Warframe Styanax Animated Short

Warframe reveals the 50th Warframe Styanax, coming in the Veilbreaker Update in September. Revealed in this animated trailer “Ascension Day”, Styanax is inspired by the heroic warriors of ancient myth, a paragon of justice and the Lotus’ deadly spear. Prepare to command the battlefield with Styanax when he launches alongside our Veilbreaker update in September. Coming Soon to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch!
Netflix Cancels Live-Action Resident Evil After One Season

Netflix has opted not to renew its live-action series adaptation of the beloved video game series Resident Evil. Deadline was the first to report. The decision comes roughly six weeks after the series debuted on July 14, and the show--as Deadline speculates--didn't deliver the word-of-mouth numbers that Netflix was hoping for. Although audiences and critics were split on the show, GameSpot's Chris E. Hayner found the adaptation to be an ambitious and unusual interpretation of the source material.
Fortnite Crew Goodies For August Includes Loveless Skin

Epic has revealed the latest Fortnite Crew skin for September. Subscribers will have access to the new Loveless skin that comes with a few different variants and other in-game items. Starting on September 1, subscribers will have the option to wear the Loveless skin that appears to be based on...
LOTR: The Rings of Power Cast Forges Their Own Ring of Power

We play a fun game with some of the cast members in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in the latest junket interview. We posed the question to them on what power they would choose if they could forge their own ring of power. Find out the results from each cast member and what powers they would like to have.
The Last of Us Part 1 Has Several Innovative Accessibility Features

Like several other PlayStation 5 games, The Last of Us Part 1 will feature a number of accessibility options that include audio descriptions for cinematics, alternative controls, and much more. One of the more interesting features uses the DualSense controller to enhance dialogue. The controller vibrates when a specific line...
PlayStation Buys A Mobile Studio, But Says Single-Player AAA Games Remain A Focus

Following its acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie earlier this year, PlayStation has now acquired yet another big studio. Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced plans to buy Savage Game Studios, a mobile studio based in Finland and Germany, that is currently working on a AAA live-service game for mobile. Whether or not this game will be a PlayStation franchise or a new IP remains to be seen.
Lightfall Might Not Be What We Thought - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2

Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
Breaking Bad Creator's Next Show Is Sci-Fi, Won't Focus On Anti-Hero

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan has teased more information about his next TV show. As previously rumored, Gilligan's next show will not be set in the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul universe, and will instead be a sci-fi show set in a new world. He confirmed this,...
Nintendo Won't Raise the Price of the Switch | GameSpot News

Speaking to Eurogamer, Nintendo's president said in a statement: "we will determine our future pricing strategies through careful and continued deliberations," and do not have any plans to "increase the trade price of its hardware." Instead, Nintendo is decreasing the size of Switch packaging to help with shipping issues, by making the cardboard box it comes in 20% smaller, which in turn will help the company's bottom line by using fewer materials.
New Need For Speed Reportedly Delayed To December, As Rumored Footage Emerges

EA's new Need for Speed game has reportedly been delayed by a month, as what looks like the first footage of the game has emerged online. According to Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb (via VGC), EA delayed the new Need for Speed game from November to December. A release date for the new title from Burnout studio Criterion was never publicly announced, so this would amount to an internal delay, if it is true.
Dream Hacker

Hawkeye Epic Collection: The Avenging Archer #1 - Volume 1

Earth’s Mightiest Marksman! Follow Hawkeye’s career from his debut to his first solo adventure and beyond! Though Clint Barton debuted as a foe of Iron Man and a love interest to the deadly Black Widow, the sharpshooter soon reformed and joined the Avengers, becoming a force for good — and a thorn in Captain America’s side! Now learn Hawkeye’s hidden history, thrill to his size-changing stint as Goliath and unforgettable team-ups with Spider-Man and Ant-Man, witness his battles with the bizarre Death-Throws and more! Plus: the heroic career of Hawkeye’s bride-to-be, Mockingbird!
Rust Console Edition - Oceanbound Update Trailer

Rust Console Edition returns with a new content update – Oceanbound! Try out the new dynamic Cargo Ship event - fight Cobalt Scientists and your fellow survivors for Ship Supremacy! Secure the loot and make your escape! Also introducing the L96 Sniper Rifle, perfect for those long range engagements! Rust Console Edition Oceanbound is out now!
Orbital Approach

Call of the Wild: The Angler Gameplay Trailer

Welcome to Golden Ridge Reserve: a little slice of heaven jam-packed with natural wonder and some fantastic fishing. In this gameplay trailer, you’ll learn how to tailor your fishing kit to suit your style and help you nail that next big catch. You’ll also learn how to customize your look, play with friends, and explore this vast, atmospheric and immersive open world environment.
Obedient Servant

The Monster Under Your Skin

