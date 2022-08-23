ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Little-known candidate Kelley advances in Alaska Senate race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Buzz Kelley has advanced to the November general election in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race. The little-known candidate joins Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Republican Kelly Tshibaka, and Democrat Pat Chesbro in advancing from last week’s open primary to the general election. Ranked voting will...
Groups challenge adequacy of review for Alaska oil project

Anchorage, Alaska (AP) — Environmental groups are challenging the Biden administration’s approval of a five-year exploration program at an oil field on Alaska’s North Slope. They say a federal agency failed to assess greenhouse gas emissions. The Anchorage Daily News reports that the lawsuit challenging the adequacy...
Gov. Dunleavy officially breaks ground on Knik-Goose Bay Road project

Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - The people living and working along Knik-Goose Bay Road will see significant safety upgrades along the highway with the official start of Phase One of the Knik-Goose Bay Road Reconstruction project. According to Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office, the project will reconstruct KGB into a four-lane separated...
Alaska State Troopers: Kenai car chase leads to brief stand-off

Kenai, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, Alaska State Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle which led to a stand-off. At 1:21 a.m. on Friday, Alaska State Troopers pursued Joshwa Milette in the area of Beaver Loop Road and Kenai Spur Highway after Milette was reported as a REDDI. Milette eluded...
