DJI receives world's first C1 drone certificate

By Sebastian Oakley
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago
(Image credit: DJI)

DJI, best know for being one of the giants in the tech industry for consumer, prosumer and professional drones, has been granted the world’s first C1 EU-type examination certificate for drones under the new European Drone Regulation.

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.

He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

