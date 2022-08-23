Read full article on original website
Everyone Kanye West Has Had Beef With Over The Years: Drake, Peppa Pig and More
Where’s the beef? Over the years, Kanye West has remained outspoken about his opinions — and he isn’t afraid to stand up against naysayers. While the Yeezy designer and Drake were once close friends and collaborators, the duo’s bond quickly faded after Pusha-T called out the Canada native on his “Infrared” single in 2018, which […]
Dame Dash Calls Kanye West a True Artist, Says Jay-Z ‘Does It for the Money’
Dame Dash is weighing in on Jay-Z and Kanye West comparisons, calling Ye a pure artist and saying Hov only rapped for monetary reasons. On Thursday (Aug. 25), Dame Dash was a guest on MacG's Podcast and Chill, where he was asked about Roc-a-Fella's legendary movement in the 1990s and 2000s. When asked who was the greatest rapper to represent the storied imprint, the Roc cofounder had an interesting answer.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Fat Joe Gets Backlash for Saying Blacks and Latinos are ‘Half and Half’ in the Creation of Hip-Hop
Fat Joe is getting major backlash for saying that Blacks and Latinos are "half and half" when it comes to the creation of hip-hop culture. On Friday (Aug. 26), Fat Joe hopped on Instagram Live to talk about DJ Khaled’s new album God Did but for a brief moment, he addressed critics who believe that the Bronx rapper is spreading a lie about Latinos contributing to hip-hop. Joe said the "haters" are upset after he posted a video featuring Latino pioneers in hip-hop culture.
Johnny Depp's brief MTV VMAs cameo appearance divides viewers
Johnny Depp joked during a VMAs gig as the show's moonperson that he was "available" for anything following his libel trial with Amber Heard.
SleazyWorld Go Responds to Snitching Rumors
SleazyWorld Go is denying rumors he snitched in his 2015 armed robbery case. On Thursday (Aug. 25), a post surfaced on Instagram account @954fastpitchtv that shows alleged paperwork from July 2016 that is purported to reveal Sleazy penned a statement against his co-defendant when he was charged with armed robbery in September of 2015. One slide shows a hand-written statement where the person who wrote it appears to be asking for forgiveness from a judge. The other set of papers are typed out and look like a transcript from a deposition or court case where the interviewee is describing a crime.
Video of Man Putting Money in Lil Baby’s Pocket During 2017 Performance Goes Viral
There have been a lot of crazy hip-hop fan moments caught on camera. Recently, a video of a man putting money in Lil Baby's pocket during a performance in 2017 has gone viral. On Saturday (Aug. 27), a video surfaced online of Lil Baby performing an impromptu freestyle at a 2017 concert performance. In the clip, the 4PF leader is in the zone rapping for the crowd when a man approaches the stage and puts an undisclosed amount of money in his pocket. The Atlanta rapper quickly pulls out the money and throws it on the ground. Then two huge security guards who are onstage walked towards the man and warned him to stand back.
Yung Gravy Kisses Influencer Addison Rae’s Mom Sheri Easterling at the 2022 VMAs
Yung Gravy somehow managed to have one of the most talked about moments at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Tonight (Aug. 28), Yung Gravy, 26, stirred the TikTok pot by bringing influencer Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling, 46, to the VMAs as his apparent date. The two were seen holding hands and even kissing at multiple different points during the event's pre-show.
How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?
Nick Cannon has another bun in the oven with model Britanny Bell. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), the rapper-mogul officially revealed the upcoming latest edition to his growing family on Instagram. The video appears to be a montage of a multiple video and photo shoots Nick and Brittany have done recently. In all of the clips, Brittany is pregnant. By the looks of the size of her baby bump, she appears to be in her third trimester.
