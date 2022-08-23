ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane County, WA
Crime & Safety
KHQ Right Now

Street maintenance to close lanes on north Monroe Street

SPOKANE, Wash. - Maintenance work on north Monroe Street, between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue, will shut down lanes beginning the morning of Aug. 29. Drivers should use alternate routes to avoid delays and follow all detours in place for worker and public safety. "Monroe is one of our main...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Confirmed trailer fire near Fairchild AFB

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — According to Airway Heights fire officials, there is a working structure fire along Highway 2 near Fairchild Air Force Base. That fire started just before 11 p.m. Saturday next to Highway 2. This a developing story and more details will be provided if we learn...
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KREM2

Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Street maintenance on north Monroe St. narrows road to one lane on Monday

Grind and overlay pavement maintenance work on north Monroe St. between Summit Ave. and Boone Ave. just north of the Monroe Street Bridge will begin the morning of Monday, Aug. 29. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays and follow all detours in place for worker and public safety. The project will be done in two phases and is expected to be complete in late October.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcycle crash cleared from westbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Argonne Road. A motorcycle crashed and caught fire at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle left before Washington State Patrol arrived. The crash is now clear and all closed lanes are back open. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Another heat wave to close out August – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It was a cool weekend in the Inland Northwest, but the cooler times are just about over. One, perhaps even two heat waves are coming in the next ten days with little room for a cool down to average late August and early September weather. First, enjoy...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy