Providence Friars sign nine-year-old Pascoag boy through Team IMPACT
PROVIDENCE – A Burrillville elementary school student has signed on with the Providence College men’s soccer team, and had the chance to spend quality time with his fellow Friars this week at practices and games, as well his own birthday party. Jacoby Mercier joined the Friars through Team...
Sunday cartoon: Bus Stop Kids back to school safety
BURRILLVILLE – Bus Stop Kids “Back To School Safety” coloring cartoons offer a variety of safety tips parents can discuss with kids returning to school while they color together. The cartoons cover bus stop, school bus, school building and playground safety tips with great images to enjoy...
State agencies issue no contact advisory for Spring Lake
BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Departments of Health and Environmental Management issued an advisory for a Burrillville lake on Friday, August 26, saying contact with the water should be avoided by humans and animals. A no-contact advisory was issued for Spring Lake after discovery of toxin-producing blue-green algae or...
Property sales in Burrillville between August 16 & August 25
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the Burrillville Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 25. Seller: Bruce Carlton & Madalena McGregor (Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC) Buyer: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. Price: $271,945. 65-67 Oakland Ave. Seller: Adler Bros. Development, LLC. Buyer:...
Residents displaced by fire on Woonsocket Hill Road in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A fire that began around noon on Friday, August 26 has reportedly displaced five people after causing heavy damage to a single family home. Firefighters called to 67 Woonsocket Hill Road knocked out a blaze coming from the back of the two-story structure in around 20 minutes with the help of mutual aid from neighboring departments.
Burrillville man fined $20,000 by RIDEM for violations, altering wetlands
BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Office of Compliance and Inspection has fined the owner of a 3.4 acre Burrillville property $20,000 for allegedly altering wetlands without a permit. John Pereira has been issued a cease and desist order for activities on his property at 145...
