesound Loop Road voted 16-10 in favor of unionizing on Tuesday, joining nearly 200 other unionized Starbucks shops around the country. Kelly Kenoyer: Can you kind of tell me how you guys got started with this unionization effort?. Haya Odeh: My Co-organizer Chloe thought that after...
whqr.org
COVID vaccine rates lagging among NC kids, data show
Hickory resident Javier Jimenez jumped at the chance to get COVID-19 vaccines for his two oldest sons, ages 7 and 8, as soon as they were available. “It’s very important that my kids are safe from anything that we can prevent,” Jimenez said. In 2020, before a vaccine...
KIDS・
whqr.org
Julian Robertson, NC native and hedge fund pioneer, dies at 90
Julian Robertson, a billionaire investor and North Carolina native, has died. Robertson died at his New York home Tuesday. He was 90 years-old. His son Alex told the New York Times that Robertson died of cardiac complications. Born in Salisbury, Robertson graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1955 and later went...
whqr.org
With funds left over, Duke Energy adds 1 more round of solar rebates
Duke Energy's five-year rooftop solar rebate program in North Carolina was supposed to end in July. But the utility says it will add one final application period in January. The $62 million program was required by a 2017 state law. Since 2018, it has distributed about $45 million to 9,000 homeowners, businesses and nonprofit institutions, Duke spokesman Randy Wheeless said. But there's money left over because churches and nonprofits did not use all the money allocated to them, he said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whqr.org
Groups say Duke Energy carbon plan limits their climate efforts
Businesses and local governments across North Carolina have set goals for reducing their reliance on fossil fuels. But they say those climate goals could be out of reach unless state regulators require changes in Duke Energy's plan for cutting carbon emissions from energy generation. The North Carolina Utilities Commission has...
Comments / 0