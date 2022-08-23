Read full article on original website
Polygon
House of the Dragon’s power couple got a proper introduction in episode 2
House of the Dragon’s first episode had a lot to set up. There are current and former kings, a whole host of possible heirs, a battle for succession, and a prince so sad he couldn’t even have fun at an orgy. So it’s excusable that the pilot wasn’t able to devote much time to Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen, the realm’s greatest and pettiest couple.
Polygon
The Invitation is a waste of perfectly good evil vampires
Vampires are cinema’s most malleable monsters. They can sparkle, skateboard, yell “bat”, or do gymnastics, all while fulfilling their bloodsucking duties. In the horror movie The Invitation, vampires take on their more familiar role as society’s rich and powerful, as an unlucky human guest joins them for the weekend. The Invitation comes from director Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon), and while it pulls inspiration from several recent and successful out-of-place houseguest horror movies like Get Out and Ready or Not, The Invitation never manages to be scary, and it hides its vampires behind a lifeless love story.
‘From’: Scott McCord Upped To Series Regular, Five More Cast For Season 2 Of Epix Series
EXCLUSIVE: Epix is expanding its series regular cast for the upcoming second season of its contemporary horror sci-fi series From. Scott McCord, who recurred as Victor in Season 1, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2. Additionally, Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run), Angela Moore (The Stand), AJ Simmons (Reacher) and Deborah Grover (Anne With An E) join lead Harold Perrineau as series regulars in the series from John Griffin and Lost alums Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner. Created and executive produced by Griffin, From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those...
Polygon
What’s up with the Stepstones and the Free Cities in House of the Dragon
Trouble is certainly brewing around King’s Landing in House of the Dragon, with a succession plot looming almost as large as one of the dragons. But as we see in this week’s episode, there are other parts of the continent that have Game of Thrones’ danger going for them already. And the main plot, which is mostly about sea-based shipping lines, might also be the most confusing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disney Music Group Launches New Podcast Series, Disney Hits Podcast
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Disney Music Group in association with Popcult is set to debut the Disney Hits Podcast, a new microcast series based on the Happiest Playlist on Earth. The first four episodes will be available everywhere podcasts are enjoyed on Sept. 1 and will be followed by weekly episode releases. Listen to the trailer and subscribe here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005223/en/ Disney Hits Podcast (Graphic: Disney Music Group)
Here’s A First Look At Sanaa Lathan’s ‘On The Come Up’ Movie
During the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Aug. 28), Paramount+ unveiled the official trailer for the Sanaa Lathan-directed original film, On The Come Up. Based on the New York Times #1 best-selling novel The Hate U Give, the film will serve as the feature directorial debut of the Emmy-nominated actress. On The Come Up will premiere exclusively on the streaming service Friday (Sept. 23). “On The Come Up is the story of Bri (Jamila C. Gray), a gifted 16-year-old rapper, who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm,” reads the press release. In order to lift up her family and continue...
'Teen Wolf: The Movie' clip teases Allison's return
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Teen Wolf: The Movie. The streaming service shared a teaser for the film Sunday during the MTV Video Music Awards. The preview teases the return of Allison Argent (Crystal Reed), a hunter and the former girlfriend of...
Polygon
Where to find all the weapon blueprints in Sumeru
Genshin Impact has released five craftable weapons in the 3.0 update, but to get the blueprints, you’ll have to complete some world quests. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to find out where to get each Sumeru Weapon blueprint and which world quests will give you a copy of “Stories of You and the Aranara.”
Polygon
The 17 most exciting video game releases of fall 2022
Despite numerous delays, the fall video game release schedule still holds plenty of promise. Highly anticipated action games are set to arrive alongside deeply engrossing visual novels; turn-based strategy games are looking to avoid a sophomore slump; gods are still trying to be good dads. With such a wide swath of genres to choose from, it’s a daunting time to keep up with video games.
Polygon
Netflix kills its Resident Evil series after one season
Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil series will not get a second season, Deadline reported Friday. Despite grand, long-term plans for the television adaptation of Capcom’s survival horror franchise, the Resident Evil series reportedly did not find a large enough audience to warrant renewal. Resident Evil premiered in July, shortly...
Polygon
Polygon’s rest-of-2022 preview
Fall is here, and the end of 2022 looms. There’s plenty to look forward to in the world of entertainment, with exciting releases in the worlds of movies, games, TV, books, and comics slated between now and the dawn of 2023. Looking for more fare from the biggest franchises?...
Polygon
All the houses in House of the Dragon — and the characters you need to know
By the end of Game of Thrones, most fans had developed an encyclopedic knowledge of the various noble houses, who ruled them, where their seat lay, and who they were allied with. But with House of the Dragon taking place 200 years prior to Game of Thrones, those of us who decided to skip reading George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood are pretty much starting from scratch. There are a few familiar houses in the mix — most obviously House Targaryen, with a few others to come — but for the most part, House of the Dragon is populated by houses that we didn’t get to see in Game of Thrones.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event and Special Research guide
Pokémon Go is having its summer Go Fest 2022 finale event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in your local time. The event has a four-step Special Research Task set, as well as bonuses for both players who buy a ticket and those who don’t.
Polygon
House of the Dragon episode 2 finally gives us an opening sequence
What would Game of Thrones be without its theme song? Composed by Ramin Djawadi, the song has become so indelible you could play it on almost anything and the vibe is still there. Djawadi was told to avoid flutes, pianos, and violins (since they have been featured so often in fantasy themes), and so instead he made an absolute banger out of cellos playing a minor key, making an animated map feel totally epic and surprisingly versatile.
Polygon
Megan Thee Stallion had a great time at Japan’s Super Mario World
It looks like Megan Thee Stallion has had an incredible time in Japan, from cosplaying as Sailor Moon to taking a trip to the Super Mario World amusement park. She shared her thoughts on the trip, from doing real-life Mario Kart — “how many of y’all can say you really played Mario Kart in real life, bitch?” — to hitting the iconic coin block with a “puh-duh.” She also rode the adorable-looking Yoshi’s Adventure ride.
