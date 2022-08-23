Read full article on original website
Brush fire west of Airway Heights burns estimated 109 acres, some evacuations lowered as crews establish perimeter
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to most recent estimates, the Deep Wood fire, reported just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening, has covered 109 acres west of Airway Heights. Firefighters have worked hard to control the brush fire and now report the perimeter is 98 percent lined, with the fire itself zero percent contained.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Level 3 Evacuations have been cancelled for the brush fire burning on Highway 2. Evacuations were previously in place for people near Christensen on the East, Ritchey on the West, US 2 on the South and Sprague on the North. Credit: Spokane County Fire District 3 Crews from Spokane County Fire District 10 responded to the...
Crews hold Palisade Fire to 41.5 acres
Crews held the Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres, with no structures lost overnight, according to Spokane County Fire District 10. Crews plan to bring in additional brush trucks today.
More crews coming in Saturday to battle Palisades Fire in west Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - More brush trucks are coming in Saturday to battle the difficult terrain and flames in the Palisades Park area just west of downtown Spokane.
Street maintenance to close lanes on north Monroe Street
SPOKANE, Wash. - Maintenance work on north Monroe Street, between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue, will shut down lanes beginning the morning of Aug. 29. Drivers should use alternate routes to avoid delays and follow all detours in place for worker and public safety. "Monroe is one of our main...
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Palisades fire has burned 43 acres as of Sunday morning, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The increase from Saturday's estimate was due to updated mapping, not fire growth. As of Sunday morning, the fire was 10% contained. All evacuations remained at level 1,...
Mailman continues delivery route after crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Multiple crews were on the scene of a collision that took place near East Trent Avenue and North Pines Road. Photos from Washington State Patrol District 4 PIO show a damaged mail delivery truck, as well as damage to a shed in the area. WSP says the driver of the truck who caused the crash had some...
Confirmed trailer fire near Fairchild AFB
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — According to Airway Heights fire officials, there is a working structure fire along Highway 2 near Fairchild Air Force Base. That fire started just before 11 p.m. Saturday next to Highway 2. This a developing story and more details will be provided if we learn...
Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
Street maintenance on north Monroe St. narrows road to one lane on Monday
Grind and overlay pavement maintenance work on north Monroe St. between Summit Ave. and Boone Ave. just north of the Monroe Street Bridge will begin the morning of Monday, Aug. 29. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays and follow all detours in place for worker and public safety. The project will be done in two phases and is expected to be complete in late October.
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
Active investigation underway for early morning shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and S. Pines Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) responded to a reported shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Street early Thursday morning. At approximately 2 a.m., SVPD received a call from the victim who was searching the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Road for his lost dog.
Motorcycle crash cleared from westbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Argonne Road. A motorcycle crashed and caught fire at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle left before Washington State Patrol arrived. The crash is now clear and all closed lanes are back open. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
No one injured in Spokane Valley shooting, shooter at large
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police are looking for a man who fired multiple shots in the area of 23rd Ave and S. Pines Rd early Thursday morning. No one was injured, but police did find a damaged car and shell casings near the scene. A victim told police he was out in the area around 2 a.m. searching for his...
Another heat wave to close out August – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It was a cool weekend in the Inland Northwest, but the cooler times are just about over. One, perhaps even two heat waves are coming in the next ten days with little room for a cool down to average late August and early September weather. First, enjoy...
Spokane River flows drop, community asked to conserve
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper is asking the community to be efficient with outdoor irrigation, as Spokane River flows dropped to low levels in August. The organization says that despite seeing high river flows this spring, recent flows have dipped. Spokane River flows are currently at 917 feet...
Four people injured in shooting near west central Spokane
A shooting overnight in west central Spokane sent four people to the hospital. Three of the people who were shot were teenagers.
