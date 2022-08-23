Read full article on original website
Two of the West's top high school football powers meet on Friday night as the No. 2 Mater Dei Monarchs (Santa Ana, Calif.) travel to Las Vegas to take on the No. 6 Bishop Gorman Gaels. It's the third meeting since 2017 between these prep behemoths, and Mater Dei won the first two by an average of nearly 30 points. Both teams rolled to easy season-opening wins last week. Mater Dei knocked off West (Salt Lake City) in a 42-0 final. Bishop Gorman, meanwhile, also took on an opponent from Utah and easily dispatched Corner Canyon 42-7.
Hello, and welcome to the first Football Friday edition of the newsletter for the 2022 season. We're still a couple of weeks away from the NFL regular season beginning, but college football starts Saturday, so I've got a jam-packed letter for you this afternoon. I've got two MLB picks for...
Rengifo went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays. Rengifo took Ross Stripling deep to right with Shohei Ohtani on base in the third inning to put the Angels up 2-0. Los Angeles would not look back as it won the game 8-3. Rengifo has a modest six-game hitting streak and could be a productive middle infield option in deep leagues down the stretch, as he is slashing .268/.300/.427 on the season.
