Alabama’s fall camp wraps up this week and has already begun the early portion of game prep for its Week 1 matchup against Utah State next Saturday. But this week the Crimson Tide will be able to get an early look at the Aggies who play UConn on Aug. 27 which gives Alabama an extra bit of tape to study before the matchup in Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO