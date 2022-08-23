ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Hogwarts Legacy trailer goes hard on dark magic

By Austin Wood
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CHAFS_0hSK6aqt00

Hogwarts Legacy dropped a new gameplay trailer at today's Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase, and it goes all-in on the dangers and benefits of dark magic.

"If either of you uses dark magic, I will notify the headmaster immediately," an angry professor tells two students who use dark magic immediately. "Unforgivable curses are so named for a reason," he adds, growling through a graying beard. Amusingly, our rebellious hero replies: "A spell that can save your life shouldn't be unforgivable."

"None of us will be able to avoid dark magic forever," the students chip in as the discussion moves onto the iconic Crucio curse. It turns out that stick-in-the-mud professor may have had a point, because whatever dark magic these students are messing with, it's apparently tied to giant spiders, undead legions, and a downright evil-looking door.

"Should you choose to befriend Slytherin student Sebastian Sallow, you will be faced with the decision to embrace or reject the Dark Arts as you uncover his family’s mystery through his companion quest line," the trailer description adds.

The trailer closes with a blurb for pre-ordering the digital deluxe edition of the game. This gets you a set of cosmetics including a fancy hat, 72-hour early access to Hogwarts Legacy , and an adorable onyx hippogriff mount. I've only known the onyx hippogriff mount for 11 minutes, but I would cast dark magic on its behalf without hesitation. This lines up with the contents of the game's collector's edition, which was recently leaked online .

Following a recent delay, Hogwarts Legacy will now launch on February 10, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, with a Switch version to follow. Of course, with that 72-hour early access, the release date is now technically February 7.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Magic#Video Game#The Dark Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
GamesRadar

House of the Dragon episode 2 review: "An electric confrontation helps wind the tension to breaking point"

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 2! Turn back now if you haven't seen the new episode! If the House of the Dragon premiere deftly laid the foundations for an epic, bloody civil war, then the follow-up winds the tension to breaking point. In fact, by the end of 'The Rogue Prince', it's amazing the Seven Kingdoms hasn't erupted in battle already. Matt Smith's...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy