yoursportsedge.com
Massac County Rallies for 3-2 Win at Lyon
A goal just before the halftime whistle helped Massac County (Ill.) turn the tide at Lyon County on Thursday. The Lyons held a 2-0 lead, but Jack Turner scored in the 40th minute to trim the margin to 2-1 at the break. The visiting Patriots rode that momentum into the...
yoursportsedge.com
Second-Half Goals Lift Henderson Over Caldwell 2-0
Caldwell County’s guys went to Henderson County Thursday for a rematch of last year’s 2nd Region championship match. The Tigers played well, and kept the match scoreless for a half, but dropped a 2-0 decision to the Colonels. Elijah Siewert and Carter Denton had goals for Henderson early...
yoursportsedge.com
Logan County Pulls Out Late Tie With Lady Colonels
The Christian County Lady Colonels were close to getting their second win of the season Thursday night. Very close. Logan County’s Calista Petrie scored late in the second half as the Lady Cougars pulled out a 1-1 draw with the Lady Colonels in Russellville. Petrie’s goal was her second of the season and just the fourth in seven matches for Logan County.
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell’s Girls Play to 0-0 Draw at Graves
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger soccer team played to a 0-0 draw at Graves County on Thursday. Caldwell’s girls outshot the Lady Eagles 12-5, but neither side could find the net. The Lady Tigers are now 4-1-1. Graves is 2-4-1. Caldwell’s girls will play at home Saturday night when...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Massac County 3 Lyon County 2
The Lyon County Lyons hosted the Massac County (Ill.) Patriots for soccer action Thursday night in Eddyville. The Patriots rallied for a 3-2 victory in a competitive contest. Check out some of the action in this YSE photo gallery. Lyons and Patriots.
yoursportsedge.com
Logan County Runs Over Colonels 49-6
Looking to move to 2-0 for the first time since an undefeated regular season in 2017, the Christian County Colonels instead received a heavy dose of Logan County’s Ryan Rayno on Friday in a 49-6 loss to the Cougars. The final score matches last season’s meeting in Hopkinsville, also...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Girls Suffer Shutout Defeat at Northwest
The Hopkinsville girls’ soccer team headed south of the border on Thursday looking for a second win in a row, but instead, Northwest, TN, handed the Lady Tigers a 7-0 setback. Goalkeeper Taylor Joachim made 15 saves, but the Lady Tigers couldn’t avoid being shut out for the fourth...
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg Volleyball Falls in Straight Sets at Webster
The Trigg County volleyball team made the long trip to Dixon on Thursday, falling 3-0 to give the host Lady Trojans their first win of the season. The Lady Wildcats fell 13-25 in the opener and were held to only six points in the second set. Trigg’s Chloe McGraw had...
whopam.com
High School Football 8.26.22
For the second straight week The Hopkinsville Tigers are on the road as they travel to Mayfield to take on The Cardinals. It will be the 69th meeting between the two schools with the series tied 33-33-2. Mayfield won last year’s contest 21 to 3. The Tigers enter the contest oh and 1 after a 22 to nothing loss to Louisville Ballard last week. Mayfield is 1 and oh after beating crosstown rival Graves Co. 36 to nothing. Tiger Head Coach Marc Clark talks about the Cardinals…
yoursportsedge.com
Brown Scores 4 as Maroons Run Past Christian County
After winning four of their last five matches, the Christian County Colonels hit a bit of a buzzsaw Thursday evening. Regional contender Madisonville-North Hopkins looked every bit the part as they took down the Colonels 10-0 in Madisonville. J.J. Brown scored twice in the first 40 minutes the Maroons took...
yoursportsedge.com
Travis Perry’s 38 Wins 3-Team Match in Marion
Travis Perry shot a 38 to top all golfers in a three-team match Tuesday at Marion Country Club. Crittenden County captured team honors with a total of 164. Lyon County was second at 180 while Union County finished third wiht a 194. Crittenden’s Parker Kayse was individual runner-up with a...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Handle Muhlenberg County in Straight Sets
Make it five wins in a row now for the Todd County Central Lady Rebels. The Lady Rebels made quick work of Muhlenberg County Thursday night, winning in straight sets on their home court. The Lady Rebels set the tone early in the match. Todd Central cruised to a 25-7...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Malone Saves at Full Stretch to Preserve Colonels’ Lead
Filling in for senior goalkeeper Josh Settle on Tuesday, freshman Mason Malone made some big saves to help Christian County to a 2-1 win over 8th-District rivals Hopkinsville. Watch as Malone goes full stretch to keep out a Hopkinsville free kick in the final minutes in this Max’s Moment.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – LaTrita Russell Playing Numbers Game With Trigg XC
LaTrita Russell is in her first season as Trigg County’s cross country coach and has been busy looking to build numbers in the program. While Trigg has a pair of region contenders, Russell is trying to put full teams around them.
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell County Boys Soccer
The Caldwell County Boys Soccer team plays in the 7th District, in the 2nd Region. Other teams in the 7th District include: Dawson Springs, Hopkins County Central, and Madisonville-North Hopkins.
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – University Heights 3 Heritage Christian 1
University Heights Academy won the first-ever volleyball matchup with Heritage Christian Academy at Blazer Gym. Watch how it went down on the YSE Highlight Reel.
