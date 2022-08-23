According to patient-reported outcomes for those with endometrial cancer, the combination of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab was favored over treatment of physician's choice. The combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) was favored in most patient-reported outcomes (PROs) compared with treatment of physician’s choice (TPC) in patients with advanced endometrial cancer, according to a post hoc analysis of time to deterioration of quality of life (QOL) presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Gynaecological Cancers Congress 2022.1.

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO