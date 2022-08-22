Louisiana ranks 49th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in life expectancy. That’s according to the latest CDC data which says Louisiana’s life expectancy in 2020 was 73 years, a decline of almost three years from 2019. Dr. Benjamin Springgate is Chief of Community and Population Medicine at LSU Health New Orleans and he says the pandemic played a significant role in a lower life expectancy.

