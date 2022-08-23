ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Boys Varsity Tennis finishes 2nd place at Lightning Quad III

The Lapeer Quad III was on Monday, and the event was turned into a three team competition when Imlay City dropped out. Teams from Lapeer, Fenton, and Oxford played a very competitive contest with Oxford squeaking out the overall victory with 10 points, followed by Lapeer with 8, and Fenton with 6. Medal winners for Lapeer were Conner Rutledge at #3 Singles, Luke O’Donnell at #4 Singles, and the team of Ever Miller and Chase Desormeau at #3 Doubles.
LAPEER, MI
Boys Varsity Soccer beats Flushing 3 – 2

The varsity soccer team traveled to Flushing Tuesday night and eked out a 3-2 victory, mainly due to tremendous goal keeping play by Senior Captain Carter Dundas. Flushing spent the majority of the first half dominating play. Fortunately for Lapeer, Dundas made multiple saves to keep the game scoreless. Flushing eventually opened the scoring, as Lapeer was unable to win a ball in their own box. After some liberal substitutions by Lapeer’s coaching staff, they finally responded. Senior Captain Chase Fike opened the scoring for the Bolts as he won a ball and beat 2 Flushing defenders. Soon After, Ray Megie served a beautiful ball from the end line that Nolan Lange headed in the net. Parker DeLange added an insurance goal off a ball served in the box that was first won by Rahman Dada. Lapeer would eventually need that insurance goal. 3-1 at halftime. Flushing came out and controlled the majority of play in the 2nd half. Again it was goalie Dundas to the rescue. Dundas made multiple saves, including stopping a penalty kick! Flushing scored off a deflection that went off a Lapeer defender, but Dundas shut the door the rest of the way, making 14 total saves to help guide Lapeer to the victory. Lapeer JV won 3-1. Javier Salvador scored 2 goals and Mason Hobbs got the other.
FLUSHING, MI
Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different

I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
FLINT, MI
New Kid In Town • Sozo Saginaw Integrates Quality with Affordability

One of the most welcomed additions to the Saginaw cannabis marketplace is the newly opened Sozo, which is located at 2617 Bay Rd. and recently had their ribbon cutting on June 10th of this year. According to Chief Strategy Advisor Kristi Kelly, the company was formed in 2018 and is...
SAGINAW, MI
Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Cook Family Foundation Introduces New Scholarship

GATHERED AT A STUDENT RECEPTION at the Owosso Country Club Tuesday evening are (from left) UM–Flint’s Major Gifts Senior Officer Brent Nickola, Cook Family Foundation President Bruce Cook, UM–Flint’s Undergraduate Admissions Counselor Nia Bashir-Benton, UM–Flint’s Vice Chancellor for Advancement Shari Schrader and UM–Flint’s Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Christopher Giordano, PhD.
OWOSSO, MI
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding

It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
ANN ARBOR, MI

