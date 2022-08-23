Read full article on original website
Little-known candidate Kelley advances in Alaska Senate race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Buzz Kelley has advanced to the November general election in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race. The little-known candidate joins Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Republican Kelly Tshibaka, and Democrat Pat Chesbro in advancing from last week’s open primary to the general election. Ranked voting will...
Report: KPB Mayor Pierce will resign to focus on governor's race
Kenai, Alaska (KSRM) - Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce has announced that he will resign from office to focus on running for governor of Alaska. According to KSRM Radio Kenai, a post on Pierce's Facebook page made the announcement. Pierce announced Friday that he is stepping down as KPB...
Gov. Dunleavy to sign bills supporting farming, meat processing industries
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The bill signing event is scheduled for today, Aug. 26, in Palmer. Today, at 3:30 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will sign House Bill 347, sponsored by Rep. George Rauscher, and House Bill 298, sponsored by Rep. Liz Snyder. HB 347 pertains to the confidentiality of animal...
Groups challenge adequacy of review for Alaska oil project
Anchorage, Alaska (AP) — Environmental groups are challenging the Biden administration’s approval of a five-year exploration program at an oil field on Alaska’s North Slope. They say a federal agency failed to assess greenhouse gas emissions. The Anchorage Daily News reports that the lawsuit challenging the adequacy...
Gov. Dunleavy officially breaks ground on Knik-Goose Bay Road project
Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - The people living and working along Knik-Goose Bay Road will see significant safety upgrades along the highway with the official start of Phase One of the Knik-Goose Bay Road Reconstruction project. According to Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office, the project will reconstruct KGB into a four-lane separated...
Alaska State Troopers: Kenai car chase leads to brief stand-off
Kenai, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, Alaska State Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle which led to a stand-off. At 1:21 a.m. on Friday, Alaska State Troopers pursued Joshwa Milette in the area of Beaver Loop Road and Kenai Spur Highway after Milette was reported as a REDDI. Milette eluded...
