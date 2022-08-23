Read full article on original website
lapeerlightning.com
Boys Varsity Tennis finishes 2nd place at Lightning Quad III
The Lapeer Quad III was on Monday, and the event was turned into a three team competition when Imlay City dropped out. Teams from Lapeer, Fenton, and Oxford played a very competitive contest with Oxford squeaking out the overall victory with 10 points, followed by Lapeer with 8, and Fenton with 6. Medal winners for Lapeer were Conner Rutledge at #3 Singles, Luke O’Donnell at #4 Singles, and the team of Ever Miller and Chase Desormeau at #3 Doubles.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc's Kate Brody breaks school and Fortress course records
FRANKENMUTH, WJRT (WJRT) - Bobcats' Kate Brody is starting this year off with a bang. She broke the school and Fortress course records at the SVL Pre-Season Tournament Wednesday morning. Brody shoot a 62 with no bogeys and hit every green in regulation. The previous school record was a 65,...
Grandville running game steamrolls No. 8 Grand Blanc in season opener
FLINT – Grandville’s football team had one of the most potent offenses in the Grand Rapids area the past two years. It doesn’t look like that is going to change anytime soon.
Vassar earns win after Michigan football opponent forfeits Week 1 game
Before taking a snap, Vassar is 1-0 in 2022. The Vulcans learned Monday that Algonac would not have enough players to field a varsity team, forcing the Muskrats to forfeit their game scheduled for Thursday at Algonac.
Some Savage predictions for Week 1 of the Flint-area high school football season
FLINT – The beginning of the high school football season means its time to kick off the 2022 Savage Forecast. Admit it. You’ve been waiting all summer for this.
lapeerlightning.com
Boys Varsity Soccer beats Flushing 3 – 2
The varsity soccer team traveled to Flushing Tuesday night and eked out a 3-2 victory, mainly due to tremendous goal keeping play by Senior Captain Carter Dundas. Flushing spent the majority of the first half dominating play. Fortunately for Lapeer, Dundas made multiple saves to keep the game scoreless. Flushing eventually opened the scoring, as Lapeer was unable to win a ball in their own box. After some liberal substitutions by Lapeer’s coaching staff, they finally responded. Senior Captain Chase Fike opened the scoring for the Bolts as he won a ball and beat 2 Flushing defenders. Soon After, Ray Megie served a beautiful ball from the end line that Nolan Lange headed in the net. Parker DeLange added an insurance goal off a ball served in the box that was first won by Rahman Dada. Lapeer would eventually need that insurance goal. 3-1 at halftime. Flushing came out and controlled the majority of play in the 2nd half. Again it was goalie Dundas to the rescue. Dundas made multiple saves, including stopping a penalty kick! Flushing scored off a deflection that went off a Lapeer defender, but Dundas shut the door the rest of the way, making 14 total saves to help guide Lapeer to the victory. Lapeer JV won 3-1. Javier Salvador scored 2 goals and Mason Hobbs got the other.
wcsx.com
Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different
I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
A Michigan summer day could be as hot as the deep South by 2100
Michigan’s hottest summer days by the year 2100 will feel like parts of the deep South as climate change drives up air temperatures in coming decades, according to a recent climate science study. A scorching summer day in Flint in 2100 can be expected to feel like a balmy...
review-mag.com
New Kid In Town • Sozo Saginaw Integrates Quality with Affordability
One of the most welcomed additions to the Saginaw cannabis marketplace is the newly opened Sozo, which is located at 2617 Bay Rd. and recently had their ribbon cutting on June 10th of this year. According to Chief Strategy Advisor Kristi Kelly, the company was formed in 2018 and is...
Flint Public Library invites all to ‘Blues on the Library Lawn’ Saturday
FLINT, MI – It’s been a little over 3 months of re–opening with a brand new look for the Flint Public Library. This Saturday, Aug. 27, the library is bringing a summertime outdoor event, ‘Blues on the Library Lawn’ to the space. The live concert...
nbc25news.com
Ziggy's Ice Cream of Grand Blanc offers free ice cream for those going back to school
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Ziggy's Ice Cream of Grand Blanc is celebrating students going back to school!. On Wednesday, August 24th, you can get free ice cream from 12pm -10pm. The free ice cream treats are compliments of Grumlaw Church.
review-mag.com
THE ANTIQUE WAREHOUSE • Celebrating a 40 Year Legacy of Timeless Treasures & Memories
“I quite like antiques. I like things that are old and the history they bring with them. I would rather fly to Morocco on an $800 ticket and buy a chair for $300 than spend $1,100 on one at Pottery Barn”. - Walton Goggins. Perhaps one of the most enticing...
Two Men Fishing Making Interesting Discovery of Landmine in Waters of Lapeer Park
It wasn't exactly the big catch they expected, but two men in Lapeer did reel in the "big one" for sure. While recently magnet fishing at Rotary Park in Lapeer, two men made a pretty interesting discovery when they came upon a landmine. According to the County Press, the two...
53-Year-Old Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lapeer (Lapeer County, MI)
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured a 53-year-old Otter Lake man in Lapeer. A 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck traveling west on Barnes Lake failed to [..]
clearpublicist.com
Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
Boy, 16, reported missing in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – The Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help after a 16-year-old boy was reported missing out of Laingsburg. Brock Johnston was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, around Laingsburg High School, according to an advisory from MSP. Johnston is described...
owossoindependent.com
Cook Family Foundation Introduces New Scholarship
GATHERED AT A STUDENT RECEPTION at the Owosso Country Club Tuesday evening are (from left) UM–Flint’s Major Gifts Senior Officer Brent Nickola, Cook Family Foundation President Bruce Cook, UM–Flint’s Undergraduate Admissions Counselor Nia Bashir-Benton, UM–Flint’s Vice Chancellor for Advancement Shari Schrader and UM–Flint’s Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Christopher Giordano, PhD.
abc12.com
Water main break in Grand Blanc neighborhood cuts off service to some
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Some water customers in Grand Blanc lost service on Thursday after a water main break. City officials say repairs to the broken water main are under way on Boutell Drive in the neighborhood south of Perry Road and east of Saginaw Street. Water service has...
Brothers bound over for trial in double homicide at Flint Christmas party
FLINT, MI – A security guard working at an after-hours Christmas party on Flint’s north side late Christmas night 2021 and into the following morning testified Monday, Aug. 22 that he stood within a foot of a man he identified as Ronald Dendy Jr. before Dendy opened fire outside the party.
wcsx.com
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding
It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
