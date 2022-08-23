ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Cumming Farmers Market to move after end of summer season

Since 1978, the Cumming Farmers Market has offered a summer market in the Cumming Fairgrounds Parking lot #3, but this fall, this decades-long tradition will begin a new chapter of its life. After the final day of the summer market on September 28th, the market will be permanently relocated to the Cumming City Center, where it will now be open year-round.
CUMMING, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Shields-Etheridge Heritage Farm, Jackson County

This property was originally settled by Joseph Shields and sons James and Patrick in 1802. With two slaves, they cleared and cultivated the land. When Joseph died in 1818, he willed the land to his son, James and by 1860, 20 enslaved people worked the land. James died in 1863...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a new public health alert. The agency says Perdue’s Frozen Ready-to-eat Chicken Breast Tenders labeled gluten-free may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye. The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders have the “best if used by”...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Jasper, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
Jasper, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
townelaker.com

Exploring Olde Rope Mill Park

The Little River originates along the western border of Cherokee County and winds its way through the southern half of the county. Along the way, Mills Creek and Rubes Creek empty into it. In the early 1840s, a small settlement that included a cotton mill and a grist mill was erected along the river’s banks, because early American settlers recognized the sheer volume and power of the water coursing through it.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Malika Bowling

New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy Springs

An Adult day enrichment center which has been specifically designed to support those living with Alzheimer's and dementia just opened in Sandy Springs. This is a one-of-a-kind reminiscent experiences that are engaging, meaningful, as well as therapeutic, designed as an American town from the 1950’s with store front activity centers for “members” to do activities: Starlight Movie Theater to watch an old movie, get a soda at Rosie’s Diner, sit in the 1959 Ford car at the garage or play pool or read a book at the “towns” library.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
grocerydive.com

Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee

Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
CLEVELAND, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Farmers Market#Cherry Tomatoes#Grape Tomatoes#Fruit#Food Drink#French#Asian#Spicy Sichuan Okra#Chinese#Japanese#Africans#West African
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Schlotzsky's Makes Some Key Changes In Brands

The restaurant brands for the Atlanta-based corporation will be managed by Shelley Harris. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
GEORGIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Atlanta: Top 10 Hidden & Unique Places In Atlanta, USA

Travel Attractions – Unique Places In Atlanta, US. If you are looking for a unique and fun way to spend your weekend, the city of Atlanta offers many places of interest. From dinosaur bones to aerial rope bridges, Atlanta has something for everyone. You’ll find plenty of places to...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vanishinggeorgia.com

Old Homer Baptist Church, Banks County

This was identified as the “Old Homer Baptist Church” in the nomination forms for designation of the Homer Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places. It has subsequently served other congregations, the Alliance Church being the most recent I could find. Homer Historic District, National Register...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Your Next Home Could Be In… Tucker

Where is it? Thirty minutes northeast of Downtown Atlanta in DeKalb County near the intersection of I-85/I-285. What’s the history? The area that would become Tucker was settled in the 1820s, but it wasn’t until the 1880s when Seaboard Railroad built a line through north DeKalb that Tucker came into existence as an unincorporated village. […] The post Your Next Home Could Be In… Tucker appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Piccadilly fails with a 26; Cuts receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is in some hot water this week after receiving one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen. Photographs taken by a DeKalb County Environmental Health inspector show filthy conditions inside the kitchen of the Piccadilly Cafeteria at South Dekalb mall, known as The Galleria at South DeKalb, in Decatur.
DECATUR, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy