ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Oklahoma City man arrested in connection to March homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Oklahoma City earlier this year. Oklahoma City police said Rashawn Mason was arrested on Thursday for the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Travian Jefferson. Jefferson was found shot to death in the 5300...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
KTUL

Calls renewed for information about Norman teen missing since August 3

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a teen missing from Norman. Ryan Jones has been missing since August 3. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said he could still be in the Norman area or have gone to Oklahoma City.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Lockouts#Violent Crime#Oklahoma County Sheriff#Ocso
KTUL

Oklahoma City fire crews battle blaze at hookah lounge

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department battled a blaze at a hookah lounge in the 4200 block of NW 23rd Street on Wednesday. Fire officials said the call for the fire came in just after 1:30 p.m. There was a partial collapse of the building when...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

It's a boy... and a girl! Rare donkey twins born in Oklahoma

LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — It was a busy Thursday morning at a donkey dairy farm in Luther. Twins were born to one of Saundra Traywick's donkeys, Belle, a rare occurrence. Only 1.5% of donkey mares have twins, and rarely do both survive into adulthood. But for Traywick, this isn't...
LUTHER, OK
KTUL

'I am a walking HB 1775 violation': Former Norman teacher discusses book ban controversy

NORMAN (KOKH) -- A Norman teacher shares her story with FOX 25 after resigning amid controversy surrounding Oklahoma's ban on critical race theory, HB 1775. This all stems from an incident on the first day of school at Norman High. English teacher Summer Boismier shared a QR code with students directing them to a program through the Brooklyn Public Library providing free e-books, called "Books Unbanned." She says she was placed on leave immediately after a parent complained. She has since resigned.
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

University of Oklahoma sets groundbreaking date for Love's Field

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma announced the groundbreaking date for Love’s Field on Thursday. The ceremony will be held on September 23 at 1:30 p.m. at the northwest corner of South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd., the future site of the field that will serve as the home of the university's softball program.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy