A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
Davenport Police Remind Parents How To Take Back To School Photos
Kids are heading back to school for the 2022-2023 school year. That means your social media pages will be flooded with back-to-school photos of your kids and your friend's kids. But before you hit the post button on your social media pages, the Davenport Police Department wants to remind parents of the right way to share their kids going back to school.
Kings Harvest Pet Rescue To Host Yard Sale This Weekend
Many of us have a soft spot for animals, and I love to see when the community comes together to help shelters that help rehome these animals. You can show your support with the Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter at their yard sale this weekend. The Yard Sale.
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
East Moline Public Library Hosts ‘Teen Fright Night’ This Friday
As we get closer to the spooky season more and more haunted events are going to pop up in the QCA. This event is perfect for those younger teens out there who love horror movies. Kids in grades 6 through12 are invited to 'Teen Fright Night' in Moline!. Teen Fright...
Can You Recognize These Quad Cities Signs From Just One Letter?
Every day, we commute to work, and we commute home. You see things along the way - other cars, other people, and businesses. Can you recognize pieces of iconic Quad Cities signs by one letter? Let's find out. Here's how this works:. Scroll through the letters, and see if you...
School Speed Zones Go Back Into Effect In Davenport On Tuesday
Students in the Quad Cities are gearing up for the 2022-2023 school year. With students returning back to school, that means school zones return to make sure motorists slow down and stay alert for the safety of these kids. The Davenport Police Department is helping folks prepare for the return of school zones by conducting special traffic enforcement in those school zones.
‘Beer Belly Car Wash’ is the Charity Event You’ll Be Happy You Didn’t Avoid
There's a bar & grill in the tiny town of Erie, Il. You've probably driven past the exit sign on I-80 a million times because you never had an excuse to visit. Legends Bar & Grill, right on that triangle in the middle of town, is hosting an interesting fundraiser. The 3rd Annual Beer Belly Car Wash is happening Saturday, September 10, 2022.
Moline’s Movie In The Park Canceled, Won’t Reschedule
If you were planning on heading out to Moline Parks and Recreation Department's Movie In The Park tonight, you'll need to find new plans. On Friday, the department announced that they are canceling tonight's event and you can thank Mother Nature for the cancellation. On Friday, the Moline Parks and...
Congrats To Davenport Southeast Little League On A Great Season
After an incredible run to the Little League World Series and in the tournament itself, the Little League World Series journey for the kids representing the Midwest, Iowa, Davenport, and the Quad Cities has come to an end. With a loss on Tuesday, the Davenport Southeast Little League team is done playing baseball for the summer. With the end of one heck of a season, we, along with many in the Quad Cities and in Iowa want to tell these kids two things: Congratulations and thank you.
Moline’s Movie In The Park Has Moved Locations
Again, the only thing changing here is the location. Same movie, same time... just different location. The new location is at Prospect Park located at 15th St. C & 31st Ave. The event still starts at 8:15 p.m. this Friday. The Movie. The movie will also be the same. You...
Patriot Day Weekend A Riverfest To Support Wounded Vets Will Happen In Le Claire
Patriot Day weekend in Le Claire you'll be able to get out and enjoy everything from fishing, classic cars, food, drink, music and raffles all to support wounded combat veterans and first responders with "Patriot Hunts River Fest". What is Patriot Hunts?. Patriot Hunts provides outdoor experiences to Wounded Warriors...
Two Families To Open An Eastern Iowa Town’s First Craft Distillery
If I had a dollar for every time my friends and I hung out, drank a lot of beers, and came up with an idea to open a bar or restaurant, I'd have a lot of beer money. Two friends, actually, two families from Muscatine came up with an idea a few years ago to open up a distillery in their hometown and that idea is about to become a reality.
You Know The Store That’s Going Into The Former Gordmans In Moline
A store that already has several QCA locations will soon have another one in Moline. The former Gordmans in Moline has sat empty since 2020 but that won't be the case for much longer. Harbor Freight Tools will be moving into the space. They're expected to open in the former...
Iowa-Based Teeshirt Shop Bringing Sass To New Davenport Store This Fall
A Des Moines-based teeshirt store that celebrates and roasts all things Iowa will open up a shop in Davenport this fall. RAYGUNshirts announced on Facebook that they will be opening up a location in downtown Davenport in November. While they're getting ready to go, they need your help on coming up with funny QC shirt ideas today (August 19).
Meet Downtown Davenport’s Newest Lounge. It’s Almost Ready And It’s a Vibe.
We got the first look into a new lounge that's just about a week away from opening its doors in downtown Davenport. M Lounge is at 217 N. Brady St., right next to Cru beside the RiverCenter parking ramp. It used to be Van's Pizza and most recently a Double Crown. M Lounge is set to have its grand opening on August 27th at 7:00 p.m.
Big Ice Rink/Rec Center/Waterpark In The Works In Bettendorf
A proposed multi-million dollar project would replace 3 amenities in the city of Bettendorf. The city teamed up with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley to propose amenities that will replace Splash Landing, Frozen Landing, and the Life Fitness Center off of Middle Rd. So specifically, an ice rink,...
Davenport Southeast Little League Needs Help Covering World Series Costs
Nothing comes for free, and that rule even applies to kids' baseball. For the first time since 1974, a team from Davenport is making its stand in the Little League World Series. While it's awesome and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the kids, coaches, and families, it's an expensive opportunity. There...
Beaux Arts Fair Celebrating Music & Art In A Couple Of Weeks
Coming up next month, the bi-annual Beaux Arts Fair will bring a burst of art and music to downtown Davenport. It will be at the Figge Art Museum Plaza on Sept. 10th & 11th. Back in the spring, it was out at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The event will feature...
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
