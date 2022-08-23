Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
Lenvatinib Plus Pembrolizumab Improves Time to Deterioration in QOL Over Chemo in Endometrial Cancer
According to patient-reported outcomes for those with endometrial cancer, the combination of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab was favored over treatment of physician's choice. The combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) was favored in most patient-reported outcomes (PROs) compared with treatment of physician’s choice (TPC) in patients with advanced endometrial cancer, according to a post hoc analysis of time to deterioration of quality of life (QOL) presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Gynaecological Cancers Congress 2022.1.
BBC
Woman from Bedford with incurable cancer campaigns for scans
A mother-of-four with incurable cancer is campaigning for people who have had breast cancer to get regular scans in case the cancer comes back elsewhere. Sharon Baker, 61, from Bedford, has secondary breast cancer, meaning it has spread to other parts of her body. She was only offered a yearly...
technologynetworks.com
New Drug Combination Can Cure Mouse Models of Neuroblastoma
Children who suffer a relapse of the aggressive cancer known as neuroblastoma have small chances of survival. However, a group including researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have now shown that DHODH blockers, which are well-tolerated in humans, can cure neuroblastoma in mice if administered in combination with chemotherapy. The study, published in the journal JCI Insight, paves the way for clinical trials of this combination therapy.
