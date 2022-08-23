Read full article on original website
Scammers steal $3 million from Chester Upland schools with hacked emails and fake online dating profile
Overseas scammers stole millions from the Chester Upland School District through a scheme involving hacked emails, cryptocurrency and the online dating site EHarmony. Although $3 million is still missing, the amount taken was initially much larger, authorities announced a press conference on Friday. They’ve managed to recover $10.3 million so far.
