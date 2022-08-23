ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA



Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Homelessness a problem in rural Georgia

Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness.    Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.   Federal data shows […] The post Homelessness a problem in rural Georgia appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Counties with the oldest homes in Georgia

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Two Alabama men arrested for Georgia murder

WALKER CO. – The GBI has arrested two Huntsville, Alabama men in connection to the death of a Rossville, Georgia man. Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville, GA. Kavon Collier, age 23, of Huntsville, AL, and Eric Dodds, age 23, of Huntsville, AL have both been charged with murder.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wfxl.com

Large Methamphetamine lab dismantled in North Georgia

A large Methamphetamine lab was recently dismantled in North Georgia. On August 24, Dustin Tyler Burgess, age 34, of Ellijay, GA, and Uriel C. Mendoza, age 30, of Copperhill, TN, were arrested and both charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
ELLIJAY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

GBI: Alabama suspects charged with killing Georgia man inside home

ROSSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement agents have arrested two Alabama men for the murder of a Georgia man found shot to death inside his home. Officials say on the afternoon of Aug. 1, Walker County deputies and police in Rossville, Georgia were called to a home on the 400 block of East Peachtree Street after reports of shots being fired.
ROSSVILLE, GA
WSPA 7News

Georgia man wins $300K lottery prize in the Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia man won a $300,000 scratch-off lottery prize while visiting friends in the Upstate. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. The winner told the lottery he stopped by the store for a bottle of water […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
ELLIJAY, GA
CBS 46

USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a new public health alert. The agency says Perdue’s Frozen Ready-to-eat Chicken Breast Tenders labeled gluten-free may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye. The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders have the “best if used by”...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Former State of Georgia employee charged in fraud scheme

ATLANTA — A former Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency counselor has been charged with forging educational records and creating fake students with non-existent disabilities and illnesses in an elaborate, multiyear scheme to steal more than $1.3 million. From May 2016 to November 2020, Karen C. Lyke, 37, of Toledo, Ohio,...
TOLEDO, OH
dawgpost.com

How to Watch: No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 11 Oregon Ducks

ATHENS - Dawg Post fills you in on how to tune in as Kirby Smart gets the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs’ ready to play the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. This will be Georgia’s third appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Time:. 3:30 EST. Date:. Saturday, September 3, 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Floyd County road closures

Floyd County Public Works will close the following roads to replace failed cross drains beginning Monday, August 29, 2022:. Pinecrest Drive will be closed beginning Monday, August 29 at 8 a.m. through Tuesday, August 30 at 4 p.m. Traffic will detour using Pinecrest Drive and Ann Drive. Old Byrd Station...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Uptick of fentanyl overdoses reported in South Georgia

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers of Fentanyl overdoses. According to the Department of Public Health for Southwest Georgia, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has some of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoses in the area. Herby Benson, Tift County State...
TIFT COUNTY, GA

