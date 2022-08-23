ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John

Desperate to Get to Gabi, Stefan Makes His Way to the DiMera Mansion — and John and Steve Subdue Stephanie’s Mystery Client

By Lori Wilson
SheKnows
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Throws Gasoline and a Lit Match On Her Cease-Fire With Hope

We thought that their days of feuding were behind them. Silly us. The Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t just set the stage for another round of Brooke vs. Taylor, it’s laid the groundwork for a major return to Steffy and Hope’s age-old feud, too. For the most part in recent years, the stepsisters have maintained a civil relationship, at least when Liam wasn’t flip-flopping and Deacon wasn’t being lumped into the same villainous category as Sheila. (The guy’s no saint, but c’mon… )
SheKnows

Ridge Goes Off on Deacon — and Hope Comes Face-To-Face With Sheila

At Deacon’s place, Hope tells Sheila’s back that she’s looking for her father and asks, “Who are you?”. In her living room, Brooke paces and looks at a photo of her and Ridge while pondering the latest issues between them. Liam enters and startles her. He apologizes and asks if Hope is there. Brooke explains she went to visit her dad.
SheKnows

Here We Go Again: Young & Restless Star Returns to General Hospital

These days, General Hospital‘s Michael and Willow have an awful lot to deal with. When he’s not slamming the door in his father’s face and plotting to bring him down, she’s dealing with the ramifications of her recent leukemia diagnosis and debating whether or not to share it with her spouse.
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
SheKnows

General Hospital

Mac and Felicia wind up on the same page as they come to a mutual realization. Joss and Ava have a complex relationship, given that the teen’s mom isn’t the gallery owner’s biggest fan. But how will Joss react when she finds the older woman in need of help?
John
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Brawl: Brooke and Taylor Throw Down in a ‘Hysterical’ Fight That May Be Their Most Colorful Yet — Plus, Their ‘Messy’ History in Photos

It’s Forrester versus Logan in a literal *riot* of color!. Brooke and Taylor’s storied and hotly-debated history on Bold & Beautiful dates back to the early 1990s when they began vying for the attention of a certain Forrester man, and no, we don’t mean Eric (although they’ve both been involved with him too). Incredibly, three decades later, the pair are still butting heads over who will ultimately land Ridge…
SheKnows

As General Hospital’s ‘Sante’ Reaches a Major Crossroads, Dominic Zamprogna Presses ‘Paws’ for a Blissful Afternoon With His Girls

It was a relaxing day for dad and a ‘barking’ good time for his daughters. It’s always nice when you can take a moment — or two — to relax on the weekends and even better when you can do it while your kids are having fun too. General Hospital’s Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) did just that and posted a few photos to prove it.
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives

With Orpheus lurking around town plotting, this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise: Marlena and Kayla are in what might best be described as a pickle. And not the delicious kind which go atop a burger, either! And as a man who isn’t afraid to go where he’s not wanted, wait until you see what event Orpheus winds up crashing!
SheKnows

After Overhearing Mason and Austin Arguing, [Spoiler] Finds Themselves on the Other End of a Very Large Fishing Hook

In the Quartermaine stables, Finn returns with a blanket and finds Liz holding his phone as her sister Sarah is calling. She suggests he take it, but he’d rather talk to her. She tries to turn away, but he tells her not to walk away from him or own burdens. Liz accuses him of meddling in her life when she never asked or wanted his help. Finn admits he was in the wrong, but he must take Violet into consideration. He says Violet loves Liz and her cousins, and she brings light into Violet’s life. However, he can’t ignore signs that she’s in distress. Liz says it’s her burden, not his. He feels they’ve finally gotten somewhere and she’s admitted she has a burden.
UPI News

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' clip teases Allison's return

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Teen Wolf: The Movie. The streaming service shared a teaser for the film Sunday during the MTV Video Music Awards. The preview teases the return of Allison Argent (Crystal Reed), a hunter and the former girlfriend of...
SheKnows

Yellowstone Sneak Peek: Finally, We Get Our First Look at Season 5!

The Duttons are armed, dangerous and gunning for… who?. It feels like ages since last we spent time riding the range with John, Rip, Beth and the others, but we’re finally getting a glimpse into what they’ll be up to when Season 5 debuts this November on the Paramount Network. A newly-dropped trailer — really more of a tease than anything — doesn’t spill much in the way of plot details, yet manages to majorly amp up the excitement factor.
SheKnows

Drew Scott & His Newborn Son Parker Have ‘Front Row Seats’ to The Most Precious Show We’ve Ever Seen

You’re not ready for this immensely adorable photo featuring Linda Phan and her and Drew Scott‘s son Parker. If you needed any more proof that they’re one of the cutest little families, then here it is: On Aug 25, Scott posted a snapshot of his, Phan, and their newborn son’s latest at-home adventure, and this one’s a bit more musical than the rest! Scott posted the photo with the caption, “Front row seats to this show!! Parker‘s got connections☺️👶🏼🎸.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) In the precious photo, we see Phan in her sleepy...
