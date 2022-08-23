The varsity soccer team traveled to Flushing Tuesday night and eked out a 3-2 victory, mainly due to tremendous goal keeping play by Senior Captain Carter Dundas. Flushing spent the majority of the first half dominating play. Fortunately for Lapeer, Dundas made multiple saves to keep the game scoreless. Flushing eventually opened the scoring, as Lapeer was unable to win a ball in their own box. After some liberal substitutions by Lapeer’s coaching staff, they finally responded. Senior Captain Chase Fike opened the scoring for the Bolts as he won a ball and beat 2 Flushing defenders. Soon After, Ray Megie served a beautiful ball from the end line that Nolan Lange headed in the net. Parker DeLange added an insurance goal off a ball served in the box that was first won by Rahman Dada. Lapeer would eventually need that insurance goal. 3-1 at halftime. Flushing came out and controlled the majority of play in the 2nd half. Again it was goalie Dundas to the rescue. Dundas made multiple saves, including stopping a penalty kick! Flushing scored off a deflection that went off a Lapeer defender, but Dundas shut the door the rest of the way, making 14 total saves to help guide Lapeer to the victory. Lapeer JV won 3-1. Javier Salvador scored 2 goals and Mason Hobbs got the other.

