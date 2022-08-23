ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy S23: All the rumors we’ve heard so far

By Rachael Sharpe
Digital Camera World
 5 days ago
We can’t wait to see what Samsung has in store for us with the Galaxy S23 flagship, which we expect to launch in January 2023. As well as the standard Galaxy S23 we are certain to see a Plus and Ultra version too, boasting higher resolution sensors. Here are the most believable leaks and rumors so far…

Familiar design

The S23 Ultra could look very familiar when it launches, as according to @UniverseIce , a reputable leaker with a strong track record, based on what they’ve heard so far, the S23 Ultra will be the “smallest appearance change in Samsung’s history.” According to the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have dimensions of 163.4 × 78.1 × 8.9mm. This is incredibly similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra ’s 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm dimensions, meaning the phones will have the exact same thickness and be almost identical in both length and width.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

The leak that comes via @UniverseIce also claims that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, as well as updated software – fitting for Samsung’s new flagship and as we would expect. They also say that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch 1440 x 3088 screen and a 5,000mAh battery – just like the S22 Ultra , which is obviously less exciting.

200MP camera

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 200MP camera, according to Korean outlet, ET News . This would mean that by almost doubling the 108MP resolution of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung’s next flagship would have a camera resolution to rival that of the Moto X30 Pro — the world's first handset with a 200MP camera .

ET News claims that Samsung Electronics' Mobile Experience (MX) division has shared the specs with its major camera partners, in addition to its production plans for the phone’s expected release in 2023. This is an increasingly common source of leaks and sounds believable especially as Samsung has recently announced the 200MP ISOCELL HP3, the image sensor with the industry’s smallest 0.56-micrometer (μm)-pixels. The new sensor will enable manufacturers to keep ramping up image quality in their best smartphones , while simultaneously keeping them slim – why wouldn’t Samsung utilize it for their next flagship!

Selfie camera upgrade

According to Dutch publication, GalaxyClub , the Galaxy S23 will see an extra 2MP added to the front selfie camera, an improvement on the current 10MP resolution that the latest released Samsung Galaxy S22 and 22 Plus models are fitted with. If this rumour is true, it means the Samsung Galaxy S23 will have the first front camera resolution upgrade in three years! The publication hasn’t specified if the Ultra models are included in this equation, as they all boast a much higher resolution front camera, with the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra fitted with an impressive 40 MP, f/2.2 front camera.


All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

#Samsung Electronics#Samsung Galaxy S9#Smart Phone#Ios#Samsung Galaxy S23#The Galaxy S22 Ultra#The Galaxy S23 Ultra#Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Digital Camera World

ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

