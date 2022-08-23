ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

US 104.9

A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy

If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
CALAMUS, IA
US 104.9

Davenport Police Remind Parents How To Take Back To School Photos

Kids are heading back to school for the 2022-2023 school year. That means your social media pages will be flooded with back-to-school photos of your kids and your friend's kids. But before you hit the post button on your social media pages, the Davenport Police Department wants to remind parents of the right way to share their kids going back to school.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors

Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

School Speed Zones Go Back Into Effect In Davenport On Tuesday

Students in the Quad Cities are gearing up for the 2022-2023 school year. With students returning back to school, that means school zones return to make sure motorists slow down and stay alert for the safety of these kids. The Davenport Police Department is helping folks prepare for the return of school zones by conducting special traffic enforcement in those school zones.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Moline’s Movie In The Park Canceled, Won’t Reschedule

If you were planning on heading out to Moline Parks and Recreation Department's Movie In The Park tonight, you'll need to find new plans. On Friday, the department announced that they are canceling tonight's event and you can thank Mother Nature for the cancellation. On Friday, the Moline Parks and...
MOLINE, IL
US 104.9

Congrats To Davenport Southeast Little League On A Great Season

After an incredible run to the Little League World Series and in the tournament itself, the Little League World Series journey for the kids representing the Midwest, Iowa, Davenport, and the Quad Cities has come to an end. With a loss on Tuesday, the Davenport Southeast Little League team is done playing baseball for the summer. With the end of one heck of a season, we, along with many in the Quad Cities and in Iowa want to tell these kids two things: Congratulations and thank you.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Moline’s Movie In The Park Has Moved Locations

Again, the only thing changing here is the location. Same movie, same time... just different location. The new location is at Prospect Park located at 15th St. C & 31st Ave. The event still starts at 8:15 p.m. this Friday. The Movie. The movie will also be the same. You...
MOLINE, IL
US 104.9

Two Families To Open An Eastern Iowa Town’s First Craft Distillery

If I had a dollar for every time my friends and I hung out, drank a lot of beers, and came up with an idea to open a bar or restaurant, I'd have a lot of beer money. Two friends, actually, two families from Muscatine came up with an idea a few years ago to open up a distillery in their hometown and that idea is about to become a reality.
MUSCATINE, IA
US 104.9

Iowa-Based Teeshirt Shop Bringing Sass To New Davenport Store This Fall

A Des Moines-based teeshirt store that celebrates and roasts all things Iowa will open up a shop in Davenport this fall. RAYGUNshirts announced on Facebook that they will be opening up a location in downtown Davenport in November. While they're getting ready to go, they need your help on coming up with funny QC shirt ideas today (August 19).
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed

For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
MOLINE, IL
US 104.9

US 104.9

Davenport, IA
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois.

