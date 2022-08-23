Read full article on original website
PSA August 26, 2022 Road Closure at the intersection of Valencia St. and Montezuma Ave.
The Water Division staff will be inspecting water lines on Friday, August 26, 2022. The following areas will be impacted by either low water pressure or water outage. The road will be closed at the intersection of Valencia Street and Montezuma Avenue. We hope to complete this as soon as possible and apologize for the inconvenience this will cause.
