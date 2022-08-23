The president of the National Corn Growers Association says new funding to expand the use of biofuels like ethanol will benefit farmers, retailers, and consumers. Iowa farmer Chris Edgington tells Brownfield, “it’s a great feeling to see the USDA helping us build out the infrastructure. They’ve done this one time previously with ethanol infrastructure and it will be well received in the retail community as they look to update their pumps and move into pumps that are able to handle higher blends of ethanol and stay cost competitive.

