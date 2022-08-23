Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmuscatine.com
NCGA pleased with biofuel infrastructure announcement
The president of the National Corn Growers Association says new funding to expand the use of biofuels like ethanol will benefit farmers, retailers, and consumers. Iowa farmer Chris Edgington tells Brownfield, “it’s a great feeling to see the USDA helping us build out the infrastructure. They’ve done this one time previously with ethanol infrastructure and it will be well received in the retail community as they look to update their pumps and move into pumps that are able to handle higher blends of ethanol and stay cost competitive.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Iowa farmer says propane prices slightly higher than last year
A southwest Iowa farmer says he’s already locked in his propane needs for the fall. Duane Aistrope tells Brownfield prices were similar to 2021. “By the time I got done dealing with them and trying to come about a price, we were up maybe five cents from last year.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Wisconsin land rent rates are higher this year
The cost of renting farmland has gone up in most of Wisconsin. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says non-irrigated cropland rent averaged $145 per acre this year. That’s $12 dollars higher than the 2021 average. Lafayette County had the highest cash rents with $235 dollars for non-irrigated acres....
voiceofmuscatine.com
Nebraska’s largest ag classroom welcomes more than 3,000 students at 2022 NSF
More than 3,000 students will visit Nebraska’s largest ag classroom for hands-on learning experiences and exposure to the state’s ag industry. Executive Director Bill Ogg tells Brownfield the classroom allows students to understand the value of a balanced, nutritional diet and how their food is raised. “Where does this hamburger come from? Where does this milk come from and then the ice cream that they can enjoy at the dairy booth. There’s lots of ag education which is critically important.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofmuscatine.com
100th DuQuoin State Fair kicks off today
The centennial DuQuoin State Fair kicks off today. Illinois Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello tells Brownfield the department is celebrating 100 years in several ways throughout the fair, but he will personally celebrate the same way he has every year since he was a kid. “My great-grandmother would always get...
Comments / 0