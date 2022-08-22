Read full article on original website
louisianaradionetwork.com
Louisiana life expectancy drops by nearly three years
Louisiana ranks 49th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in life expectancy. That’s according to the latest CDC data which says Louisiana’s life expectancy in 2020 was 73 years, a decline of almost three years from 2019. Dr. Benjamin Springgate is Chief of Community and Population Medicine at LSU Health New Orleans and he says the pandemic played a significant role in a lower life expectancy.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Louisiana Commissioner of Conservation says oil & gas drilling permits on the uptick
When gas prices soared to record highs, several placed blame on the Biden Administration for limiting oil and gas leases. But Louisiana’s Commissioner of Conservation Richard Ieyoub said last year the department issued 563 permits and they project that number will exceed 800 this year. “So there has been...
louisianaradionetwork.com
UL Lafayette economics professor: state could lose 2000+ jobs in economic downturn
As state officials boast of record low un-employment and big job gains, a U.L.-Lafayette economist says the state could lose thousands of jobs in the coming months, amid an economic downturn. ULL’s Dr. Gary Wagner says inflation is the reason. As interest rates rise to combat inflation, businesses see costs increase and the need for budget and payroll cuts in the months to come…
louisianaradionetwork.com
Louisiana adopts an accountability plan to measure success in K-2 grades
The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approves the state’s first accountability plan to measure success in kindergarten through second grade. State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley says the state has lacked a strong measure on how students K-through-second graders were performing, especially when it comes to their reading skills.
