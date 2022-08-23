Read full article on original website
Mansion Global Daily: How Staging Can Boost Your Sales Price, Opportunity Arises for Buyers of Dubai’s Existing Homes, and More
As Australia’s Market Cools, Home Staging Can Make a Big Difference on Sale Price. Sellers will face more competition than they’ve had in years this spring and bringing in professional stylers can yield more interest and payoff. BY THE NUMBERS. SPECIAL REPORT. Rio de Janeiro’s Colorful Colonial Homes...
Landlord who owns 283 rental properties complains he can't afford a proposed freeze on rents - as huge numbers of young Aussies struggle to buy their first home
A property owner with a whopping 283 rental properties in his portfolio says he can not afford to ease the burden for tenants despite his immense wealth, prompting social media users to erupt in anger and label him 'greedy'. The landlord David called 2GB's Ben Fordham on Thursday to oppose...
Billionaire's plan to winch dozens of trees into his garden by crane leaves neighbors furious, report says
Richard Caring, who owns the Ivy restaurant chain, got permission to part-close a road and use a mobile crane to hoist trees into his mansion's garden.
Germany's natural gas storage is 80% full and the country will reach its October target early, official says
Germany is finding success in weaning itself off Russian natural gas, and is on track to reaching its October storage targets early, an official said.
Baronial Scottish Manor House Lists for Less Than a New York City Apartment
This manor house is on the market in Scotland. A baronial Scottish manor house with modern interiors that belie its stately frontage has come to the market for less than the cost of a typical newly built Manhattan apartment. The seven-bedroom Victorian property in Glasgow comes with an asking price...
