Trigg County, KY

Massac County Rallies for 3-2 Win at Lyon

A goal just before the halftime whistle helped Massac County (Ill.) turn the tide at Lyon County on Thursday. The Lyons held a 2-0 lead, but Jack Turner scored in the 40th minute to trim the margin to 2-1 at the break. The visiting Patriots rode that momentum into the...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
Second-Half Goals Lift Henderson Over Caldwell 2-0

Caldwell County’s guys went to Henderson County Thursday for a rematch of last year’s 2nd Region championship match. The Tigers played well, and kept the match scoreless for a half, but dropped a 2-0 decision to the Colonels. Elijah Siewert and Carter Denton had goals for Henderson early...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Logan County Pulls Out Late Tie With Lady Colonels

The Christian County Lady Colonels were close to getting their second win of the season Thursday night. Very close. Logan County’s Calista Petrie scored late in the second half as the Lady Cougars pulled out a 1-1 draw with the Lady Colonels in Russellville. Petrie’s goal was her second of the season and just the fourth in seven matches for Logan County.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Caldwell’s Girls Play to 0-0 Draw at Graves

The Caldwell County Lady Tiger soccer team played to a 0-0 draw at Graves County on Thursday. Caldwell’s girls outshot the Lady Eagles 12-5, but neither side could find the net. The Lady Tigers are now 4-1-1. Graves is 2-4-1. Caldwell’s girls will play at home Saturday night when...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Lyon County, KY
Trigg County, KY
PHOTOS – Massac County 3 Lyon County 2

The Lyon County Lyons hosted the Massac County (Ill.) Patriots for soccer action Thursday night in Eddyville. The Patriots rallied for a 3-2 victory in a competitive contest. Check out some of the action in this YSE photo gallery. Lyons and Patriots.
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
Logan County Runs Over Colonels 49-6

Looking to move to 2-0 for the first time since an undefeated regular season in 2017, the Christian County Colonels instead received a heavy dose of Logan County’s Ryan Rayno on Friday in a 49-6 loss to the Cougars. The final score matches last season’s meeting in Hopkinsville, also...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Girls Suffer Shutout Defeat at Northwest

The Hopkinsville girls’ soccer team headed south of the border on Thursday looking for a second win in a row, but instead, Northwest, TN, handed the Lady Tigers a 7-0 setback. Goalkeeper Taylor Joachim made 15 saves, but the Lady Tigers couldn’t avoid being shut out for the fourth...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Trigg Volleyball Falls in Straight Sets at Webster

The Trigg County volleyball team made the long trip to Dixon on Thursday, falling 3-0 to give the host Lady Trojans their first win of the season. The Lady Wildcats fell 13-25 in the opener and were held to only six points in the second set. Trigg’s Chloe McGraw had...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
High School Football 8.26.22

For the second straight week The Hopkinsville Tigers are on the road as they travel to Mayfield to take on The Cardinals. It will be the 69th meeting between the two schools with the series tied 33-33-2. Mayfield won last year’s contest 21 to 3. The Tigers enter the contest oh and 1 after a 22 to nothing loss to Louisville Ballard last week. Mayfield is 1 and oh after beating crosstown rival Graves Co. 36 to nothing. Tiger Head Coach Marc Clark talks about the Cardinals…
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Brown Scores 4 as Maroons Run Past Christian County

After winning four of their last five matches, the Christian County Colonels hit a bit of a buzzsaw Thursday evening. Regional contender Madisonville-North Hopkins looked every bit the part as they took down the Colonels 10-0 in Madisonville. J.J. Brown scored twice in the first 40 minutes the Maroons took...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Travis Perry’s 38 Wins 3-Team Match in Marion

Travis Perry shot a 38 to top all golfers in a three-team match Tuesday at Marion Country Club. Crittenden County captured team honors with a total of 164. Lyon County was second at 180 while Union County finished third wiht a 194. Crittenden’s Parker Kayse was individual runner-up with a...
MARION, KY
Lady Rebels Handle Muhlenberg County in Straight Sets

Make it five wins in a row now for the Todd County Central Lady Rebels. The Lady Rebels made quick work of Muhlenberg County Thursday night, winning in straight sets on their home court. The Lady Rebels set the tone early in the match. Todd Central cruised to a 25-7...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Caldwell County Boys Soccer

The Caldwell County Boys Soccer team plays in the 7th District, in the 2nd Region. Other teams in the 7th District include: Dawson Springs, Hopkins County Central, and Madisonville-North Hopkins.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Christian County has first two cases of monkey pox

Christian County has its first two cases of monkey pox. Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying there are 26 cases statewide—25 males and one female. Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Charity truck, tractor pull Saturday in Murray

The Mid-South Pullers Association will hold its annual charity truck and tractor pull Saturday at the Murray-Calloway County fairgrounds. The Derek Glisson Memorial Tractor Pull will begin at 7 p.m. to benefit their scholarship program. Admission is $15, with five and under free. Many of the same pullers will be...
MURRAY, KY
Crews battle house fire in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews battled an early morning house fire in Graves County on Friday, August 26. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a house on Cherry Drive, off of KY Highway 58 East caught fire. Drivers were urged to avoid the area. What caused the fire...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

